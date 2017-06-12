Network



About The Author

mainetoday

Leslie Bridgers

After a decade reporting on the news of Portland's suburbs, Leslie is excited to let loose on MaineToday, where the scoops are more ice cream, less scandal -- much like her life. After hours, you can find her reluctantly covering right field for the company softball team, bowling a straight ball at Bayside or wandering down from Munjoy Hill in search of food and drink.

Posted: June 12, 2017







Posted: June 12, 2017

Whose shins are they, anyway?

See if you can idenfity these celebrity shins.

Written by: Leslie Bridgers
  • AP photo Shins with a side of class. a) Taylor Swift b) Anne Hathaway c) Blake Lively d) Kate Middleton

    AP photo

    Shins with a side of class.

    a) Taylor Swift
    b) Anne Hathaway
    c) Blake Lively
    d) Kate Middleton

  • AP photo Shin it to win it. a) Tom Brady b) David Beckham c) Dustin Pedroia d) Julian Edelman

    AP photo

    Shin it to win it.

    a) Tom Brady
    b) David Beckham
    c) Dustin Pedroia
    d) Julian Edelman

  • AP photo Diva shins. a) Rhianna b) Janet Jackson c) Mariah Carey d) Beyonce

    AP photo

    Diva shins.

    a) Rhianna
    b) Janet Jackson
    c) Mariah Carey
    d) Beyonce

  • AP photo These shins are in step. a) Josh Duhamel and Fergie b) Donald and Melania Trump c) Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker d) Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

    AP photo

    These shins are in step.

    a) Josh Duhamel and Fergie
    b) Donald and Melania Trump
    c) Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
    d) Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

  • AP photo Shinner-songwriter? a) Taylor Swift b) Miley Cyrus c) Katy Perry d) Selena Gomez

    AP photo

    Shinner-songwriter?

    a) Taylor Swift
    b) Miley Cyrus
    c) Katy Perry
    d) Selena Gomez

  • AP photo Showing shin - and only shin. a) Halle Berry b) Kerry Washington c) Michelle Obama d) Condoleezza Rice

    AP photo

    Showing shin - and only shin.

    a) Halle Berry
    b) Kerry Washington
    c) Michelle Obama
    d) Condoleezza Rice

  • Answers: d, a, d, b, a, c

    Answers: d, a, d, b, a, c

