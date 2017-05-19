Posted: May 19, 2017
7 great beach walks in Southern Maine
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Do you want to know why so many personals ads mention taking walks on beaches? The answer is easy; taking walks on beaches is a magnificent thing to do, especially here in Maine. Whether you’re logging Fitbit steps, taking some time alone to think things over, spending some quality time with your kids, getting caught up with a friend or yes, out on a first date, you can’t go wrong with hitting the sand. We’ve rounded up seven southern Maine beaches for you to choose from as you plan your next morning constitutional, afternoon excursion, play date or sunset stroll.
FORTUNE'S ROCKS BEACH
LOCATION: Fortune's Rock Road, Biddeford
DETAILS: This two-mile stretch of sandy beach goes form Biddeford Pool to Fortune's Rocks. The sand is hard-packed making it great for walking and running.
LIFEGUARD: Yes, from late May to early September
FACILITIES: No
PARKING: Limited parking at southern and northern ends of the beach by permit only, available from the City Clerk's office at Biddeford City Hall.
GOOSE ROCKS BEACH
LOCATION: Kings Highway, Kennebunkport
DETAILS: Nearly three miles of soft sand on this scenic beach. There's an off-shore reef visible at low tide that gives the beach its name.
LIFEGUARD: No
FACILITIES: No
PARKING: Some spots are available along Kings Highway. Visit the Kennebunk/Kennebunkport Chamber of Commerce, the Kennebunkport Town Office, the Kennebunkport Police Department and the Goose Rocks General Store to purchase a parking permit.
DRAKES ISLAND BEACH
LOCATION: Drakes Island Road, Wells
DETAILS: You won't break any walking records on this 2,800 foot beach but it's a lovely spot for a short stroll followed by swimming and relaxing by the dunes.
LIFEGUARD: Yes
FACILITIES: Yes
PARKING: Limited parking in a pay-to-park lot and some on-street spots with pay-and-display meters
OGUNQUIT BEACH
LOCATION: Beach Street, Ogunquit DETAILS: Ogunquit boasts three and a half miles of sandy beach and grassy dunes that form a barrier between the ocean and Ogunquit River. Bring a pail along for your walk to collect shells.
LIFEGUARD: Yes, during summer months
FACILITIES: Yes
PARKING: A large pay-to-park lot at the southern end of the beach
HARBOR BEACH
LOCATION: 1 Stonewall Lane, York
DETAILS: This is a small but beautiful sheltered sandy beach along a rocky shoreline that's ideal for children and has a gentle surf. The Hartley Mason Park is situated next to the beach and has shade trees and benches perfect for your picnic.
LIFEGUARD: Yes, from Memorial Day to Labor Day
FACILITIES: Yes
PARKING: Limited free parking on Route 1A entrance to Harbor Park and also accessible by trolley
OLD ORCHARD BEACH
LOCATION: East and West Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach
DETAILS: This will be a walk to remember as Old Orchard Beach has a seven-mile stretch of sandy beach. The pier extends almost 500 feet over the Atlantic and there you'll find all sorts of food, drinks, games and nightlife activities. OOB is also home to Palace Playland Park, the beachfront amusement park that's been thrilling kids and families for decades.
LIFEGUARD: Yes
FACILITIES: Yes
PARKING: Metered street parking and pay-to-park lots
PINE POINT BEACH
LOCATION: Hurd Park, Scarborough
DETAILS: A truly gorgeous beach on Saco Bay that starts at a jetty and ends at Old Orchard Beach. Ideal for walking, lounging, surf casting and watching the sunset.
LIFEGUARD: No
FACILITIES: Yes
PARKING: Municipal lot on Avenue 5. Fee hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lot is open from sunrise to sunset.
