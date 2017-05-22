Sick of crowds on the Saco? Try tubing down these lazy rivers

We all know about floating the Saco in the summer: Just pack your inner tube and a cooler, drive one car down river, then head upriver with your pals for a long, relaxing float. But there’s more than just the Saco. Portland, Falmouth and Yarmouth offer put-ins for quick weekend getaways.

Now, there is a reason so many people float the Saco: It’s shallow and slow (read: safe — you could stand up and walk to shore if anything goes awry), there are sand bars to camp on and you can restock your cooler at stores along the way. It’s perfection. You know, minus all the other people, some of whom have refilled their coolers a few too many times.

So, floater beware, if you go off the beaten path, who knows what mosquito clouds and felled trees await — but isn’t that all part of the fun?

Stroudwater River

For a quick float less than 15 minutes from downtown Portland, try putting in off Blueberry Road in Portland. Portland Trails has a small parking lot. You’ll walk down to the trail, put your tube in and float down toward the Tate House Museum. It’s only 1.5 miles on the often slow, turtle-filled river.

This section of the river follows the Stroudwater Trail, so you’ll see the occasional hiker, and as you bob down-river, there are more homes along the way. You might also encounter some fallen trees, so be ready to reroute around them. Luckily, the trail is right there. The river peeps in and out of sunlight, so carry extra bug spray.

Get off near the River’s Edge Drive trailhead, which is not obvious from the river, so be sure to plot it out beforehand. Otherwise, there’s a small public lot past the Tate House, but it’s over the dam, which you do not want to approach with a tube alone. Kayaks frequent this area and should be safe.

Royal River

Another lazy river, the Royal River ambles around forests and farms through Yarmouth. Put in at the Route 9 crossing near Old Town House Park, and it’ll be a 5-mile float down toward the town’s boat launch near East Elm Street. This section of river is secluded and littered with rope swings. You’ll see the occasional cabin and a big, beautiful farmhouse on a grassy hill. Blue herons frequent the area. But “secluded” is another word for “shady mosquito breeding ground,” so, again, bring that bug spray.

This is a long drift down a slow river, so consider bringing at least one canoe or kayak to tug you along, if you find the need for it. In fact, the town of Yarmouth rents canoes for $10 a day or $15 per weekend. So, if your flotilla is feeling motivated, you could

canoe up river and float down together. A workout with a reward — and only one car required.

Presumpscot River

This trip leaves from Hannaford in Portland’s Riverside neighborhood. You have your snack stop and put-in all in one! Watch the golf balls fly before going under Interstate 295. For a short trip, you could jump off at the Sebago to the Sea trailhead on Blackstrap Road. Or, keep going to the next trailhead near Overset Road for a longer trip on this gentle river. Go much farther, and you’ll encounter Presumpscot Falls, which you don’t want to take on in a tube. You could also leave from the trail behind the Falmouth Hannaford and still hop off at Overset Road. So the real question is, which grocery store has the better chip selection?

WHEN YOU DON’T WANT TO DIY

If plotting your own trip, including the two cars you’ll need, isn’t your deal, there are a few outfitters that will take a small fee and make the arrangements for you, including shuttles: