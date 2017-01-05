Maine Winter Fairs & Festivals 2017

Winter blues? We wouldn’t hear of it! Here are a whole mess of winter festivals and fairs to look forward to, featuring everything from sled dogs and figure skaters to snowball-throwing competitions, ice carving and sledding hills built in the middle of the street.

WinterFest Scarborough

Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 14. (make-up date Feb. 18), Municipal Ice Rink & High School Sports Complex, Scarborough. www.scarboroughmaine.org

Ice Cube Hunt. Snow Sculpture Contest. Milk Jug Curling. If those activities haven’t already won you over (and they have) there will also be ice skating, wagon rides and more. Families can compete to be crowned the Royal Family and a Royal King and Queen will also be named.

Snodeo

Jan. 19 to Jan. 21. Multiple venues in Rangeley. www.rangeleysnowmobile.com

Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club throws quite the party. There will be scenic helicopter flights, marshmallow roasts, casino night, a chili-chowder cook off and, of course, snowmobiles, snowmobiles and snowmobiles (poker run, demo rides, radar runs and more)

WinterKids Winter Festival

Jan. 21, Payson Park, Portland. Free. www.winterkids.org

All the best winter activities – sledding, snowshoeing, ice skating – will be waiting for you at the annual Winter Festival. The event runs from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. In between all the outdoor fun, enjoy hot cocoa by the fire, raffles, giveaways and more.



Winterfest South Portland

Jan. 27 and 28. Wainwright Recreation Complex and Mill Creek Park, South Portland. Free. facebook.com

Winterfest starts on Friday night with a skating party at Mill Creek Park. On Saturday, the festivities move to Wainwright Recreation Complex. There will be a chili-chowder contest, horse-pulled wagon rides, ice skating, snowboard demos, snowshoeing, food trucks and fireworks.

Auburn Winter Festival

Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, various locations, Auburn. Many activities free, some require a fee. www.auburnmaine.gov

Sledding, snowmobile rides, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, skating, ice sculptures, torchlight parade, music and more.

Brunswick Longfellow Days

Throughout February, multiple venues in Brunswick. Free. brunswickdowntown.org

Month-long celebration includes activities like community poetry, lectures, tours, dining events and films.

Camden Winterfest

Feb. 4 to Feb. 12, various locations in Camden. www.camdenmaineexperience.com

There will be ice carving, polar plunge, snowboarding demos, free family demos, Frost Heave Challenge (it’s a cocktail competition!) and — of course — the US National Toboggan Championships.

Biddeford WinterFest

Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, various locations in Biddeford. facebook.com and heartofbiddeford.org

There’s a dance on Friday night, then a host of outdoor fun on Saturday and Sunday, like sledding, sleigh rides, snow golf, a snow softball tournament, marshmallow catapult, ice skating, broomball and more.

Kennebunk Winterfest

Feb. 4, various locations in Kennebunk. www.kennebunkmaine.us

Figure skating performances, fire jugglers, horse-drawn wagon rides, face painting, soup tasting contest and Cabin Fever Book Sale at the library.

White Grass Music Festival

Feb. 7 | Mt. Abram, Greenwood | bethelmaine.com |

A bluegrass festival in the snow. Live bands from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mellie Dunham Snow Shoe Festival

Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, Roberts Farm Preserve, Norway. wfltmaine.org

There will be plenty of snowshoeing, of course, including daytime treks across the preserve, snowshoe races and a “Lincoln’s Birthday” snowshoe. Sunday’s Snowshoe Games are a highlight (relay races, three-legged races, egg & spoon, musical chairs and snowshoe wife carry).

Moosehead lake Sno-Fest

Feb. 13 and 14, Greenville. www.mooseheadlake.org

Events include a chili/chowder cook-off, various snowmobile events and other outdoor winter activities.

Winter Carnival at Gilsland Farm

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 13, Gilsland Farm, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org

Outdoor activities, including scavenger hunt, story walk, snow science station and giant snow shelter. Snowshoe rentals, arts and crafts, snowy owls interactive display and more.

Maine Lakes Winter Carnival

Feb. 20, Highland Lake and other locations, Bridgton. mainelakeswintercarnival.com

Talk about an eclectic winter carnival – the Maine Lakes Winter Carnival includes a kids fishing derby AND a table tennis contest, plus snowmobile rides a Freezin for a Reason polar dip and dogsled rides at Highland Lake.

Naples Winter Carnival

Feb. 14 | Naples Causeway | Naples Winter Carnival

The schedule isn’t out yet, but last year’s events included an ice fishing derby, snowmobile radar runs, helicopter rides, antiques snowmobiles, hay rides, fireworks and more.

OOB Winter Carnival

Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, Old Orchard Street, Old Orchard Beach. www.oob365.com

The beach doesn’t see a lot of foot traffic in the winter, but Old Orchard Beach’s Winter Carnival aims to bring people beachside for some winter sledding with views of the Atlantic. So what massive hill in OOB will visitors be sledding on? Just a man-made mini-mountain – in the middle of Old Orchard Street. Kids Carnival on Thursday, night sledding party on Friday and ice bowling, pony rides and a Slippery Slope Pub Crawl (for the grownups) on Saturday (plus hot cocoa and marshmallow toasting).

Mardi Gras in Ogunquit

Feb. 21 | Various locations in Ogunquit | www.visitogunquit.org

Don’t miss the hat parade and hat party, the crowning of the Mardi Gras king and queen, music and other events during the festival sponsored by the Ogunquit Chamber of Commerce.

Ice Festival L/A

5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 19 and 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 21, Fountain Park, Bates Mill Complex, Lewiston. VIP Friday night: $25 in advance, $30 at the door, Saturday: $15 in advance, $20 at the door, Sunday Family Day: Free for children 18 and under, $2.50 adults in advance, $5 adults at the door. icefestla.com

By mid-February, winter ice can get pretty thick. Put that ice to work in your favor at the Ice Festival of Lewiston/Auburn, where frosty beverages are served up with a twist and where winter ice is carved into ice bars and cool ice sculptures and ice luges for chilled winter drinks. Because ice doesn’t seem so bad when it’s serving you a cocktail. There’s also food from area restaurants, live music and plenty of revelry to keep everyone warm. Friday is VIP night and Sunday is family friendly and free for kids.

Annual Family Fun Day

Feb. 18, Shawnee Peak, Bridgton. Free. www.shawneepeak.com

Events include a scavenger hunt, snow sculpting contest, pie eating contest, family obstacle course, skillet toss, sack rack, tug of war and more.

Annual Winter Family Fun Day

Feb. 23 | Aroostook State Park, Presque Isle | www.visitaroostook.com

Participate in cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating, dog sled rides, guided nature walks and more.Event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with $1.50 fee for adults.