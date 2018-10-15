A look at 9 former Portland Sea Dogs on the 2018 Boston Red Sox as the postseason heats up

We’re knee-deep in the 2018 Major League Baseball postseason and our beloved Boston Red Sox are in the midst of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. It’ s been an adventure so far as Sox fans everywhere hang on every pitch, every swing and every moment of October baseball.
As we get ready for the next game, we thought it would be an ideal time to take gather up Press Herald photographs of former Portland Sea Dogs who are now members of the Boston Red Sox because many of these guys played key roles in our historic 108 win season. We’re looking at you, Mookie, Zander and JBJ!
And so, as Red Sox nation walks the line between agony and ecstasy, we pause and give thanks to Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Andrew Benintendi, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Christian Vasquez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Blake Swihart and Matt Barnes as we reflect on this key line from “Bull Durham:” “Baseball is simple: you throw the ball, you hit the ball, you catch the ball.” GO SOX!
Sea Dogs infielder Mookie Betts swings for a single during the third inning their game against the Trenton Thunder Saturday, May 17, 2014 at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page
May 21, 2014:#7, Mookie Betts is safe at third on a steal from second as Binghamton third baseman Dustin Lawley gets the ball late as Portland Sea Dogs host Binghamton Mets in AA baseball action at Hadlock Field. Staff Photo by Gordon Chibroski
Sea Dogs infielder Mookie Betts tags out Rob Refsnyder as he attempt to steal second base during the fifth inning their game against the Trenton Thunder Saturday, May 17, 2014 at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page
Portland Sea Dogs #7 Mookie Betts, out at second base, watches to see the play at first which was also an out for a double play for Trenton in bottom of the eighth inning vs. Trenton Thunder at Hadlock Field in Portland Sunday, May 18, 2014. Staff photo by Jill Brady
Mookie Betts of the Portland Sea Dogs avoids a sliding Kyle Roller of the Trenton Thunder to turn a double play at Hadlock Field in Portland on April 27, 2014.Staff photo by Tim Greenway
APRIL 14, 2014: Sea Dogs 2nd baseman, Mookie Betts, fires to first to complete the double play as Binghamton #32, Kevin Plawecki watches as the Portland Sea Dogs host the Binghamton Mets at Hadlock Field in AA baseball action. Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski
Sea Dogs second baseman Marquez Smith just missed catching this pop fly that centerfielder Jackie Bradley, Jr., center, and right fielder Bryce Brentz also came running in for. August 15, 2012. Staff photo by Gregory Rec
Thursday, August 16, 2012....Sea Dogs vs. Altoona Curve at Hadlock Field. Sea Dog Jackie Bradley races home to score the go ahead run in the sixth inning following a wild pitch. Staff photo by John Ewing
Thursday, August 2, 2012...Sea Dogs vs. the Akron Aeros at Hadlock Field. Sea Dog centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. watches his lead-off home run clear the right field fence in the bottom of the first inning. Staff photo by John Ewing
Monday July 23, 2012....Portland Sea Dogs vs. Trenton Thunder at Hadlock Field. Sea Dog centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. leaps high to pull in a long fly ball by Trenton's Rob Segedin in the fourth inning.
