Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: February 27, 2018

Maine’s most iconic foods

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

We’ve got world-class restaurants here in Maine that offer up a tapestry of eclectic cuisine in pretty much all corners of the state.

Some of our chefs win huge awards. Some of our restaurants are impossible to get reservations at. Maine is a foodie’s paradise, and we love that about our state.

But we also don’t want to forget about our roots, our basics, our core loves. Because sometimes the only thing that is going to hit the spot is a red hot dog washed down with a Moxie. With the opening of the Maine Historical Society exhibit “Maine Eats” coinciding with Maine Restaurant Week, we put together a collection of the foods and drinks that define Maine. Some are comfort foods, some are classics and one will give you a brutal hangover if you’re not careful.

  • Allen's & Milk

    Maine's love affair with Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy knows no limits. As a state, we drink massive amounts of it, and it has been our most popular booze for many years, though it's bottled in Somerville, Massachusetts, by the longtime spirits family M.S. Walker. According to the legend mentioned on its website, Allen's arrived in Maine in the late '60s, and the first to soak it up were Down East fishermen. These days, it's enjoyed by just about every segment of the over 21 population and the quintessential cocktail is Allen's and milk, better known as a sombrero. It's one part Allen's and one part milk served over ice. We just can't get enough.
    Staff photo by Gregory Rec

  • Red Hot Dogs

    Not unlike the argument between New England and Manhattan clam chowder, so goes the battle of the "regular" versus red hot dog. W.A. Bean & Sons in Bangor has been in the meat business since the 1860s, and one of its staple products is the Red Snapper frankfurter. Sure the color is, well, kind of garish, but that hardly matters. These dogs snap and are a Maine tradition. That said, there are other brands available, but for real-deal Maine dogs, Bean & Sons has the market cornered. There's a retail store at 229 Bomarc Road in Bangor, and the entire product line is available at beansmeats.com
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • B&M Beans

    Among one of Maine's most tasty and longstanding comfort foods is the many varieties of B&M Beans. Not only are they delicious, the aroma that wafts from their Bean Pot Circle factory on the edge of Portland's Casco Bay is heavenly. The retro factory has been producing its famous baked beans since 1913, and B&M celebrated its 150th birthday last year. George Burnham founded the company back in 1867 with a focus on packaging meat, vegetables and fish. Soon, a gent named Charles Morrill came into the picture and Burnham & Morrill Co. was born. We have these two fellows to thank for figuring out just the right combination of beans, spices and condiments to make their beans a household name. The factory still uses 200-pound iron bean pots suspended from the ceiling, and as you can imagine, it goes through massive amounts of pea beans, molasses, cane sugar and several other ingredients that make these beans so tasty we could eat them right out of the can.
    Staff photo by John Patriquin

  • Italian Sandwiches

    We're not going to start the age-old argument of what is the perfect Italian sandwich and what are the "right" ingredients for one. Instead, let's celebrate the fact that the ubiquitous Italian sandwich is a Maine staple, and the unofficial headquarters for them is Amato's. Order a large "Real Italian," and you'll end up with a glorious creation of cheese, ham, chopped onions, sliced pickles, sliced tomatoes and smattering of Greek olives on a soft roll with a special blend of oil. This is the sandwich that has been the cornerstone of Amato's since 1902 and is sold in its 19 locations statewide. Paired with a bag of chips and something carbonated? Sheer perfection.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Moxie

    There are two schools of thought about Moxie and only two. People either love it or they hate it, but it's unlikely you'll hear anyone say, "It's OK." But considering there's a giant Moxie Festival every year in Lisbon, clearly enough people love the stuff to make it a Maine staple in liquid form. According to the official Moxie Facebook page, it all began in 1884 when Dr. Augustin Thompson whipped up "Moxie Nerve Food" carbonated tonic in Lowell, Massachusetts. Fast forward to the '20s when, incredibly, Moxie outsold Coca-Cola on a national scale. But by the '50s, the love affair was mostly over except for here in New England. These days the mysterious brown elixir is bottled at Moxie Beverage Co. in Bedford, New Hampshire, and has cult status. As for Dr. Thompson, take one guess where we has born? If you said Maine, you'd be correct – Union to be exact. And, if there's one thing we Mainers have, it's plenty of moxie, so it only makes sense that a drink with that name is such a hot commodity. Lest there be any remaining doubt, Moxie was named the official soft drink of Maine. Chug, chug, chug!
    Staff photo by Lianne Milton

  • Lobster Rolls

    There's one thing that locals and tourists seem to have in common: a mad love for lobster rolls. From high-end ones in fine dining establishments to roadside ones up and down the Maine coast, lobster rolls are the quintessential Maine classic, especially during summer months. It's all about the bun, the right amount of mayo, some perfectly drawn butter and the freshness of the meat. It's also all about being able to eat our favorite crustacean with ease and without nutcrackers and a bib.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Whoopie Pies

    Sometimes it's the simplest things that mean the most, and a prime example is the whoopie pie. They don't require all that many ingredients or work to make, and yet they're sweet and scrumptious masterpieces. Which is probably why you can find them at just about every convenience store, general store, bakery and diner in Maine. They come in different sizes and flavors, but we prefer the classic chocolate with white marshmallow filling. The sugar shock is real, but so is the satisfaction. In 2011, the Maine State Legislature declared the whoopie pie our official Maine treat. We agree!
    Staff photo by Andy Molloy

  • Blueberry Pie

    How much do Mainers love blueberry pie? We love it so much that, in 2011, the State Legislature designated blueberry pie, made with wild Maine blueberries, as the official state dessert. Whether you're making it home with blueberries you spend the afternoon picking or are having a massive slice topped with whipped cream from Moody's Diner, blueberry pie is king. Now move over and surrender your fork!
    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

  • Fiddleheads

    What's unique about fiddleheads is that they're foraged. You don't just plant them in your garden and harvest them a few months later. That is not the way of the fiddlehead. Fiddleheads are the coiled fronds of young ostrich ferns. Said coil looks like the head of a fiddle; hence the name. You can only find them for a couple of weeks in the spring, mostly from farmers markets and local farm stands, along with a handful of co-ops, natural food stores and Whole Foods. As for recipes, a quick search revealed that they can be enjoyed beer-battered, sautéed, baked in a quiche and boiled and served with a butter and salt.
    Staff photo by Joe Phelan

