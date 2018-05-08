Network



Posted: May 8, 2018

Where to take your mom for Mother’s Day brunch

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

Nothing says Happy Mother’s Day quite like French toast, Mimosas and  just about every possible brunch item you can think of. We’ve rounded up some greater Portland area restaurants who are having Mother’s Day brunches and are including menu snippets to further entice you. Reservations at most spots are strongly suggested. Here’s to you, Mom!

  • Black Point Inn

    10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Point Inn, 510 Black Point Road, Scarborough, $65, $10 for ages 12 and under. blackpointinn.com
    Enjoy Mother's Day feasting in a truly gorgeous spot. Start off with grilled shellfish and a melange of hors d'ouevres including deviled eggs and Maine crab cakes. Other offerings including the Mediterranean Platter, Parfait Bar, soups and several types of salads. On the entree front choose from Belgain malted waffles, pan seared salmon, Maine lobster benedict, grilled filet mignon and root to stem carrots. Top it all off with a staggering array of dessert options including almond brittle, chocolate bundt cake and chocolate covered strawberries.
    Staff photo by John Patriquin

  • Five Fifty-Five

    9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Five Fifty-Five, 555 Congress St., Portland, a la carte pricing. fivefifty-five.com
    Mother's Day brunch tempatations at Five Fifty-Five include cinnamon buns, greek yogurt parfait, carrot & ginger soup, asparagus salad, cheese plates, French toast, huevos rancheroes, Sumner Valley roasted chicken, smoked salmon, Icelandic cod & chips and Mimomas to wash it all down with among other marvelous menu items.
    Staff photo by John Ewing

  • Gather

    10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gather, 189 Main St., Yarmouth, a la carte pricing. gathermaine.com
    Along with their usual brunch menu with things like challah french toast and brussells hash, Mother's Day specials at Gather include lemon-poppy seed scones, salmon rillette toast, fruit fondue, duck bacon benedict, herbed bechamel and the Johah crab & roasted tomato salad. As an added bonous, you'll hear live bluegrass music from The Gather Rounders.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Inn by the Sea

    10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Inn by the Sea, 40 Bowery Beach Road, Cape Elizabeth, $68, $35 for children 5 to 12. Innbythesea.com
    Mother's Day Brunch is a 3-course affair at Inn by the Sea's Seaglass Restaurant. It begins with a pastry platter at every table. Starters incldue kale salad, avocado toast, oatmeal and smoked salmon among other mouth- watering offerings. The long list of entrees includes grilled & herb basted gulf shrimp, braised North Star lamb, Belgum waffles and steak & eggs. Desserts include carrot cake and chocolate trifles as well as many other sweet temptations.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • Ri Ra

    9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ri Ra, 72 COmmercial St., Portland a la carte pricing. rira.com/portland
    You'll be right on Casco Bay with your Mom with a Mother's Day visit to Ri Ra. Their regular brunch menu will be available and it includes seafood chowder, pimento crab dip, bbq pork tacos, avocado toast, lobster egg roles, wings, whiskey maple french toast, Irish benedict, breakfast poutine and Irish breakfast among other mouth- watering Mom-pleasing items. Wet your whistle with a Bellini, Elder Fizz, strawberry lemonade or cup of classic Irish coffee. They also have some Mother's Day specials up their sleeves so prepare to be surprised.
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • Sur Lie

    10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sur Lie, 11 Free St., Portland, a la carte pricing On Facebook
    Come hungry to Sur Lie as their Mother's Day brunch -served tapas style- is huge. Highlights are house glazed donuts, Frisée salad, Avo-Lox flatbread, yellow curry mussels, Fat Boy breakfast, pork and biscuit, potato wrapped chorizo, citus cheesecake and Shiratama Dango.
    Photo courtesy of Sur Lie

  • TIQA

    10 a.m. to 4 p.m. TIQA, 327 Commercial St., Portland, $55, $25 for under 12. Tiqa.net
    Tiqa's brunch menu includes eggs, carving, shellfish, charcuterie, smoked and cured salmon and salad stations. Mom and company will also fill up on main dishes including rustic pastas, roasted Amish natural chicken and seafood paella. Any lingering hunger pangs will be satisfied with an array of breads and pastries and a Viennese desert table.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibrosk

  • Twenty Milk Street at Portland Regency Hotel & Spa

    7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Twenty Milk Street, 20 Milk St., Portland a la carte pricing. theregency.com
    In the heart of the Old Port is where you'll find a Mother's Day brunch menu that features lobster benedict, classic eggs benedict, vegetarian benedict, Regency frittata, smoked salmon plate, fresh fruit plate, Milk Street quiche, roast tenderloin and eggs, Maine blueberry malted pancakes and several other items that will fuel a post-meal Old Port shopping trip with Mom and company. Be sure to treat mom to the Motherly Love Mimosa or the Queen Bee Mimosa before you head out.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Union at The Press Hotel

    10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Press Hotel, 119 Exchange St., Portland, a la carte meny. thepresshotel.com
    The Union restaurant at the Press Hotel Mother's Day Brunch menu includes starters of little gem lettuce, tuna crudo and "egg in a basket." From there move onto the main courses including Wagyu beef meatloaf, seafood crepe and spring pea gnudi. Be sure to save room for desserts because Union will be serving espresso pound cake, lemon meringue pudding and strawberry rhubard crisp. Also, rumor has it there will be a very special pastry for Moms but we're sworn to secrecy!
    Photo by Kari Herer

 

