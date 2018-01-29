Posted: January 29, 2018
Lace up those skates: 10 places to go skating in Southern Maine
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Winter only comes once a year though it sure does hang around for a long time here in Maine. One perk of the cold weather is the quintessential winter activity of ice skating. Whether you’re a pro out there on the ice or can barely stand on your skates, we offer up this array of places you and your family and pals can skate. Ladies and gentlemen take our advice, dust off your skates and go hit some ice!
Family Ice Center in Falmouth
20 Hat Drick Drive, Falmouth familyice.org
At the Family Ice Center you can actually skate all year round as there's an indoor rink as well as an
outdoors one.
Staff photo by John Ewing
The Rink at Thompson's Point in Portland
10 Thompson's Point, Portland therinkatthompsonspoint.com
Not only is this rink big and wonderful, there's also a Yurt Bar to warm up in! There's also a smaller
rink called The Polar Bear Skate Pond for beginners under the age of 12.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Orland H. Blake Skating Pond in Yarmouth
Main Street behind The Log Cabin, Yarmouth.yarmouthcommunityservices.org
Skating happens along with hockey play at this large frozen pond that's free to use. Warm up in The Village
Improvement Society Warming Hut.
Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski
Travis Roy Ice Arena in Yarmouth
495 US Route 1, Yarmouth.nya.org
Skating season here runs from July into early March. Watch your kids and friends do their thing from the
heated second floor viewing area.
Sergey Zaykov/Shutterstock.com
William B. Troubh Ice Arena in Portland
225 Park Ave., Portland
portlandmaine.gov
A lot of action happens at this rink including public skating, skating lessons, figure skating, men's and
women's hockey and a whole lot more. Hop on over to their page for the public skating schedule.
Sergey Zaykov/Shutterstock.com
Wainwright Recreation Complex
125 Gary L. Maietta Way, South Portland
southportland.org
The rink measures 108 feet wide and 212 feet along so there's plenty of room for figure skating and non-
contact pond hockey. Keep an eye out for special nighttime skating events as the outdoor rink has lights.
Staff photo by Gabe Souza
The Waterhouse Center
51 Main St., Kennebunk
kennebunkmaine.us
The Waterhouse Center is an open-sided 11 ' x 120' pavilion smack bad in the center of things in downtown
Kennebunk.Community events happen here all year round and in the winter it's all about skating.
Staff photo by Gregory Rec
Goddards Pond
High and Marshall Streets, Bath
cityofbath.com
Goddards Pond in Bath is open for public skating and has a warming hut, restroom and concession stand. The pond is lit at night.
Anna-Mari West/Shutterstock.com
Scarborough Ice Rink
20 Municipal Drive, Scarborough
scarboroughmaine.org
This rink stays open as long as the weather cooperates. There are actually two rinks here; an upper rink
for hockey and a lower one for skating and both are open from dawn to 9 p.m. with rink lights on from 4 to 9 p.m.
FotoDuets/Shutterstock.com
Riverside Golf Course Rinks
1158 Riverside St., Portland
riversidegolfcourseme.com
At the city-owned Riverside Golf Course in Portland you'll find a pair of side-by-side rinks totally 20,000
square feet of ice. The smaller of the two rinks is lit at night and they're both open for skating 24 hours a day,
seven days a week.
Staff photo by Ben McCanna