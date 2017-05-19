Network



Posted: May 19, 2017

7 great beach walks in Southern Maine

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

Do you want to know why so many personals ads mention taking walks on beaches? The answer is easy; taking walks on beaches is a magnificent thing to do, especially here in Maine. Whether you’re logging Fitbit steps, taking some time alone to think things over, spending some quality time with your kids, getting caught up with a friend or yes, out on a first date, you can’t go wrong with hitting the sand. We’ve rounded up seven southern Maine beaches for you to choose from as you plan your next morning constitutional, afternoon excursion, play date or sunset stroll.

  • FORTUNE'S ROCKS BEACH LOCATION: Fortune's Rock Road, Biddeford DETAILS: This two-mile stretch of sandy beach goes form Biddeford Pool to Fortune's Rocks. The sand is hard-packed making it great for walking and running. LIFEGUARD: Yes, from late May to early September FACILITIES: No PARKING: Limited parking at southern and northern ends of the beach by permit only, available from the City Clerk's office at Biddeford City Hall. INFO: bit.ly/1S3kSU0 Photo by Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

    FORTUNE'S ROCKS BEACH


    LOCATION: Fortune's Rock Road, Biddeford
    DETAILS: This two-mile stretch of sandy beach goes form Biddeford Pool to Fortune's Rocks. The sand is hard-packed making it great for walking and running.
    LIFEGUARD: Yes, from late May to early September
    FACILITIES: No
    PARKING: Limited parking at southern and northern ends of the beach by permit only, available from the City Clerk's office at Biddeford City Hall.
    INFO: bit.ly/1S3kSU0
    Photo by Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

  • GOOSE ROCKS BEACH LOCATION: Kings Highway, Kennebunkport DETAILS: Nearly three miles of soft sand on this scenic beach. There's an off-shore reef visible at low tide that gives the beach its name. LIFEGUARD: No FACILITIES: No PARKING: Some spots are available along Kings Highway. Visit the Kennebunk/Kennebunkport Chamber of Commerce, the Kennebunkport Town Office, the Kennebunkport Police Department and the Goose Rocks General Store to purchase a parking permit. INFO: bit.ly/1sgUGuN Photo by John Patriquin/Staff Photographer

    GOOSE ROCKS BEACH


    LOCATION: Kings Highway, Kennebunkport
    DETAILS: Nearly three miles of soft sand on this scenic beach. There's an off-shore reef visible at low tide that gives the beach its name.
    LIFEGUARD: No
    FACILITIES: No
    PARKING: Some spots are available along Kings Highway. Visit the Kennebunk/Kennebunkport Chamber of Commerce, the Kennebunkport Town Office, the Kennebunkport Police Department and the Goose Rocks General Store to purchase a parking permit.
    INFO: bit.ly/1sgUGuN
    Photo by John Patriquin/Staff Photographer

  • DRAKES ISLAND BEACH LOCATION: Drakes Island Road, Wells DETAILS: You won't break any walking records on this 2,800 foot beach but it's a lovely spot for a short stroll followed by swimming and relaxing by the dunes. LIFEGUARD: Yes FACILITIES: Yes PARKING: Limited parking in a pay-to-park lot and some on-street spots with pay-and-display meters INFO: bit.ly/1T9VFbO Photo by John Ewing/Staff Photographer

    DRAKES ISLAND BEACH


    LOCATION: Drakes Island Road, Wells
    DETAILS: You won't break any walking records on this 2,800 foot beach but it's a lovely spot for a short stroll followed by swimming and relaxing by the dunes.
    LIFEGUARD: Yes
    FACILITIES: Yes
    PARKING: Limited parking in a pay-to-park lot and some on-street spots with pay-and-display meters
    INFO: bit.ly/1T9VFbO
    Photo by John Ewing/Staff Photographer

