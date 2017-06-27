Posted: June 27, 2017
Bring your bathing suit on these hikes with nearby swimming holes
Written by: Carey Kish
An estimated 2,000 miles of hiking trails crisscross the state of Maine, from private timberlands and land trust holdings to state parks and public lands to national parks, forests and wildlife refuges. Complimenting this cornucopia of trails are more than 6,000 lakes and ponds, cool and refreshing gems perfect for some post-hike swimming. When you pack up your day hiking gear this summer, be sure to include a bathing suit and towel. Here are eight great hikes around the state, with nearby places to swim.
Relax on the grassy promenade before or after your dip in Rangeley Lake. Photos by Carey Kish
Bald Mountain/Rangeley Lake
The observation tower on Bald Mountain in Oquossuc affords hikers panoramic vistas of Rangeley, Cupsuptic and Mooselookmeguntic lakes and well beyond to the impressive ridgeline of 4,000-foot Saddleback Mountain. A moderate hike of just over a mile puts you on top. Later at Rangeley Lake State Park, relax on the grassy promenade and go for a fun swim in Rangeley Lake.
Find the trail: mainetrailfinder.com.
Find the swimming spot: maine.gov/rangeleylake.
Daicey Pond in Baxter State Pond offers a majestic view of Mount Katahdin.
Baxter State Park
From Katahdin Stream Campground on the Park Tote Road, hike south on the Appalachian Trail past Grassy Pond to Daicey Pond, then circle back via Nature Trail and Tracy and Elbow Ponds Trail for a terrific 5-mile loop that's rich in scenic beauty, bird and animal life. All four ponds en route are worth a dip, but the dock at the south end of Daicey Pond might be the best swimming spot, with its full-on view of majestic Katahdin. Up the fun ante by renting a canoe for a quiet paddle across the pond.
Find the trail and the swimming spot: baxterstatepark.org.
Mount Blue State Park in Weld is Maine's largest and includes miles of hiking trails, along with Webb Lake.
Mount Blue/Webb Lake
Hike 1.7 steady miles to the observation tower on the summit of 3,190-foot Mount Blue for big panoramic views of Tumbledown, Little and Big Jackson and Blueberry mountains; all are part of the sprawling 8,000-acre Mount Blue State Park, Maine's largest. On the other side of the park is Webb Lake, a wonderfully scenic place for a swim, its grassy promenade offering a front row seat for Mount Blue views and a fine spot for lunch.
Find the trail and the swimming spot: maine.gov/mountblue.
Beech Cliff Trail looks onto Echo Lake and its beach.
Beech Cliff and Beech Mountain/Echo Lake
From Echo Lake in Acadia National Park, tackle the steel ladders of Beech Cliff Trail to gain the top of the cliff and a great view over the lake to the many islands and mountains of this magical park. Continue to the old fire tower on Beech Mountain, then descend via the gentler Canada Cliff Trail. At the popular sand beach on Echo Lake, cool down with a swim at the base of the great cliffs you just scaled.
Find the trail and the swimming spot: nps.gov/acad.
After conquering Caribou Mountain, take a soak in Basin Pond.
Caribou Mountain/Basin Pond
Near Evans Notch in White Mountain National Forest, combine Caribou and Mud Brook trails for a sweet 5-mile loop that leads past Kees Falls to the extensive ledges on the summit ridge of Caribou Mountain. Wonderful westerly views feature the rugged peaks of the Carter-Moriah and Presidential ranges beyond. Hemmed in by the flanks of West Royce Mountain and Mount Meader, Basin Pond at Basin Campground is a pretty swimming spot close by.
Find the trail: mainetrailfinder.com.
Find the swimming spot: www.fs.fed.us.
Check out Moosehead Lake from Number Four Mountain — then from inside it.
Number Four Mountain/Moosehead Lake
From the summit ledges and old fire tower on Number Four Mountain, enjoy expansive views of Moosehead Lake, Baker and Lily Bay mountains, Big Moose and Big Spencer mountains and the 700-foot cliff face of Mount Kineo. After your 4-mile round-trip hike, enjoy a refreshing swim at Lily Bay State Park, where there's a nice beach on Moosehead Lake and an outstanding view of Big Moose Mountain across the water.
Find the trail: mainetrailfinder.com.
Find the swimming spot: maine.gov/lilybay.
Schoodic Beach at Donnell Pond is walled in by the Schoodic and Black mountains.
Schoodic Mountain/Donnell Pond
At Donnell Pond Public Reserved Land, a half-hour east of Ellsworth, climb to the bare summit of Schoodic Mountain for far-reaching views along a beautiful stretch of Down East coastline, including the many peaks of Acadia National Park on Mount Desert Island. Drop down the backside to Schoodic Beach, a lovely expanse of sand on Donnell Pond that's walled in by Schoodic and Black mountains. Three miles of trail walking takes it all in.
Find the trail and the swimming spot: mainetrailfinder.com.
Whitten Mountain's Norther Headwaters Trail follows the Sheepscot River.
Whitten Hill/Lake St. George
In Montville, the Northern Headwaters Trail makes a fabulous loop along old stone walls, past apple orchards and through white pine and hemlock groves to the pristine headwaters of the Sheepscot River, all part of an amazing 25-mile network of trails on local conservation lands. At Lake St. George State Park in Liberty, the mostly undeveloped shores of the park's namesake lake are home to a grassy lakefront promenade and pleasant swimming.
Find the trail: midcoastconservancy.org.
Find the swimming spot: maine.gov/lakesaintgeorge.