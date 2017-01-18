Posted: January 18, 2017
8 sports bars around Portland
Written by: Staff Reports
Photo courtesy of Mark's Sports Bar
Mark’s Sports Bar
51 Wharf St., Portland, 207-899-3333, markssportsbar.com
70 TVs. 50 cent wings. Varying degrees of scantily clad waitresses. Mark’s Place is a new addition to the Old Port and has already become a popular destination for watching any game. You can also get beers in towers and pretty fresh-seeming food, from crab sliders to pork nachos, as well as free popcorn. There’s a large bar and some couch seating, as well as tables a-plenty.
Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Rivalries
10 Cotton St, Portland, 207-774-6044, rivalriesmaine.com
Thirty-two TVs and a central Portland location make this 13-year-old institution a popular place on game day (and its new location in Falmouth is sure to be one, too). There is seating on two levels, and a few stools at the bar, and the decor is sleek and modern — more gastro pub than sports bar. The crowd is also more sophisticated than you might expect; the menu, however, sticks to tried-and-true casual favorites like burgers and pizza. Sweet chili chicken wings or fingers are a signature snack; the sweet-spicy sauce, a Rivalries hallmark, also stars in a cheesy chicken dip and a chicken wrap.
Gabe Souza/Staff Photographer
Binga’s Stadium77 Free St., Portland, 207-699-4263, bingasstadium.com
It’s all about the wings at Binga’s Stadium, just a stone’s throw from the Cross Insurance Arena (another Binga’s is on Route 1 in Yarmouth). It doesn’t look like much from the outside, but inside, it’s cavernous, and comfortable, with great views of the game from every seat. Private booths even have their own TVs. At halftime, head to the downstairs game room, equipped with pool tables and video games. Binga’s specializes in barbecue and its famous wings, available traditional-style or smoked, with a choice of 30-plus sauces.
John Patriquin/Staff Photographer
Dock Fore
36 Fore St., Portland, 207-772-8619, facebook.com/dock.fore
In the trendy Old Port, Dock Fore keeps it old-school — a place to chill, sip a drink and chat with friends. It’s been that way for more than three decades. You may be a stranger when you walk in, but you’ll leave having made some new friends. On Sundays, you can partake of the Bloody Mary bar for $3.95 or get $2.95 mimosas.
Whitney Hayward/Staff Photographer
Tilted Kilt
200 Gorham Road, South Portland, 207-613-9715, tiltedkilt.com
This is a sports bar with a, um, certain appeal. Think Scottish-themed Hooters. Or maybe it’s Irish. There are plenty of TVs doing their best to keep your eyes on the game instead of the up-to-there kilts on the waitresses (known as “Country Cuties”). Welcoming atmosphere.
Tim Greenway/Staff Photographer
Fore Play
436 Fore St., Portland, 207-780-1111, foreplayportland.com
Fore Play isn’t just a place to watch sports, but also to play them. The two-floor bar has pool, foosball, air hockey and more. The Old Port establishment claims to be Portland’s oldest sports bar. We don’t know if that’s true, but we also don’t know that it isn’t.
Joel Page/Staff Photographer
Tomaso’s Canteen
18 Hampshire St., Portland, 207-536-1285, tomasoscanteen.com
The bar formerly known as Sangillo’s has drawn such a strong following that even die-hard Sangillo’s people have come to love it, but that means the tiny, tucked-away place fills up fast. Though the TVs-per-square-foot are on par with your typical sports bar, the drink list and food menu are a bit elevated. There’s a menu of beer and shot combos, as well as signature cocktails, and the food includes unique items, such as chicken parm egg rolls and the Pig in a Poncho. Football Sunday specials include $1.50 red hot dogs, $5 sausage sandwiches and $2 Bud and Bud Light tallboys.
Photo by Amy Paradysz
Buffalo Wild Wings
85 Western Ave., South Portland, 207-541-9464, buffalowildwings.com
With more than 30 flat screen TVs, some of which are gigantic, and a massive menu of chicken wings and other nosh-ables, Buffalo Wild Wings is a family-friendly spot that is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Not sure who to root for? Just wing it.