  • OGUNQUIT BEACH LOCATION: Beach Street, Ogunquit DETAILS: Ogunquit boasts three and a half miles of sandy beach and grassy dunes that form a barrier between the ocean and Ogunquit River. Bring a pail along for your walk to collect shells. LIFEGUARD: Yes, during summer months FACILITIES: Yes PARKING: A large pay-to-park lot at the southern end of the beach INFO: bit.ly/1VUBQWy Photo by Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

    OGUNQUIT BEACH


    LOCATION: Beach Street, Ogunquit DETAILS: Ogunquit boasts three and a half miles of sandy beach and grassy dunes that form a barrier between the ocean and Ogunquit River. Bring a pail along for your walk to collect shells.
    LIFEGUARD: Yes, during summer months
    FACILITIES: Yes
    PARKING: A large pay-to-park lot at the southern end of the beach
    INFO: bit.ly/1VUBQWy
    Photo by Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

  • HARBOR BEACH LOCATION: 1 Stonewall Lane, York DETAILS: This is a small but beautiful sheltered sandy beach along a rocky shoreline that's ideal for children and has a gentle surf. The Hartley Mason Park is situated next to the beach and has shade trees and benches perfect for your picnic. LIFEGUARD: Yes, from Memorial Day to Labor Day FACILITIES: Yes PARKING: Limited free parking on Route 1A entrance to Harbor Park and also accessible by trolley INFO: bit.ly/27v3u05 Photo by Jill Brady/Staff Photographer

    HARBOR BEACH


    LOCATION: 1 Stonewall Lane, York
    DETAILS: This is a small but beautiful sheltered sandy beach along a rocky shoreline that's ideal for children and has a gentle surf. The Hartley Mason Park is situated next to the beach and has shade trees and benches perfect for your picnic.
    LIFEGUARD: Yes, from Memorial Day to Labor Day
    FACILITIES: Yes
    PARKING: Limited free parking on Route 1A entrance to Harbor Park and also accessible by trolley
    INFO: bit.ly/27v3u05
    Photo by Jill Brady/Staff Photographer

  • OLD ORCHARD BEACH LOCATION: East and West Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach DETAILS: This will be a walk to remember as Old Orchard Beach has a seven-mile stretch of sandy beach. The pier extends almost 500 feet over the Atlantic and there you'll find all sorts of food, drinks, games and nightlife activities. OOB is also home to Palace Playland Park, the beachfront amusement park that's been thrilling kids and families for decades. LIFEGUARD: Yes FACILITIES: Yes PARKING: Metered street parking and pay-to-park lots INFO: bit.ly/1Xncss1 Photo by Jill Brady/Staff Photographer

    OLD ORCHARD BEACH


    LOCATION: East and West Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach
    DETAILS: This will be a walk to remember as Old Orchard Beach has a seven-mile stretch of sandy beach. The pier extends almost 500 feet over the Atlantic and there you'll find all sorts of food, drinks, games and nightlife activities. OOB is also home to Palace Playland Park, the beachfront amusement park that's been thrilling kids and families for decades.
    LIFEGUARD: Yes
    FACILITIES: Yes
    PARKING: Metered street parking and pay-to-park lots
    INFO: bit.ly/1Xncss1
    Photo by Jill Brady/Staff Photographer

  • PINE POINT BEACH LOCATION: Hurd Park, Scarborough DETAILS: A truly gorgeous beach on Saco Bay that starts at a jetty and ends at Old Orchard Beach. Ideal for walking, lounging, surf casting and watching the sunset. LIFEGUARD: No FACILITIES: Yes PARKING: Municipal lot on Avenue 5. Fee hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lot is open from sunrise to sunset. INFO: bit.ly/1jDHuef Photo by Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

    PINE POINT BEACH


    LOCATION: Hurd Park, Scarborough
    DETAILS: A truly gorgeous beach on Saco Bay that starts at a jetty and ends at Old Orchard Beach. Ideal for walking, lounging, surf casting and watching the sunset.
    LIFEGUARD: No
    FACILITIES: Yes
    PARKING: Municipal lot on Avenue 5. Fee hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lot is open from sunrise to sunset.
    INFO: bit.ly/1jDHuef
    Photo by Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

