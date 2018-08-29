You oar where you eat: Paddle to lunch

Eat pub fare overlooking Lake Pennesseewassee at Boomers Restaurant and Saloon in Norway. Photo by Kimberlee Bennett



LAKE PENNESSEEWASSEE

Boomers Restaurant and Saloon, Norway, (207) 743-8434 or on Facebook

Put in at the public boat launch at Lake Pennesseewassee Park, 75 Waterford Road, and paddle for a mile and a half following the south shore, along Route 118. Go through the culvert under Crockett Ridge Road and head to the docks behind Boomers Restaurant and Saloon, marked "customers only." Secure your watercraft and head up to the restaurant, where you can sit on the deck and enjoy an incredible view of the lake – and you may even get to watch and hear the loons. After indulging on the pork nachos or other pub fare, get back on the water and continue exploring. The northern part of the lake is gorgeous, and sightings of the resident eagle family are common.



Access: Docks

Seating: Indoor and outdoor

Take-out: Available

Adult beverages: Yes



The Blueberry Yum Yum is a must when eating at Cyndi's Dockside on Middle Range Pond in Poland. Photo by Sandy Moore



MIDDLE RANGE POND

Cyndi's Dockside, Poland, dockside.me

Put in from the public boat launch between Middle and Upper Range ponds on Range Hill Road and paddle northeast towards Route 26 for 1.7 miles, following along the eastern shore of Middle Range Pond, to get to Cyndi's Dockside Restaurant. Simply pull your kayak, canoe or standup paddleboard on shore and let someone know you are there. You can choose to picnic at tables adjacent to the water or enjoy the view from the deck. Make sure to save room for dessert; the Blueberry Yum Yum is as good as it sounds. Another option is to pay to launch from Cyndi's Boathouse, which is great if you prefer to have your meal at the end of your adventure.



Access: Shoreline

Seating: Indoor and outdoor

Take-out: Available

Adult beverages: Yes



Enjoy a lobster roll from Judy's General Store on Mere Point Bay. Photo by Sandy Moore



MERE POINT BAY

Paul's Marina, Judy's General Store, Brunswick, paulsmarina.com

Put in at the Mere Point Boat Launch on Mere Point Road in Brunswick and head to the left to explore the bay. Although the ramp is all-tide, the bay is tidal, so plan accordingly. Paddling between the peninsula and islands, you'll enjoy ocean breezes and a who's who of shorebirds. Paul's Marina is a half-mile north of the launch. When you're ready for lunch, paddle up to the dock on the north side of the marina (far right, facing the building). Tie up amongst the dinghies. Head upstairs to Judy's General Store, where you'll find sandwiches named after nearby Casco Bay Islands and made fresh to order. Finish off with a cone of Gifford's ice cream – and grab some penny candy for later.



Access: Dock

Seating: Outdoor

Take-out: Available

Adult beverages: No



Day's Store on Long Pond in Belgrade Lakes has a deli counter and ice-cream window. Photo by Sandy Moore



LONG POND

Day's Store, Belgrade Lakes, go2days.com

Put-in at the public boat launch on Castle Island Road in Mount Vernon and head left through the narrows and under the bridge. You'll pass by charming turn-of-the-century cottages, called Castle Island Camps. Continue along the western shore, then cross the lake to Day's Store. Depending on your route, you'll travel about 1¼ miles. There's a dock with a paddler-friendly platform. Tie up and head across Day's sloping lawn. Go around the building to the front door of this nostalgic gem. Order your sandwich from the deli counter and go back out to the picnic tables on the lawn. Don't worry, the ice cream take-out window is, conveniently, right here. Enjoy some old-time, summer fun.



Access: Dock/platform (low, paddle-craft friendly)

Seating: Outdoor

Take-out: Available

Adult beverages: No

