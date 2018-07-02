Where to see fireworks for the Fourth of July

Tuesday, July 3

BRIDGTON – Fireworks at dusk at Stevens Brook Elementary School; celebration also includes bubble soccer, Bridgton Community Band, soft drinks, ice cream and other food.

SACO – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Funtown/Splashtown. Rain date: July 5

SANFORD – Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Number One Pond

Wednesday, July 4

BATH – 10 a.m. parade from the corner of North and Lincoln streets, south on Lincoln, east on Centre, north on Front to just past the Patten Free Library. Live entertainment all day at Waterfront Park, concert at 8 p.m. at Library Park and fireworks display over the Kennebec River at 9 p.m.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR – 9 p.m. from harbor

FREEPORT – 10 a.m. parade on Main Street, free concert with soul/R&B artist Devon Gilfillian at 7:30 p.m. in L.L. Bean’s Discovery Park, followed by fireworks starting around 9 p.m.

KENNEBUNK – 9 p.m. fireworks at Gooch’s Beach

NAPLES – 2 p.m. parade from Town Office to Umbrella Factory Complex, fireworks over Long Lake at dusk (best seen from Naples Causeway)

OGUNQUIT – 9:15 p.m. fireworks at Main Beach parking lot

OLD ORCHARD BEACH – 10 a.m. parade in Ocean Park, 6 p.m. Annual Seaside Pavilion 4th of July Patriotic Concert featuring Don Campbell, fireworks set off by the Pier and Palace Playland at 9:45 p.m.

PORTLAND – Stars and Stripes Spectacular on the Eastern Promenade will debut Maine’s largest fireworks show around 9:20 p.m. Food vendors will be available throughout the day.

SANFORD – 10 a.m. parade starts on Main Street from Malcolm Avenue to Gowen Park

SOUTH PORTLAND –10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Independence Day Classic Car Show and Barbecue at Bug Light Park, with dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence at noon. Watch the Portland fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

YORK – 8:30 p.m. fireworks at Short Sands