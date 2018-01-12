On the rocks: 8 Maine ice bars

Got a good start on your post-holiday detox? Well, it might be time to pull the plug. Apparently, mid-January through mid-February is ice bar season in Maine. They’re happening almost every weekend, from the midcoast to the suburbs, in cities and coastal towns. It’s the ideal outdoor activity of the not-so-outdoorsy. Warmed by bonfires and booze, ice bar-goers can feel like they’re really embracing the season without too much effort. Here are eight events centered around alcohol served on or near frozen water.

Photo courtesy Samoset Resort Glacier Ice Bar and Lounge 5 p.m. to close Friday through Sunday and Jan. 19-20, Samoset Resort, 220 Warrenton St., Rockport. Free. samosetresort.com



The Samoset is transforming 20,000 pounds of glacier ice into a swanky ice lounge — complete with seats, tables, luges and sculptures made out of ice — on two weekends in January (weather permitting, of course). There's no admission cost, just the cost of your cocktails, which include speciality martinis, warm boozy drinks and shots from the luge.

A grilling station, games and giveaways make this more than your average ice bar — but, of course, there will be a beautifully carved one of those, too, serving up cocktails and local craft brews. Sit and sip by the fire pit or dance the night away to tunes spun by DJ Larry Moore on Thursday and Friday nights and live music from the high-energy Dave Bullard Band on Saturday.

After a one-year hiatus because of renovations happening last winter, this highly-anticipated ice bar event is back, and it’s selling very quickly. Although Saturday night is sold out, you can still attend if you opt to go for an overnight package, which includes two tickets to the ice bar and two cocktail tickets, along with a room for two adults, starting at $149. After a few martinis served through the ice luge, this might be your best bet. A fire pit, DJ and light hors d’oeuvres will round out the night.

For a small cover charge, get access to the hottest spot in Gorham, when Spire 29 turns into a winter wonderland for two nights in January, with an ice bar and luge outside, music from DJ Chirs Bouchard inside and a festive atmosphere all around.

David’s KPT might be closed, but the ice bar is still going strong! In its fourth year, this ice bar kicks off Kennebunkport’s “Paint the Town Red” month with a luge, signature drinks made with local spirits from New England Distilling, snacks and s’mores. DJ Kevin will provide the dance music. Tickets include two drinks, but a cash bar is also available.

This ice bar also serves as the stage for live music at Auburn’s winter festival. Two bands will perform: First, Farmhouse Project, followed by L-A Harley Band. There’s a limited supply of tickets, so buy them online soon. If you don’t make it in, there are other activities to enjoy throughout the city during the three-day Winterfest, including a parade, tea party, snow playground and winter carnival.

Miss those themed college parties? Take a trip down memory lane at St. Joe’s campus for its annual ice bar. OK, it might be a little classier than the keggers you attended, but you can dress up in costume, as “winter fun attire is recommended,” the website says. Tickets get you one drink and hors d’oeuvres, which may include pulled pork sliders and chocolate fondue. You’re right, this nothing like your college parties.

Frosty beverages, ice sculptures, twinkling lights and roaring fires. That's how Freeport does an ice bar. On Friday night, the ice bar runs in conjunction with the Chef's Signature Series event, which features food and beverage samples from area chefs, and there will be a DJ. On Saturday, enjoy your cocktails to the funky tunes of Motor Booty Affair. Both events are part of the Flavors of Freeport Weekend.