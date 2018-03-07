Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email







Posted: March 7, 2018

Spring comes early! Red’s Dairy Freeze opened TODAY!

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • SOUTH PORTLAND, ME - MAY 18, 2017: Long lines of customers at Red's Dairy Freeze on a summer-like Thursday with temperatures in the high 80s. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

  • SOUTH PORTLAND, ME - MAY 18, 2017: Leah Vail, 7, gets ice cream cones with her grandmother, Janine Blatt, at Red's Dairy Freeze on a summer-like Thursday with temperatures in the high 80s. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

  • SOUTH PORTLAND, ME - MARCH 7, 2017: A long line forms at Red's Dairy Freeze in South Portland, which recently opened for its 65th season. Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • SOUTH PORTLAND, ME - MARCH 7, 2017 : Red's Dairy Freeze in South Portland, which recently opened for its 65th season. Madeline Mayo, 6, of South Portland contemplates her next bite of English toffee ice cream while enjoying an after school treat with a friend. Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • SOUTH PORTLAND, ME - MARCH 7, 2017: Brooke Beebe of North Berwick smiles as her son Luko, 3, ditches the spoon and devours his ice cream at Red's Dairy Freeze in South Portland, which recently opened for its 65th season. Staff photo by Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Let the glorious news be spread far and wide, Red’s Dairy Freeze in South Portland IS OPEN for the season as of today! This year mark’s their 66th season of putting smiles on the faces of young and old with their soft-serve ice cream and frozen yogurt.

They’re located on 167 Cottage Road in South Portland and along with Facebook, their online home is redsdairyfreeze.com.

HOORAH!!!

 

 