Staff photo by John Ewing
Sea Dogs vs Reading Phillies. Jackie Bradley Jr. of Portland leads off the first inning with a triple as he slides into third. Photographed on Monday July 16, 2012. Staff photo by Derek Davis
PORTLAND, ME - JULY 25, 2016: Portland Sea Dogs vs. the Trenton Thunder baseball game at Hadlock Field. Sea Dog outfielder Andrew Benintendi tripled in two runs in the third inning. Staff photo by John Ewing
PORTLAND, ME - JULY 22, 2016: Sea Dogs' Andrew Benintendi (18) plays left field during the Sea Dogs game against the Binghamton Mets at Hadlock Field. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup
PORTLAND, ME - JULY 22, 2016: Sea Dogs' Andrew Benintendi (18) gets ready to run to first after making a hit during the Sea Dogs game against the Binghamton Mets at Hadlock Field. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup
Portland Sea Dogs center fielder Andrew Benintendi rolls after making a diving second inning catch against the Hartford Yard Goats in AA baseball action at Hadlock Field in Portland on Sunday , May 29, 2016. Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh
Portland Sea Dogs vs. Altoona Curve baseball game at Hadlock Field on June 1, 2013. Sea Dog shortstop Xander Bogaerts gets the tag on the helment of Altoona's Mel Rojas Jr. on a sixth inning steal atempt. Staff photo by John Ewing
Portland Sea Dogs vs. Altoona Curve baseball game at Hadlock Field on June 1, 2013. Sea Dog shortstop Xander Bogaerts throws to first base to complete a double play in the fourth inning after forceing Altoona's Mel Rojas at second base. Staff photo by John Ewing
Portland Sea Dogs Xander Bogaerts grimaces on the ground in pain after getting hit by a pitchduring Eastern League baseball action against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Hadlock Field in Portland on Thursday May 30, 2013. Staff photo by Carl. D. Walsh
Portland Sea Dogs game vs. the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Hadlock Field on May 23, 2013. Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts leaps over Fisher Cat baserunner Kevin Pillar to complete a fifth inning double play. Staff photo by John Ewing
Portland shortstop Xander Bogaerts makes a diving grab in the third inning against the New Britain Rock Cats Sunday, April 21, 2013. It was a hard hit ground ball and Bogaerts was able to force a runner out at second base with a short toss from the ground. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Manchester shortstop Amadeo Zazueta spins a double play in front of a sliding Christian Vasquez of the Sea Dogs Monday, May 20, 2013, at Hadlock Field. Staff photo by Gabe Souza
Tony Thomas of the Sea Dogs, at left, congratulates teammate Christian Vasquez on his three run home run that helped lift the Dogs to a 5-2 victory over the Reading Fightin' Phils at Hadlock Field Wednesday, April 10, 2013. Gabe Souza
Eduardo Rodriguez pitches against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Monday, August 27, 2018. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
PORTLAND, ME - JUNE 29, 2017: Portland Sea Dogs vs.New Hampshire Fisher Cats baseball game at Hadlock Field. Sea Dog starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez pitches while on a rehab assignment from the Red Sox. Staff photo by John Ewing
PORTLAND, ME - SEPTEMBER 5, 2014: Starting picther Eduardo Rodriguez of Portland delivers during game 3 of their playoff series against Binghamtom. Staff photo by Derek Davis
PORTLAND, ME - AUGUST 15, 2014: Portland Sea Dogs pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez delivers a pitch to a Richmond Flying Squirrels batter at Hadlock Field in Portland. Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh
John Patriquin/StaffPhotographer. Tues. August 6,2013. Portland's #35 Matt Barnes delivers a pitch as the Portland Sea Dogs host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at Hadlock Field in Portland. Staff photo by John Patriquin
Sea Dogs' starter Matt Barnes fires a first inning pitch vs. the Manchester Fisher Cats Wednesday, May 22, 2013. Staff photo b y Gabe Souza
Portland starter Matt Barnes lasted just one inning surrendering two runs against the Reading Fightin' Phils at Hadlock Field Monday, April 8, 2013. Staff photo by Gabe Souza
Portland Sea Dogs vs Reading Fightin Phils. Starting pitcher Matt Barnes throws out Reading's Tyson Gillies after he grounded to the mound during the fifth inning. Photographed on Monday, May 6, 2013. Staff photo by Derek Davis
JULY 31, 2014: Portland Sea Dogs baseball game against the Trenton Thunder. Sea Dog catcher Blake Swihart. Staff photo by John Ewing
JUNE 4, 2014: Dixon Machado gets the throw to force out Portland #5, Blake Swihart as Portland Sea Dogs host Erie Sea Wolves at Hadlock Field. Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski
JUNE 3, 2014: Portland catcher, #5, Blake Swihart waves to the fans after hitting a home run as Portland Sea Dogs host the Erie Sea Wolves at Hadlock Field. Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski
June 3, 2014. Portland #5, catcher Blake Swihart watches his hard hit ball go over the wall for a home run as Portland Sea Dogs host the Erie Sea Wolves at Hadlock Field. Staff photo by Gordon Chibrosk
June 3, 2014. Portland #5, catcher Blake Swihart pulls off his mask to limit the damage of a passed ball as the Portland Sea Dogs hosted the Erie Sea Wolves at Hadlock Field. Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski