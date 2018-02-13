Posted: February 13, 2018
Portland’s ultimate adult snow day pub crawl
Written by: Leslie Bridgers
These are pubs on the Portland peninsula you can count on to stay open, even during the worst weather. If you plan to make a day of it, start making your way through this list. For some tips, here’s how some spent people have spent recent Portland adult snow days.
ANDY’S OLD PORT PUB
94 Commercial St.
With a staff that lives in walking distance, Andy’s always opens during storms, and whenever there’s a
parking ban, the pub extends its happy hour, which normally ends at 7 p.m., until close, offering a Maine microbrew
for $3.50, a bottled beer for $2.50 and a cocktail for $4.
Photo by Aimsel Ponti
BRIAN BORU
57 Center St.
Brian Boru got creative with its snow day special last month, offering nine samples of some of the city’s
best craft beers for $10 – the perfect treat after trekking through the snowstorm, and for easing the walk back
home.
Photo by Katy Kelleher
COMMERCIAL STREET PUB
129 Commercial St.
Commercial Street Pub prides itself on opening its doors every day of the year, including major holidays
like Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as during snowstorms.
Staff photo by Brianna Soukup
DOCK FORE
336 Fore St.
Owner Shaun McCarthy said he doesn’t remember a time he’s shut down the bar because of snow, and that’s
since 1984. And though it normally opens at 2 or 3 p.m. on weekdays, he’s willing to open early when everyone else
is closed.
Staff photo by Brianna Soukup
MUNJOY HILL TAVERN
189 Congress St.
This has quickly become an old standby for Munjoy Hill residents who want to leave their homes during
snowstorms – but not have to go too far.
Photo by Claire Jeffers
RI RA
72 Commercial St.
Ri Ra keeps its patrons well informed through Facebook, so you can check in there to make sure the Irish
pub is open during inclement weather, but since it was in the worst storm this year, you can probably just show up.
Photo by Claire Jeffers
ROSIE’S
330 Fore St.
With a full menu of pub food, dart boards and drink specials every day, you could easily spend a good chunk
of your snow day at Rosie’s, which opened at 11 a.m. on the day of the bomb cyclone.
Photo by Katy Kelleher
RUSKI’S TAVERN
212 Danforth St.
This is the West End’s neighborhood bar and no time is that more apparent than during a snowstorm, when nearby
residents pack the place, some parking there for the day and others using it as a launching point for a hearty
breakfast before heading into town.
Photo by Claire Jeffers
THE THIRSTY PIG
37 Exchange St.
On bomb cylone day, The Thirsty Pig ran a special on draft beers: Buy one, get one half off, which was
advertised on its Facebook page. Several adult snow day participants said it’s a place they count on to be open.
Staff photo by Ben McCanna
TOMASO’S CANTEEN
18 Hampshire St.
Tomaso’s has some of the best specials in town, and snow days come with their own: $4 craft drafts. It’s
also a good option for filling up on grub, either to fuel up for your crawl or recover from it.
Staff photo by Joel Page