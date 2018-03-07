Spring comes early! Red’s Dairy Freeze opened TODAY!

SOUTH PORTLAND, ME - MAY 18, 2017: Long lines of customers at Red's Dairy Freeze on a summer-like Thursday with temperatures in the high 80s. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

SOUTH PORTLAND, ME - MAY 18, 2017: Leah Vail, 7, gets ice cream cones with her grandmother, Janine Blatt, at Red's Dairy Freeze on a summer-like Thursday with temperatures in the high 80s. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

SOUTH PORTLAND, ME - MARCH 7, 2017: A long line forms at Red's Dairy Freeze in South Portland, which recently opened for its 65th season. Staff photo by Derek Davis

SOUTH PORTLAND, ME - MARCH 7, 2017 : Red's Dairy Freeze in South Portland, which recently opened for its 65th season. Madeline Mayo, 6, of South Portland contemplates her next bite of English toffee ice cream while enjoying an after school treat with a friend. Staff photo by Derek Davis

SOUTH PORTLAND, ME - MARCH 7, 2017: Brooke Beebe of North Berwick smiles as her son Luko, 3, ditches the spoon and devours his ice cream at Red's Dairy Freeze in South Portland, which recently opened for its 65th season. Staff photo by Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Let the glorious news be spread far and wide, Red’s Dairy Freeze in South Portland IS OPEN for the season as of today! This year mark’s their 66th season of putting smiles on the faces of young and old with their soft-serve ice cream and frozen yogurt.

They’re located on 167 Cottage Road in South Portland and along with Facebook, their online home is redsdairyfreeze.com.

HOORAH!!!