6 hikes that head into the fire towers

From 1905 until 1991, the Maine Forest Service used mountaintop towers for fire detection. The era of fire towers and fire warden trails offered marked and maintained routes not only for forest service staff, but for adventurous hikers as well, thereby opening many previously inaccessible remote peaks. Today, over five dozen fire towers remain standing in various states of repair, each offering its own unique piece of history and a pleasant and photogenic goal to achieve on a day’s outing on foot in the Maine woods. Autumn is a fine time for a fire tower hike – a chance to enjoy the cool weather, blue skies and sunny days amid the glorious kaleidoscope of foliage colors, as witnessed from a historic summit fire tower. Here are six classic Maine fire tower hikes with links for more info. All are also described in the new, 11th edition of the “AMC Maine Mountain Guide.” Check mainefoliage.com for up-to-date foliage conditions around Maine.

Beech Mountain is home to the only fire tower in Acadia National Park. Photos by Carey Kish BEECH MOUNTAIN Rising steeply between Echo Lake and Long Pond, Beech Mountain is capped by the only fire tower in Acadia National Park on Mount Desert Island. Erected in 1962, the iron tower replaced the original wooden structure built in 1943. From the Beech Mountain parking area, make a 1-mile circuit via the Beech Mountain Loop Trail. The tower's wraparound platform provides a fine lookout eastward to Cadillac Mountain and a host of other pink granite peaks. Continue to the impressive ledges on the west side of the mountain for views over Long Pond to Mansell Mountain. Get there for sunset and a fabulous display of blazing red huckleberry bushes.

More info: www.nps.gov/acad

Big Moose Mountain's 1919 steel tower marks the site of Maine's first fire lookout. BIG MOOSE MOUNTAIN Just west of Greenville in the 15,000-acre Little Moose Public Lands unit, Big Moose Mountain dominates the landscape around the lower end of Moosehead Lake, affording exceptional views of Big Spencer Mountain, Little Spencer Mountain, Katahdin and many other peaks near and far. The 1919 steel fire tower (marking the site of Maine's first fire lookout; made of logs, it was erected in 1905) was removed in 2012 and reassembled at the Moosehead Lake Region Visitor Center on Route 15 in Greenville. The Big Moose Mountain Trail leads 2.1 miles to the top.

More info and map: www.mainetrailfinder.com

More info and map: www.mainetrailfinder.com

Deasey Mountain is in the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. DEASEY MOUNTAIN The craggy summit of Deasey Mountain is the highest in the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. Established in 2016, the 87,500-acre property abuts Baxter State Park to the east. The fire tower cabin atop the 1,984-foot peak sits directly on the ground, as it has since 1929. This spectacular vantage point features huge views of the Katahdin massif all the way north to the Traveler summits. From the end of Orin Falls Road, take Orin Falls Trail a half-mile to the International Appalachian Trail. Ford Wassataquoik Stream, then continue another 5 miles to the top of Deasey.

More info and map: www.nps.gov/kaww

More info and map: www.nps.gov/kaww

The steel fire tower at the summit of Williams Mountain was erected in 1914. WILLIAMS MOUNTAIN Williams Mountain straddles the town lines of Misery Township and Parlin Pond Township amid the vast commercial timberland west of Moosehead Lake. The mountain lies on the western edge of the 363,000-acre Moosehead Region Conservation Easement. A steel fire tower, erected in 1914, still stands on the Williams summit, as does the old fire warden's cabin, which is in surprisingly good condition. A 1.5-mile blue blazed trail, constructed by the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands in 2017, offers a gradual climb over the mountain's northeast ridgeline.

More info and map: www.mainetrailfinder.com

More info and map: www.mainetrailfinder.com

Mount Kineo on Moosehead Lake has one of the state's most spectacular panoramas. MOUNT KINEO The sheer 700-foot face of Mount Kineo rises dramatically from a peninsula jutting out from the eastern shore of Moosehead Lake. In 1990, the state of Maine purchased 800 acres from the cliff face north to form Mount Kineo State Park. Hike the Indian Trail or Bridle Trail to the cliff-top summit ridge, then sidle onto the 1917 observation tower for one of the most remarkable panoramas in the state. Continue on the North Trail and Carriage Trail for an outstanding 5-mile loop. Kineo is accessible only by the private Kineo Shuttle from the Rockwood Public Landing, a scenic 10-minute boat ride.

More info and map: www.mainetrailfinder.com

More info and map: www.mainetrailfinder.com

It's a 3-mile hike to the fire tower on Number Five Mountain in the Jackman area. NUMBER FIVE MOUNTAIN Number Five Mountain is in the heart of the Leuthold Forest Preserve, just south of the Moose River in the Jackman area. The 16,934-acre chunk of forestland is owned by The Nature Conservancy and abuts a 50,000-acre swath of other public and private conservation lands. The 1933 fire tower still stands on the open summit ledges, reached via a 3-mile hike on the old fire warden's trail. The 360-degree vista is extraordinary. The trailhead is a 17-mile drive on gravel logging roads from Route 201 at Parlin Pond. The Spencer POW Camp Memorial is a must-see on the drive in.

More info and map: www.fsmaine.org

More info and map: www.fsmaine.org