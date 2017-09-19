Happy Hour: 50+ places for deals on drinks in Portland

The origins of happy hour — like so much of drinking history — are a little fuzzy. The term was coined on board U.S. Navy ships in the 1920s; it was how sailors referenced scheduled recreation, when they were allowed to box or wrestle to let off steam.

At about the same time, Prohibition helped launch the practice of drinking cocktails before dinner. Since restaurants couldn’t serve alcohol, “cocktail hour” at an illegal speakeasy (or bathtub gin shaken into martinis at home) became the way to jump start the evening.

It wasn’t until the “Mad Men” era that happy hour took on its current meaning — a time to loosen ties and unwind at a friendly watering hole after a long day at the office. Of course, happy hours are also synonymous with reduced prices on drinks and food, appealing to those whose day never even includes an office, or a tie.

Whether you’re an artist or an accountant, here are more than 50 places to kick back, relax and get happy in Portland. No boxing or wrestling, please.