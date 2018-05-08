Posted: May 8, 2018
Where to take your mom for Mother’s Day brunch
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Nothing says Happy Mother’s Day quite like French toast, Mimosas and just about every possible brunch item you can think of. We’ve rounded up some greater Portland area restaurants who are having Mother’s Day brunches and are including menu snippets to further entice you. Reservations at most spots are strongly suggested. Here’s to you, Mom!
Black Point Inn
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Point Inn, 510 Black Point Road, Scarborough, $65, $10 for ages 12 and under. blackpointinn.com
Enjoy Mother's Day feasting in a truly gorgeous spot. Start off with grilled shellfish and a melange of
hors d'ouevres including deviled eggs and Maine crab cakes. Other offerings including the Mediterranean Platter,
Parfait Bar, soups and several types of salads. On the entree front choose from Belgain malted waffles, pan seared
salmon, Maine lobster benedict, grilled filet mignon and root to stem carrots. Top it all off with a staggering
array of dessert options including almond brittle, chocolate bundt cake and chocolate covered strawberries.
Five Fifty-Five
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Five Fifty-Five, 555 Congress St., Portland, a la carte pricing. fivefifty-five.com
Mother's Day brunch tempatations at Five Fifty-Five include cinnamon buns, greek yogurt parfait, carrot &
ginger soup, asparagus salad, cheese plates, French toast, huevos rancheroes, Sumner Valley roasted chicken, smoked
salmon, Icelandic cod & chips and Mimomas to wash it all down with among other marvelous menu items.
Gather
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gather, 189 Main St., Yarmouth, a la carte pricing. gathermaine.com
Along with their usual brunch menu with things like challah french toast and brussells hash, Mother's Day
specials at Gather include lemon-poppy seed scones, salmon rillette toast, fruit fondue, duck bacon benedict,
herbed bechamel and the Johah crab & roasted tomato salad. As an added bonous, you'll hear live bluegrass music
from The Gather Rounders.
Inn by the Sea
10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Inn by the Sea, 40 Bowery Beach Road, Cape Elizabeth, $68, $35 for children 5 to 12. Innbythesea.com
Mother's Day Brunch is a 3-course affair at Inn by the Sea's Seaglass Restaurant. It begins with a pastry
platter at every table. Starters incldue kale salad, avocado toast, oatmeal and smoked salmon among other mouth-
watering offerings. The long list of entrees includes grilled & herb basted gulf shrimp, braised North Star lamb,
Belgum waffles and steak & eggs. Desserts include carrot cake and chocolate trifles as well as many other sweet
temptations.
Ri Ra
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ri Ra, 72 COmmercial St., Portland a la carte pricing. rira.com/portland
You'll be right on Casco Bay with your Mom with a Mother's Day visit to Ri Ra. Their regular brunch menu
will be available and it includes seafood chowder, pimento crab dip, bbq pork tacos, avocado toast, lobster egg
roles, wings, whiskey maple french toast, Irish benedict, breakfast poutine and Irish breakfast among other mouth-
watering Mom-pleasing items. Wet your whistle with a Bellini, Elder Fizz, strawberry lemonade or cup of classic
Irish coffee. They also have some Mother's Day specials up their sleeves so prepare to be surprised.
Sur Lie
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sur Lie, 11 Free St., Portland, a la carte pricing On Facebook
Come hungry to Sur Lie as their Mother's Day brunch -served tapas style- is huge. Highlights are house
glazed donuts, Frisée salad, Avo-Lox flatbread, yellow curry mussels, Fat Boy breakfast, pork and biscuit, potato
wrapped chorizo, citus cheesecake and Shiratama Dango.
TIQA
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. TIQA, 327 Commercial St., Portland, $55, $25 for under 12. Tiqa.net
Tiqa's brunch menu includes eggs, carving, shellfish, charcuterie, smoked and cured salmon and salad
stations. Mom and company will also fill up on main dishes including rustic pastas, roasted Amish natural chicken
and seafood paella. Any lingering hunger pangs will be satisfied with an array of breads and pastries and a
Viennese desert table.
Twenty Milk Street at Portland Regency Hotel & Spa
7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Twenty Milk Street, 20 Milk St., Portland a la carte pricing. theregency.com
In the heart of the Old Port is where you'll find a Mother's Day brunch menu that features lobster
benedict, classic eggs benedict, vegetarian benedict, Regency frittata, smoked salmon plate, fresh fruit plate,
Milk Street quiche, roast tenderloin and eggs, Maine blueberry malted pancakes and several other items that will
fuel a post-meal Old Port shopping trip with Mom and company. Be sure to treat mom to the Motherly Love Mimosa or
the Queen Bee Mimosa before you head out.
Union at The Press Hotel
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Press Hotel, 119 Exchange St., Portland, a la carte meny. thepresshotel.com
The Union restaurant at the Press Hotel Mother's Day Brunch menu includes starters of little gem lettuce,
tuna crudo and "egg in a basket." From there move onto the main courses including Wagyu beef meatloaf, seafood
crepe and spring pea gnudi. Be sure to save room for desserts because Union will be serving espresso pound cake,
lemon meringue pudding and strawberry rhubard crisp. Also, rumor has it there will be a very special pastry for Moms but we're sworn to secrecy!
