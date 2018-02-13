Network



Posted: February 13, 2018

Portland’s ultimate adult snow day pub crawl

Written by: Leslie Bridgers

These are pubs on the Portland peninsula you can count on to stay open, even during the worst weather. If you plan to make a day of it, start making your way through this list. For some tips, here’s how some spent people have spent recent Portland adult snow days.

  • ANDY’S OLD PORT PUB

    94 Commercial St.
    With a staff that lives in walking distance, Andy’s always opens during storms, and whenever there’s a parking ban, the pub extends its happy hour, which normally ends at 7 p.m., until close, offering a Maine microbrew for $3.50, a bottled beer for $2.50 and a cocktail for $4.
    Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • BRIAN BORU

    57 Center St.
    Brian Boru got creative with its snow day special last month, offering nine samples of some of the city’s best craft beers for $10 – the perfect treat after trekking through the snowstorm, and for easing the walk back home.
    Photo by Katy Kelleher

  • COMMERCIAL STREET PUB

    129 Commercial St.
    Commercial Street Pub prides itself on opening its doors every day of the year, including major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as during snowstorms.
    Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

  • DOCK FORE

    336 Fore St.
    Owner Shaun McCarthy said he doesn’t remember a time he’s shut down the bar because of snow, and that’s since 1984. And though it normally opens at 2 or 3 p.m. on weekdays, he’s willing to open early when everyone else is closed.
    Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

  • MUNJOY HILL TAVERN

    189 Congress St.
    This has quickly become an old standby for Munjoy Hill residents who want to leave their homes during snowstorms – but not have to go too far.
    Photo by Claire Jeffers

  • RI RA

    72 Commercial St.
    Ri Ra keeps its patrons well informed through Facebook, so you can check in there to make sure the Irish pub is open during inclement weather, but since it was in the worst storm this year, you can probably just show up.
    Photo by Claire Jeffers

  • ROSIE’S

    330 Fore St.
    With a full menu of pub food, dart boards and drink specials every day, you could easily spend a good chunk of your snow day at Rosie’s, which opened at 11 a.m. on the day of the bomb cyclone.
    Photo by Katy Kelleher

  • RUSKI’S TAVERN

    212 Danforth St.
    This is the West End’s neighborhood bar and no time is that more apparent than during a snowstorm, when nearby residents pack the place, some parking there for the day and others using it as a launching point for a hearty breakfast before heading into town.
    Photo by Claire Jeffers

  • THE THIRSTY PIG

    37 Exchange St.
    On bomb cylone day, The Thirsty Pig ran a special on draft beers: Buy one, get one half off, which was advertised on its Facebook page. Several adult snow day participants said it’s a place they count on to be open.
    Staff photo by Ben McCanna

  • TOMASO’S CANTEEN

    18 Hampshire St.
    Tomaso’s has some of the best specials in town, and snow days come with their own: $4 craft drafts. It’s also a good option for filling up on grub, either to fuel up for your crawl or recover from it.
    Staff photo by Joel Page

