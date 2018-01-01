Network
*This guide is a work-in-progress, with new listings added regularly. Please send queries and/or corrections to lbridgers@mainetoday.com.
PRICE GUIDE: The approximate cost of two dinner entrees, not including appetizers, drinks, tax and gratuity. $ - $15 and under | $$ - $16 to $25 | $$$ - $26 to $45 | $$$$ - $46 and up+
    33 Elmwood

    // Location33 Elmwood Ave., Westbrook, Westbrook, ME, 04092

    // Hours4-10 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; noon-10 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

    // Contact207-536-7061 - Website

    // Price Range$$

    45 North

    // LocationSugarloaf Mountain Hotel, Carrabassett Valley, ME, 04947

    // HoursOpen daily for breakfast 6:30 - 10 a.m. (10:30 am on weekends); dinner 3 – 9 p.m

    // Contact207-237-4220 - Website

    // Price Range$$$$

    50 Local

    // Location50 Main St. , Kennebunk, ME, 04043

    // HoursOpen for dinner Monday - Saturday 5 - 9:30 p.m.

    // Contact(207) 985-0850 - Website

    // Price Range$$$$

    76 Pleasant Street

    // Location76 Pleasant St., Norway, ME, 04268

    // HoursOpen from 5 p.m. til close Wednesday - Saturday

    // Contact207-744-9040 - Website

    // Price Range$$$$

    Academe (at The Kennebunk Inn)

    // Location45 Main St., Kennebunk, ME, 04043

    // HoursLunch: Tuesday - Saturday 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Dinner: Tuesday - Saturday 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.

    // Contact207-985-3351 - Website

    // Price Range$$$$

    Ameera Bread

    // Location845 Forest Ave., Portland, ME, 04103

    // HoursOpen 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

    // Contact207-956-7071

    // Price Range$

    Andy’s Old Port Pub

    // Location94 Commercial St., Portland, ME, 04101

    // Hours11 a.m. to midnight daily; happy hour 3 to 6 p.m.

    // Contact(207) 874-2639 - Website

    // Price Range$$

    Anju Noodle Bar

    // Location7 Wallingford Square, Unit 102, Kittery, ME,

    // HoursOpen from noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, noon to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

    // Contact207-703-4298 - Website

    // Price Range$$$

    Anneke Jans

    // Location60 Wallingford Square, Kittery, ME, 03904

    // HoursOpen for dinner from 5 p.m. daily

    // Contact207-439-0001 - Website

    // Price Range$$$$

    Aragosta

    // Location27 Main St., Stonington, ME, 04681

    // HoursLunch Wednesday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.; dinner Monday - Saturday 5 - 9 p.m.

    // Contact207-367-5500 - Website

    // Price Range$$$$

    Artemisia

    // Location61 Pleasant St., Portland, ME, 04101

    // HoursLunch Tuesday - Friday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Dinner Wednesday - Saturday 5 p.m. - close; Brunch Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

    // Contact(207) 761-0135 - Website

    // Price Range$$$

    Aurora Provisions

    // Location64 Pine St., Portland, ME, 04101

    // Hours7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

    // Contact(207) 871-9060 - Website

    // Price Range$$

