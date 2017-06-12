Whose shins are they, anyway?

Let us help plan your weekend with all sorts of ideas of things to do including The Old Port Festival, Point Sebago Reggae Fest, sea kayak trips to Fort Gorges and so much more. Plus we've got Indie Film, Beer Muse, Bar Guide, Eat & Run, Face the Music, concert listings and so much more.

About The Author

Leslie Bridgers

After a decade reporting on the news of Portland's suburbs, Leslie is excited to let loose on MaineToday, where the scoops are more ice cream, less scandal -- much like her life. After hours, you can find her reluctantly covering right field for the company softball team, bowling a straight ball at Bayside or wandering down from Munjoy Hill in search of food and drink.

