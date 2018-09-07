45 reasons to fall in love with foliage

Sunlight shines through maple leaves on the edge of Echo Lake in Acadia National Park, photographed on October 2, 2009.

Staff photo by Gregory Rec

A small sprig of leaves sticks out from a maple tree in Acadia National Park, photographed on October 2, 2009.

Staff photo by Gregory Rec

Acadia National Park.

GagliardiImages/Shutterstock.com

Brightly colored fall foliage is seen behind a car going over the Cushnoc Crossing bridge over the Kennebec River on Friday October 21, 2016 in Augusta.

Staff photo by Joe Phelan

Beautiful Bar Harbor.

Betty LaRue/Shutterstock.com

Bright foliage in Bethel.

Staff photo by Jill Brady

Late afternoon light illuminates golden foliage along the Salmon Falls River in Buxton.

Staff photo by Jill Brady

High elevations like this scene along Quaker Ridge in Casco allow viewing of color as foliage in Western Maine nears peak.

Staff photo by John Patriquin

Trees covered in bright yellow leaves line a dirt road in the hills above Cornish.

Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

The leaves on this maple along Route 35 in Dayton had reached their deep red stage on Wednesday, October 4, 2006.

Staff photo by Gregory Rec

A lone motorist drives amidst a pocket of peak foliage, along Rt 35 in Dayton on Monday, October 9, 2017.

Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh

A pick up truck drives along Murch Rd. in Dayton, amidst peak fall color and early morning fog in the background.

Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh

An autumn scene at Evergreen Cemetery in Kennebunk.

Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

The leaves of a maples trees are lit by late afternoon sun at Gilsland Farms Audubon Center in Falmouth.

Staff photo by Derek Davis

A couple walks along a trail at Gilsland Farms Audubon Center in Falmouth as afternoon sun illuminates the foliage.

Staff photo by Derek Davis

Fall foliage surrounds two horses in a field in Falmouth.

Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

Fall foliage was spectacular at the 18th tee at the Woodlands Club in Falmouth.

Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

A family walks along a trail at Gilsland Farms Audubon Center in Falmouth.

Staff photo by Derek Davis

Two maple trees show different shades of color on Foliage on Wednesday, October 12, 2016.

Staff photo by Gregory Rec

A farm in Freedom sits above trees bursting with color on Wednesday, October 12, 2016.

Staff photo by Gregory Rec

A horse grazes with a backdrop of colorfull foliage at Vienna Farm in Gorham.

Staff photo by John Patriquin

Cows stand out as the fall foliage shows its peak colors at a farm along Wilson Road in Gorham.

Staff photo by John Patriquin

Dinghy on lake with fall foliage near Kennebunkport.

Lamar Sellers/Shutterstock.com

A car drives along Route 137 in Knox amid colorful foliage and a pastoral farm scene on Wednesday, October 12, 2016.

Staff photo by Gregory Rec

A view of foliage seen from Route 220 in Montville on Wednesday, October 12, 2016.

Staff photo by Gregory Rec

Autumn At Somes Pond, Mount Desert Island, Acadia National Park.

Doug Lemke/Shutterstock.com

Fall foliage frames a bare tree and fence in a horse pasture at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester.

Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

Autumn Foliage in Maine Forest with Brilliant Red and Orange Leaves - Aerial Shot From Newry.

InBound Horizons/Shutterstock.com

A maple tree adds a burst of foliage color to a field in North Pownal.

Staff photo by John Ewing

Foliage on a few trees has started to turn color and is reflected on the calm water of Bartlett Stream in North Searsmont.

Staff Photo by Herb Swanson

Despite a steady drizzle of rain Mark Miller said he enjoyed fishing in Messalonskee Lake against a background of maple trees that are in full foliage color in Oakland on Sunday, October 8, 2017.

Staff photo by David Leaming

Sunlight through golden hued Maple leaves along the Penobscot River.

Staff photo by Michael York

A man with a colorful umbrella walks by some remaining fall foliage near City Hall. Pedestrians in downtown Portland battled rain and wind throughout the day.

Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

A woman walks through the rain over a carpet of leaves on the sidewalk along Free Street in Portland on Wednesday, October 27, 2010.

Staff photo by Gregory Rec

Beautiful sugar maples, said to be approximately 200 years old glow in late afternoon light at the intersection of Holmes and Beech Ridge Roads in Scarborough.

Staff photo by Jill Brady

A giant maple tree covered with bright red leaves in Skowhegan on Monday, October 10, 2016.

Staff photo by David Leaming

Fall foliage is illuminated by sunlight breaking through the clouds behind a barn on Miller Lane in Smithfield.

Staff photo by Jeff Pouland

Already brilliant foliage is on fire as the sun rises on a maple tree at The Links at Outlook golf course in South Berwick.

Staff photo by Jill Brady

A few flyfishermen try their luck on the colorful Presumpscot river in Standish as fall colors are near peak Thursday, Oct.4,2012.

Staff photo by John Patriquin

A maple leaf on Brook Trail on Tumbledown Mountain Thursday, Oct. 8, 2009.

Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Foliage on Tumbledown Mountain Thursday, Oct. 8, 2009.

Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Mt. Blue State Park in Weld.

Photo by Diedre Fleming/Staff Writer

Near peak foliage near a field in Weld Maine, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2009.

Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

A pair of mallard ducks swim up the Presumpscot River in Westbrook against a striking reflection of fall foliage color.

Staff photo by John Patriquin