Whose shins are they, anyway?

See if you can idenfity these celebrity shins.
Shins with a side of class.
a) Taylor Swift
b) Anne Hathaway
c) Blake Lively
d) Kate Middleton
Shin it to win it.
a) Tom Brady
b) David Beckham
c) Dustin Pedroia
d) Julian Edelman
Diva shins.
a) Rhianna
b) Janet Jackson
c) Mariah Carey
d) Beyonce
These shins are in step.
a) Josh Duhamel and Fergie
b) Donald and Melania Trump
c) Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
d) Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Shinner-songwriter?
a) Taylor Swift
b) Miley Cyrus
c) Katy Perry
d) Selena Gomez
Showing shin - and only shin.
a) Halle Berry
b) Kerry Washington
c) Michelle Obama
d) Condoleezza Rice
Answers: d, a, d, b, a, c