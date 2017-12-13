Portland’s favorite food and drink in 2017

Let’s face it: Portland is food- and drink-obsessed. And, frankly, so are we. So, we decided to see what the most popular stories were from our Eat & Run and Bar Guide columns this year, to gauge what was tickling Portland’s taste buds. Although there was the most enthusiasm for new places, from a wood-fired pizza joint to fast-casual poke, readers also showed their loyalty to a beloved dive bar, a fondness for crepes and no fear of heights. Here were our top 10 food and drink columns from 2017:

Staff photo by Derek Davis 10. Lazzari Many of Lazzari’s patrons might not even remember Mesa Verde, the Mexican restaurant that occupied the Congress Street spot until 2014 — about the same time talk surfaced about the owner of Taco Escobarr taking over the space. After years of planning and renovations, Lazzari opened to the open arms of the Arts District. Despite its proximity to the original location of much-loved Otto, this pizza place offers something different than the slice bar — for one thing, booze, including a bevy of bellinis and spritzers, but also small, shareable plates and a more upscale atmosphere. And it serves its full menu until 1 a.m. daily, appealing to fellow restaurant workers.



4. Noble Barbecue Our resident, in-office Southerner declared the new Noble Barbecue the best around, and we’re inclined to believe her. In the former home of Taco Trio on Forest Avenue, this BBQ joint is serving up monster, meaty sandwiches, brisket, loaded fries and a lot more. If you want to make your mouth water, follow Noble on Instagram. It’s almost unbearable.



3. Downtown Lounge This place was hipster before most of Portland’s hipsters were even born. We’re actually not sure exactly when it opened because it doesn’t have website or Facebook page, solidifying its aforementioned hipsterness. Retro booths and solid food elevate DTL, as its known, from dive status, unless you’re judging it solely on its Post-It-sized bathrooms, but the atmosphere is super casual and the happy hour specials are some of the best around. We don’t know why this review took off, but can only assume it’s because so many people love this place.



