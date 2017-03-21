Signs of spring (when it still feels like winter)

You may not have had time to pick your head up from the snow pile you were shoveling to realize that spring started Monday. But despite the white stuff and sub-freezing nights, there are signs all around us that the time of year is changing. One of the first harbingers of spring was the opening of Red’s Dairy Freeze in South Portland at the beginning of the month, though it may have been premature, considering the purveyors of sought-after soft-serve had to shut down for a day thanks to a snowstorm. Over the next few weeks, keep a lookout for these indications that warmer weather’s coming – even if it doesn’t feel like it.

Just before the picnic benches were shoveled off for patrons. Photo courtesy of Two Lights Lobster Shack THE LOBSTER SHACK AT TWO LIGHTS



Greater Portland’s most iconic lobster shack has shoveled off its picnic tables and is ready to welcome seafood lovers as it kicks off fried clam season. These next couple months are the time for locals to get their fix before the tourist-season lines start to form. We don’t need to wait for it to get warmer to enjoy a lobster roll on our rocky coast.

Tennis players at Payson Park in spring. Staff photo by Doug Jones PUBLIC TENNIS IN PORTLAND



Mid-March is when city crews are scheduled to put up the tennis nets at the 24 courts around Portland. This year, that coincided with a major winter storm. But as soon as the snow clears, the nets will go up on the Eastern Prom, at Deering Oaks, in Payson Park and elsewhere. But remember to bring your own water; the fountains don’t get turned on until May.

Fans bundle up for Sea Dogs opening day. Staff photo by Gabe Souza SEA DOGS OPENING DAY



Although it’s not unheard of for this game to get postponed, as of now, the Portland Sea Dogs plan to open their season at home against the Reading Fightin Phils. Even if it feels more like hockey weather, sitting at Hadlock Field with a baseball glove on our hand and a Gore-Tex glove on the other, you can’t help but feel that spring is (almost) in the air.

The arcade at Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach. Staff photo by Gregory Rec PALACE PLAYLAND



It’s not a southern Maine summer without a trip to Old Orchard Beach, but why not start enjoying what the seaside town has to offer in spring? You’ll have to wait for rides and Pier fries, but the arcade at Palace Playland will be up and running for your Skee-Balling pleasure in a couple of weeks. Until June, it’s weekends only, aside from school break in April, when it’s open all week.

The Wednesday farmers market in Monument Square. Staff photo by Gabe Souza PORTLAND FARMERS MARKET



There are a couple hardy farmers at the Monument Square market who never go home for the winter, but the majority of the 30-some vendors take the harshest months off before returning to sell their goods in the city square on Wednesday and at the park on Saturdays. Watching the Wednesday crowd dwindle in winter and start to swell in spring is one of the best ways to judge what’s to come.