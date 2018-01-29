Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.









Posted: January 29, 2018

Lace up those skates: 10 places to go skating in Southern Maine

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

Winter only comes once a year though it sure does hang around for a long time here in Maine. One perk of the cold weather is the quintessential winter activity of ice skating. Whether you’re a pro out there on the ice or can barely stand on your skates, we offer up this array of places you and your family and pals can skate. Ladies and gentlemen take our advice, dust off your skates and go hit some ice!

  • Family Ice Center in Falmouth

    20 Hat Drick Drive, Falmouth familyice.org
    At the Family Ice Center you can actually skate all year round as there's an indoor rink as well as an outdoors one.
    Staff photo by John Ewing

  • The Rink at Thompson's Point in Portland

    10 Thompson's Point, Portland therinkatthompsonspoint.com
    Not only is this rink big and wonderful, there's also a Yurt Bar to warm up in! There's also a smaller rink called The Polar Bear Skate Pond for beginners under the age of 12.
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • Orland H. Blake Skating Pond in Yarmouth

    Main Street behind The Log Cabin, Yarmouth.yarmouthcommunityservices.org
    Skating happens along with hockey play at this large frozen pond that's free to use. Warm up in The Village Improvement Society Warming Hut.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Travis Roy Ice Arena in Yarmouth

    495 US Route 1, Yarmouth.nya.org
    Skating season here runs from July into early March. Watch your kids and friends do their thing from the heated second floor viewing area.
    Sergey Zaykov/Shutterstock.com

  • William B. Troubh Ice Arena in Portland

    225 Park Ave., Portland portlandmaine.gov
    A lot of action happens at this rink including public skating, skating lessons, figure skating, men's and women's hockey and a whole lot more. Hop on over to their page for the public skating schedule.
    Sergey Zaykov/Shutterstock.com

  • Wainwright Recreation Complex

    125 Gary L. Maietta Way, South Portland southportland.org
    The rink measures 108 feet wide and 212 feet along so there's plenty of room for figure skating and non- contact pond hockey. Keep an eye out for special nighttime skating events as the outdoor rink has lights.
    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

  • The Waterhouse Center

    51 Main St., Kennebunk kennebunkmaine.us
    The Waterhouse Center is an open-sided 11 ' x 120' pavilion smack bad in the center of things in downtown Kennebunk.Community events happen here all year round and in the winter it's all about skating.
    Staff photo by Gregory Rec

  • Goddards Pond

    High and Marshall Streets, Bath cityofbath.com
    Goddards Pond in Bath is open for public skating and has a warming hut, restroom and concession stand. The pond is lit at night.
    Anna-Mari West/Shutterstock.com

  • Scarborough Ice Rink

    20 Municipal Drive, Scarborough scarboroughmaine.org
    This rink stays open as long as the weather cooperates. There are actually two rinks here; an upper rink for hockey and a lower one for skating and both are open from dawn to 9 p.m. with rink lights on from 4 to 9 p.m.
    FotoDuets/Shutterstock.com

  • Riverside Golf Course Rinks

    1158 Riverside St., Portland riversidegolfcourseme.com
    At the city-owned Riverside Golf Course in Portland you'll find a pair of side-by-side rinks totally 20,000 square feet of ice. The smaller of the two rinks is lit at night and they're both open for skating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
    Staff photo by Ben McCanna

