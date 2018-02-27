Maine’s most iconic foods

We’ve got world-class restaurants here in Maine that offer up a tapestry of eclectic cuisine in pretty much all corners of the state.

Some of our chefs win huge awards. Some of our restaurants are impossible to get reservations at. Maine is a foodie’s paradise, and we love that about our state.

But we also don’t want to forget about our roots, our basics, our core loves. Because sometimes the only thing that is going to hit the spot is a red hot dog washed down with a Moxie. With the opening of the Maine Historical Society exhibit “Maine Eats” coinciding with Maine Restaurant Week, we put together a collection of the foods and drinks that define Maine. Some are comfort foods, some are classics and one will give you a brutal hangover if you’re not careful.