Posted: April 9, 2018

52 gorgeous photos of Maine’s great outdoors

Whether you live here, have visited or are planning a trip here, we can all agree that Maine is a beautiful state. We rounded up some “best of” photos from the MaineToday outdoor archives to create this eye-popping gallery for you to leisurely peruse through and daydream over. Enjoy!

  • View along Back River Porter Preserve
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Dawn at AMC's Little Lyford Lodge and cabins
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Acadia snowshoeing on Beach Mtn. 6
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Hiker friends on snowy trails of Bragdon Hill Conservation Area in Poland Photo by Carey Kish

  • View from Pine Point Jamies Pond Wildlife Management Area Photo by Carey Kish

  • Sheepscot River view, Porter Preserve
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • A view from Sundown Ledge high on Ragged Mountain Photo by Carey Kish

  • Hosmer Brook Trail and Red Diamond Trail start and end at Camden Snow Bowl base lodge
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Eagle Bluff Summit scene
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Katahdin view from Deasey Mountain
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Grand Pitch East Branch of Penobscot River
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Cadillac Mountain was heavily burned over in the October fires of 1947
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Chimney Pond
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • The Height of Land is part of the 32-mile Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway. From the scenic lookout parking area along Route 17, you can see the vast Mooselookmeguntic Lake with plenty of mountains in the distance.
    Photo by Karen Beaudoin

  • Bigelow Preserve, Stratton
    Photo by Collin Blunk

  • A trip across the Roach River on an old snowmobile bridge allows access to the Hinkley Cove Trail, where you can take in this view.
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • View from a segment of the Appalachian Trail
    Photo b Carey Kish

  • View over Mooselookmeguntic Lake to mountains beyond from Bald Mountain
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Avery Peak from Appalachian Trail on Little Bigelow
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Honds Pond north and south horn from Appalachian Trail
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Swan Island
    Photo by Karen Beaudoin

  • Relax on the grassy promenade before or after your dip in Rangeley Lake
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Schoodic Beach at Donnell Pond is walled in by the Schoodic and Black mountains.
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • The view of Katahdin Lake and Mount Katahdin from a natural balcony at the summit of Barnard Mountain.
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Classic view of Sand Beach and The Beehive from Great Head in Acadia National Park
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Abol Slide from Abol Bridge
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Gardner Pond
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • On the Goat Trail near Squeaker Cove, you get the perfect views of Maine’s coastline.
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • The campground at Duck Harbor
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Branch Lake Public Forest
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Cranberry Peak in the Bigelow Preserve, off the State Route 27 Scenic Byway
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Morning haze on the Moose River
    Photo by Collin Blunk

  • Katahdin Massif viewed from Sandy Stream Pond
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • The West Branch of the Penobscot River provides a picturesque paddle of about 35 miles that is rich with wildlife.
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Roosevelt Campobello
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Bigelow Range Trail
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Paddling Stonington Archipelago
    Photo by Collin Blunk

  • Borestone Mountain, Elliotsville
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Conners Nubble, Acadia National Park
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Ragged Mountain, Rockport/Camden
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Rumford Whitecap, Rumford
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Sabattus Mountain, Center Lovell
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Sand Beach, Newport Cove and Great Head from the Ocean Path, Acadia
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Looking north along the shore from the Ocean Path. That’s the Beehive top left.
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • The Lower Harbor Trail in Schoodic Woods at Acadia National Park meanders along an arm of Winter Harbor for much of its length.
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Reid State Park
    Photo by Heather Steeves

  • Evening at Chair Pond Head, Petit Manan Point, Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge, Steuben
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • At Chair Pond Head looking out to Petit Manan Island Light, MCINWR, Steuben
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Six hiking routes lead to the summit of mile-high Katahdin
    Photo by Carey Kish

  • Fog lifts near the peak of Old Speck in Grafton Notch State Park
    Photo by Karen Beaudoin

