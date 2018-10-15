A look at 9 former Portland Sea Dogs on the 2018 Boston Red Sox as the postseason heats up

We’re knee-deep in the 2018 Major League Baseball postseason and our beloved Boston Red Sox are in the midst of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. It’ s been an adventure so far as Sox fans everywhere hang on every pitch, every swing and every moment of October baseball.

As we get ready for the next game, we thought it would be an ideal time to take gather up Press Herald photographs of former Portland Sea Dogs who are now members of the Boston Red Sox because many of these guys played key roles in our historic 108 win season. We’re looking at you, Mookie, Zander and JBJ!

And so, as Red Sox nation walks the line between agony and ecstasy, we pause and give thanks to Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Andrew Benintendi, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Christian Vasquez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Blake Swihart and Matt Barnes as we reflect on this key line from “Bull Durham:” “Baseball is simple: you throw the ball, you hit the ball, you catch the ball.” GO SOX!