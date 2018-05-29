6 simple spring hikes (and nearby snacking spots)

The long winter that seemed like it would never end has finally come to a close, and Maine has finally melted off nicely. With spring here, we can now confidently stow away the skis and break out the day-hiking gear. Rucksack, boots, survival gear, some snacks and water, and you’re good to go. Here’s a half-dozen recommendations for great spring hikes (ranging from 1 to 4 miles, easy to moderate) around the state to get you into the swing of the hiking season, plus suggestions on where to go post-hike for good food and drink.

BALD MOUNTAIN, OQUOSSUC

One of the most popular hikes in the Rangeley Lakes region is Bald Mountain in Oquossoc, the central feature of 1,923 acres of state-owned conservation land. The observation tower atop the 2,470-foot peak rewards with a fabulous vista, from the surrounding lakes of Mooselookmeguntic, Rangeley and Cupsuptic to the peaks of Saddleback Mountain, the Bemis Range, and Elephant Mountain, onto Mount Washington and the Presidentials. For more hiking possibilities, check in with Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust. Later, enjoy a visit to the Rangeley Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum, then head to Rangeley village and the Red Onion, a favorite for pizza and drafts. Info & map: mainetrailfinder.com

Photo by Carey Kish

KLONDIKE MOUNTAIN PRESERVE, LUBEC

The beautiful little village of Lubec is as far Down East as you can go, or in the eastern U.S. for that matter. Remote as this place is, miles of oceanfront hiking trails await adventurous travelers at five Downeast Coastal Conservancy lands, a Maine Coast Heritage Trust preserve and Quoddy Head State Park. The conservancy’s Klondike Mountain (150 feet) is a local favorite that features two low but craggy summits overlooking the big tidal waters of South Bay. Add a side trip to Fowler’s Mill Pond for a good hour of tramping about. Head for Lubec Brewing Co. afterward to consider your next area hike over a pint and some good chow. Info & map: downeastcoastalconservancy.org

MOUNT PISGAH, WAYNE/WINTHROP

The Mount Pisgah Conservation Area, co-owned and co-managed by Kennebec Land Trust, the town of Winthrop and a private landowner, protects 950 acres just east of Androscoggin Lake. Combine portions of Tower Trail, Ledges Trail and Blueberry Trail for an outstanding loop over the summit of Pisgah (809 feet), capped by a 60-foot firetower. A Maine Forest Service lookout from 1949 to 1991, the tower provides an impressive 360-degree view, which on a clear day ranges from the Camden Hills to Mount Washington. For more, Monument Hill in nearby Leeds has good views and a Civil War obelisk on top, reached via a nice loop hike. Rehydrate and refuel in Winthrop at Pond Town Tavern or Sully’s. Info & map: mainetrailfinder.com

RAGGED MOUNTAIN, CAMDEN/ROCKPORT

Ragged Mountain is probably best known for the ski trails of the Camden Snow Bowl on its northeastern slopes, but come summer, this side of the mountain is a gem of a hiking destination. From the A-frame ski area base lodge, you can tackle an excellent counterclockwise loop via Hosmer Brook Trail, a section of the Georges Highland Path and Red Diamond Trail. Sundown Ledge and the Ragged summit (1,310 feet) are highlights en route. Just north, Camden Hills State Park has many more miles of nice trails. At quitting time, head for Camden village, where the Sea Dog, Drouthy Bear and numerous other fine establishments offer suitable refreshments. Info & map: camdensnowbowl.com

RUMFORD WHITECAP MOUNTAIN, RUMFORD

The 752-acre Rumford Whitecap Mountain Preserve in Rumford, the signature conservation property of Mahoosuc Land Trust, encompasses the mostly bare summit ridge and southern slopes of namesake Rumford Whitecap (2,214 feet). Ascend by way of the Red/Orange Trail, then descend via Starr Trail to complete the loop. Enjoy far-reaching views in every direction: Black Mountain to the east, the Mahoosuc Range to the west, the White Mountains farther west and Mt. Zircon and more of the Oxford Hills to the south. Post-hike, head west to Bethel for microbrews and pub fare at Sunday River Brewing Co. Info & map: mahoosuc.org

SABATTUS MOUNTAIN, LOVELL

After a wonderfully scenic drive on Route 5, either south from Bethel or north from Fryeburg, you’ll be primed for the great loop hike on the trails of Sabattus Mountain (1,253 feet), which is jointly managed by Greater Lovell Land Trust and the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands. Hike the circuit clockwise, climbing moderately to the summit ridge. Just ahead are the great cliffs of the southwest face, two park benches and a sweeping panorama ranging from Pleasant Mountain to the Presidential Range. Nearby, Heald and Bradley Ponds Reserve is home to plenty more hiking. Relax and recharge afterward at Ebenezer’s Pub, where the beer selection is simply mind-boggling. Info & map: mainetrailfinder.com