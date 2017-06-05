Trending in Maine: the #lobsterroll

@lindslovesbird lists "food styling" among her skills. It's not hard to make an Eventide lobster roll look good, but this setup is particuarly appealing.

@chloey_ml is a French-speaking gal, and apparently "lobster roll" is spelled the same en Francais. This one is from Gilbert's Chowder House in Portland.

@asthelobsterolls is an account dedicated to our favorite seafood sammy. The latest came from Beal's Lobster Pier in Southwest Harbor.

@ayyydah was on a road trip through Maine — and a mission to eat lobster every day of it. One of her five lobster meals was this roll from Thirsty Whale in Bar Harbor.

@benabennett's website indicates he's from Richmond, Virgina, but he made the trek up to Maine this weekend, with a stop at Red's Eats in Wiscasset.

@cjudkins_tagram is chillin in Maine for the summer and is digging the scene from Portland Lobster Co.

You know that triangular building on Route 302 after you pass through Windham? That's @fishermenscatchraymond, and this is what you can get there.

@foodie_filo says he's eating his way through New England. In that case, the brown butter lobster roll from Eventide in Portland is definitely a must-eat.

@ixsindee's bio says she's a New Yorker living in Boston, but her dedication to lobster, as evidenced by recent posts, nearly qualify her as a Mainer. This particular roll is from Susan's Fish and Chips on Forest Avenue in Portland.

Acadia was a popular spot to eat lobster rolls this weekend, and @lindzaugustine was no exception, snagging one, along with some lobster grilled cheeses, at Charlotte's Legendary Lobster Pound in Southwest Harbor.

We know the Lobster Shack at Two Lights in Cape Elizabeth is good enough reason to travel from anywhere — for @shoelick, that was Singapore.

@roadtriptammy appears to hail from Seattle but spends a lot of time traveling the country. Makes sense that a seasoned traveler would figure out that The Clam Shack is the spot for a lobster roll when you're in Kennebunkport.

@clubpatina is a vintage watch collector and what better backdrop for one of the timepieces than Portland Head Light. And what better accompaniment than a Bite Into Maine lobster roll.