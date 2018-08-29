You oar where you eat: Paddle to lunch

You’ve waited all week. The weather looks good, and you’re off to spend the day paddling. How about a lunch upgrade for your day on the water? Kayaks and standup paddleboards are loaded, equipment is packed and water bottles are filled. Instead of slapping together another PB&J to toss into your dry bag for lunch, why not enjoy a freshly made meal at a dockside table? Here are five trips that feature restaurants where you can paddle up and flip-flop in for a meal. A few tips before you put in: Don’t forget cash or a credit card, check restaurant hours and always clean, drain and dry your boats, boards and equipment between bodies of water to help stop the spread of aquatic invasives.
Eat pub fare overlooking Lake Pennesseewassee at Boomers Restaurant and Saloon in Norway. Photo by Kimberlee Bennett
LAKE PENNESSEEWASSEE
Boomers Restaurant and Saloon, Norway, (207) 743-8434 or on Facebook
Put in at the public boat launch at Lake Pennesseewassee Park, 75 Waterford Road, and paddle for a mile and a half following the south shore, along Route 118. Go through the culvert under Crockett Ridge Road and head to the docks behind Boomers Restaurant and Saloon, marked "customers only." Secure your watercraft and head up to the restaurant, where you can sit on the deck and enjoy an incredible view of the lake – and you may even get to watch and hear the loons. After indulging on the pork nachos or other pub fare, get back on the water and continue exploring. The northern part of the lake is gorgeous, and sightings of the resident eagle family are common.
Access: Docks
Seating: Indoor and outdoor
Take-out: Available
Adult beverages: Yes
The Blueberry Yum Yum is a must when eating at Cyndi's Dockside on Middle Range Pond in Poland. Photo by Sandy Moore
MIDDLE RANGE POND
Cyndi's Dockside, Poland, dockside.me
Put in from the public boat launch between Middle and Upper Range ponds on Range Hill Road and paddle northeast towards Route 26 for 1.7 miles, following along the eastern shore of Middle Range Pond, to get to Cyndi's Dockside Restaurant. Simply pull your kayak, canoe or standup paddleboard on shore and let someone know you are there. You can choose to picnic at tables adjacent to the water or enjoy the view from the deck. Make sure to save room for dessert; the Blueberry Yum Yum is as good as it sounds. Another option is to pay to launch from Cyndi's Boathouse, which is great if you prefer to have your meal at the end of your adventure.
Access: Shoreline
Seating: Indoor and outdoor
Take-out: Available
Adult beverages: Yes
Enjoy a lobster roll from Judy's General Store on Mere Point Bay. Photo by Sandy Moore
MERE POINT BAY
Paul's Marina, Judy's General Store, Brunswick, paulsmarina.com
Put in at the Mere Point Boat Launch on Mere Point Road in Brunswick and head to the left to explore the bay. Although the ramp is all-tide, the bay is tidal, so plan accordingly. Paddling between the peninsula and islands, you'll enjoy ocean breezes and a who's who of shorebirds. Paul's Marina is a half-mile north of the launch. When you're ready for lunch, paddle up to the dock on the north side of the marina (far right, facing the building). Tie up amongst the dinghies. Head upstairs to Judy's General Store, where you'll find sandwiches named after nearby Casco Bay Islands and made fresh to order. Finish off with a cone of Gifford's ice cream – and grab some penny candy for later.
Access: Dock
Seating: Outdoor
Take-out: Available
Adult beverages: No
Day's Store on Long Pond in Belgrade Lakes has a deli counter and ice-cream window. Photo by Sandy Moore
LONG POND
Day's Store, Belgrade Lakes, go2days.com
Put-in at the public boat launch on Castle Island Road in Mount Vernon and head left through the narrows and under the bridge. You'll pass by charming turn-of-the-century cottages, called Castle Island Camps. Continue along the western shore, then cross the lake to Day's Store. Depending on your route, you'll travel about 1¼ miles. There's a dock with a paddler-friendly platform. Tie up and head across Day's sloping lawn. Go around the building to the front door of this nostalgic gem. Order your sandwich from the deli counter and go back out to the picnic tables on the lawn. Don't worry, the ice cream take-out window is, conveniently, right here. Enjoy some old-time, summer fun.
Access: Dock/platform (low, paddle-craft friendly)
Seating: Outdoor
Take-out: Available
Adult beverages: No
Try a homemade pizza from Loons Nest on Kezar Lake in Lovell. Photo by Sandy Moore
KEZAR LAKE
Loons Nest, Kezar Lake Marina, Lovell, kezarlake.com
Put in at the public launch on Town Beach Road, off West Lovell Road. This is the Narrows, dividing the Lower Bay to the south (right) from the rest of the 9-mile lake. Which way to paddle? There's no wrong answer. Panoramic mountain views and crystal clear water are all around you, so explore to your heart's content and until your stomach says lunchtime. The marina and restaurant are just south of the put-in. Pull your kayaks and standup paddleboards ashore, away from the marina ramp and docks. Take a seat on the deck and watch the boats passing by, while you try a homemade pizza and the fried fruit pie made from scratch.
Access: Shoreline
Seating: Indoor and outdoor
Take-out: Available
Adult beverages: Yes