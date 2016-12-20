Portland’s best hotel bars

Whether you are passing through town, want to play tourist or are just looking for a change of scenery, these hotel bars all have great cocktails and an ever-changing cast of characters coming through their doors.

EVE’S AT THE GARDEN AT THE PORTLAND HARBOR HOTEL WHERE: 468 Fore St., Portland

PHONE: 207-775-9090

WEBSITE: evesatthegarden.com

HOURS: Lounge is open 4-11 p.m. daily with happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday

AMENITIES: Fireplace nook, lounge seating, garden seating during warmer months, quiet noise level, luxurious bathrooms

PARKING: Valet, on-street and parking garage

BOTTOM LINE: Tucked away on the second floor of the Portland Harbor Hotel is Eve’s at the Garden, a warm and elegant hotel bar and restaurant that boasts a toasty fireplace nook, superbly comfortable bar stools, and peaceful views of the patio sanctuary, which transforms into an ice sculpture garden come winter. While the cocktail list is mediocre, this is the perfect place to enjoy a nice glass of Scotch, share a bottle of red, or order a warm Irish Dream Coffee.

WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE: Yes



Read the full review here.

PHONE: 207-879-8755

WEBSITE: tempodulu.restaurant

HOURS: 5 to 11 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday

AMENITIES: Live moss chandelier, velvet lounge chairs, piano, fireplace, cloth towels in restroom, nine hotel rooms, front and back entrances, varied seating options in bar room.

PARKING: Church parking lot next door available in evenings, on street parking, call ahead for valet parking.

BOTTOM LINE: The Tempo Dulu bar experience will totally wow you. The cocktails are one-of-kind inspirations intended to pair with the Southeast Asian cuisine, using spices, flavors and techniques rarely used elsewhere in Portland. Housed in the Danforth Inn, Tempo Dulu will be a special-occasion place for most, and perhaps a weekly favorite for deep-pocketed patrons.

WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE: Yes



Read the full review here.

PHONE: 207-775-5411

WEBSITE: topoftheeast.com

HOURS: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday

AMENITIES: ATM on ground floor of hotel, elevators, comfortable lounge seating, valet parking, 289 rooms in the hotel.

PARKING: On street; valet parking available for $10.

BOTTOM LINE: The Top of the East has had a major makeover and it’s worth riding the elevator to the 15th floor to check it out. If you sit down and order a drink, you’ll get free popcorn made with duck confit. The staff is very attentive and for a brief moment in time, you’ll feel like a king on cloud nine.

WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE: Yes



Read the full review here.

PHONE: 207-774-4200

WEBSITE: theregency.com

HOURS: Open 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to midnight Friday; noon to midnight Saturday; 3-11 p.m. Sunday.

AMENITIES: Lounge seating, bar seating, dinner and lunch available. Fresh fruit cocktails, seasonal drink specials, friendly bartenders and free snack plates.

BOTTOM LINE: The dark, cozy and classy hotel bar keeps locals coming back with its iconic décor, well-made martinis and free snack plate. Equally good for date night or for after-work drinks (particularly if you’ve been binge-watching Mad Men and want to enjoy some throwback thrills).

WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE: Yes



Read the full review here.

PHONE: 207-775-1000

WEBSITE: portlandoldport.place.hyatt.com

HOURS: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily

AMENITIES: Hotel lobby bathrooms; comfortable backed bar stools; access to Starbucks café in lobby; big windows for people watching; outdoor seating

PARKING: On-street

BOTTOM LINE: Glass Lounge at Hyatt Place is a swanky hotel bar with a retro vibe and great craft cocktails. Good for a daytime drink with friends or coworkers, or a fancy night on the town, Glass’s central downtown location creates a buzzing metropolitan atmosphere, where you will find exceptional service, impressive bourbon and scotch offerings, and imaginative cocktails.

WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE: Yes



Read the full review here.

PHONE: 207-808-8700

WEBSITE: unionportland.com

HOURS: 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

AMENITIES: Dinner seating, bar seating, classy ambiance, locavore food, rotating list of cocktails, rooms available for rent should you drink way too much and need to lie down, thematic art produced by local artists, excellent wine list.

BOTTOM LINE: Hotel bars have their own magic, and Union is no exception. While the lobby bar, Inkwell, is decent (better for coffee than cocktails) the restaurant bar seating is much nicer. Reservations are suggested if you want a full dinner, but walk-ins are welcome at the up-market bar.

WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE: Yes



Read the full review here.