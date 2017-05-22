8 Maine hikes hidden in plain sight

Traveling north on Route 302 into Fryeburg, you’d never know that, concealed by thick woods just beyond the Jockey Cap Country Store, there’s a massive granite dome rising 200 feet into the sky, its summit offering outstanding panoramic views for just a small amount of hiking time and physical effort. Jockey Cap is just one of countless Maine hikes that are hidden in plain sight — right there in front of your eyes, if only you knew where to look.

Here’s a look at a handful of not so obvious, but easily accessible hikes with the detective work done for you. These fun, scenic walks range between a quarter-mile and five miles in length and are easy to moderate in difficulty. All are sure to surprise and delight every hiker.