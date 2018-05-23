5 Maine races that make running fun

The Snowy Egret 5k offers stunning views of Scarborough Marsh. Photo by Ariana van den Akker/Maine Audubon



Snowy Egret 5K Run/Walk and Kids' Fun Run

8:30 a.m. kids run, 9 a.m. 5K Monday, Eastern Trail, Scarborough

Same-day registration is available for this Memorial Day 5K along the Eastern Trail with incredible views of the Scarborough Marsh for both the 5K run/walk for adults ($20) and the kids' 1K fun run ($5 per registrant, 12 and under). The 5K course covers both pavement and dirt paths, starting at Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center at 92 Pine Point Road and ending at Peterson Field at 135 Old Blue Point Road. Parking is at Peterson Field, which is a 1-mile walk from where the race starts at 9 a.m. (plan accordingly, so you don't have to race to the race). The kids' 1K starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Pine Point end of the Eastern Trail and ends at the same place. This event is the primary annual fundraiser for the Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center, with additional proceeds benefiting Eastern Trail Alliance. And, yes, you're quite likely to see snowy egrets. maineaudubon.coursestorm.com

Run as an individual family or team in the Dynamic Dirt Challenge. Photo courtesy of Dynamic Dirt Challenge



Dynamic Dirt Challenge & Family Fest

8 a.m. June 2, Pineland Farms, New Gloucester

This off-road obstacle course has three categories of play: competitive (4 miles, give or take, and all about coming in fastest), casual (4 miles and timed but with awards for other stuff, like "best costume") or family (2 miles and for ages 6 and up, not timed and with fun awards). Whatever category you choose, it's about all-around strength, stamina and willingness to get grubby. Run as an individual, family or team. Dynamic Dirt Challenge raises money for Veterans Adaptive Sports and Training, or VAST, which is fitting because you might just feel like a new recruit. Registration closes May 31 at midnight: runsignup.com/Race/ME/NewGloucester/DynamicDirtChallenge

Every other week, the Island Fun Run Series visits a different island in Casco Bay. Photo courtesy of the Thick Quad Squad



Island Fun Run Series

Every other Tuesday night, Casco Bay islands

Who says fun runs are only for kids? This is exactly what it sounds like: a series of just-for-fun runs on the Casco Bay islands. The group heads out to an island every other Tuesday. The first run is around Peaks on June 5. Just take the 5:35 p.m. ferry from the Casco Bay terminal and keep an eye out for runners. These Thick Quad Squad group runs are free and suitable for all levels. For the latest meet-up times and places: thickquadsquad.com

Start your Fourth of July on a healthy note in Freeport. Photo courtesy of L.L. Bean



L.L. Bean Fourth of July 10K

7:25 a.m. 10K, 9:10 a.m. fun run July 4, Freeport

Here's a way to work up a serious appetite for your Fourth of July cookout! The 10K road race starts at 7:25 a.m. at Memorial Park, at the corner of Bow and Park streets in Freeport (and the super-cute and patriotic 1-mile family fun run/walk starts at 9:10 a.m.). Registration for the 5K closes June 29 or once 1,500 runners have registered, whichever comes first. The first 1,500 to register get a New Balance technical running tee. Registration fees support the YMCA of Southern Maine Casco Bay Branch. If your family is more interested in early morning shopping than an early morning road race, L.L. Bean will be open. www.llbeanroadrace.com