52 gorgeous photos of Maine’s great outdoors

Whether you live here, have visited or are planning a trip here, we can all agree that Maine is a beautiful state. We rounded up some “best of” photos from the MaineToday outdoor archives to create this eye-popping gallery for you to leisurely peruse through and daydream over. Enjoy!
View along Back River Porter Preserve
Photo by Carey Kish
Dawn at AMC's Little Lyford Lodge and cabins
Photo by Carey Kish
Acadia snowshoeing on Beach Mtn. 6
Photo by Carey Kish
Hiker friends on snowy trails of Bragdon Hill Conservation Area in Poland Photo by Carey Kish
View from Pine Point Jamies Pond Wildlife Management Area Photo by Carey Kish
Sheepscot River view, Porter Preserve
Photo by Carey Kish
A view from Sundown Ledge high on Ragged Mountain Photo by Carey Kish
Hosmer Brook Trail and Red Diamond Trail start and end at Camden Snow Bowl base lodge
Photo by Carey Kish
Eagle Bluff Summit scene
Photo by Carey Kish
Katahdin view from Deasey Mountain
Photo by Carey Kish
Grand Pitch East Branch of Penobscot River
Photo by Carey Kish
Cadillac Mountain was heavily burned over in the October fires of 1947
Photo by Carey Kish
Chimney Pond
Photo by Carey Kish
The Height of Land is part of the 32-mile Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway. From the scenic lookout parking area along Route 17, you can see the vast Mooselookmeguntic Lake with plenty of mountains in the distance.
Photo by Karen Beaudoin
Bigelow Preserve, Stratton
Photo by Collin Blunk
A trip across the Roach River on an old snowmobile bridge allows access to the Hinkley Cove Trail, where you can take in this view.
Photo by Carey Kish
View from a segment of the Appalachian Trail
Photo b Carey Kish
View over Mooselookmeguntic Lake to mountains beyond from Bald Mountain
Photo by Carey Kish
Avery Peak from Appalachian Trail on Little Bigelow
Photo by Carey Kish
Honds Pond north and south horn from Appalachian Trail
Photo by Carey Kish
Swan Island
Photo by Karen Beaudoin
Relax on the grassy promenade before or after your dip in Rangeley Lake
Photo by Carey Kish
Schoodic Beach at Donnell Pond is walled in by the Schoodic and Black mountains.
Photo by Carey Kish
The view of Katahdin Lake and Mount Katahdin from a natural balcony at the summit of Barnard Mountain.
Photo by Carey Kish
Classic view of Sand Beach and The Beehive from Great Head in Acadia National Park
Photo by Carey Kish
Abol Slide from Abol Bridge
Photo by Carey Kish
Gardner Pond
Photo by Carey Kish
On the Goat Trail near Squeaker Cove, you get the perfect views of Maine’s coastline.
Photo by Carey Kish
The campground at Duck Harbor
Photo by Carey Kish
Branch Lake Public Forest
Photo by Carey Kish
Cranberry Peak in the Bigelow Preserve, off the State Route 27 Scenic Byway
Photo by Carey Kish
Morning haze on the Moose River
Photo by Collin Blunk
Katahdin Massif viewed from Sandy Stream Pond
Photo by Carey Kish
The West Branch of the Penobscot River provides a picturesque paddle of about 35 miles that is rich with wildlife.
Photo by Carey Kish
Roosevelt Campobello
Photo by Carey Kish
Bigelow Range Trail
Photo by Carey Kish
Paddling Stonington Archipelago
Photo by Collin Blunk
Borestone Mountain, Elliotsville
Photo by Carey Kish
Conners Nubble, Acadia National Park
Photo by Carey Kish
Ragged Mountain, Rockport/Camden
Photo by Carey Kish
Rumford Whitecap, Rumford
Photo by Carey Kish
Sabattus Mountain, Center Lovell
Photo by Carey Kish
Sand Beach, Newport Cove and Great Head from the Ocean Path, Acadia
Photo by Carey Kish
Looking north along the shore from the Ocean Path. That’s the Beehive top left.
Photo by Carey Kish
The Lower Harbor Trail in Schoodic Woods at Acadia National Park meanders along an arm of Winter Harbor for much of its length.
Photo by Carey Kish
Reid State Park
Photo by Heather Steeves
Evening at Chair Pond Head, Petit Manan Point, Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge, Steuben
Photo by Carey Kish
At Chair Pond Head looking out to Petit Manan Island Light, MCINWR, Steuben
Photo by Carey Kish
Six hiking routes lead to the summit of mile-high Katahdin
Photo by Carey Kish
Fog lifts near the peak of Old Speck in Grafton Notch State Park
Photo by Karen Beaudoin
