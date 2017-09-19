Happy Hour: 50+ places for deals on drinks in Portland

Staff photo by Joel Page
94 Commercial St.
2-7 p.m. Monday-Friday
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
$5 cocktail special, $2.50 domestic beer special, $3.50 Maine microbew special
24 Preble St.
4-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday
$4 drafts and well drinks
58 Alder St.
4-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. Friday (on seasonal rooftop deck)
Half-price frozen cocktails, $2 Moosehead tall boy, three tacos for $12
77 Free St.
4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday (except during Cross Arena and other special events)
$3 for any draft, $3 glasses of wine, $5 flights and mugs, $5 happy hour menu
89 Congress St.
4:30-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Wine Time with $3 glasses, $4 draft beers and a small bites menu. Look out for special all-day or all-night Wine Time, known to occur during snowstorms and on Election Day.
37 Wharf St.
4-7 p.m. daily
Free bacon, $1 tacos and Bonfire whiskey, $2 fries and beer, $3 burgers and wine
86 Commercial St., Custom House Wharf
4-6 p.m. daily
$5 seasonal cocktails, $3 red and white house wine, $2 Shipyard beers and $5 food menu, including Jamaican wings, nachos with salsa, Brussels sprouts and fried calamari
767 Congress St.
4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, from 7-9 p.m. for hospital staff
$5 Allagash, $2 Miller High Life, $4 house wine, $3 deviled eggs (changing flavors) and homemade rice crispy treats
11 Brown St.
3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
Half-off all drafts, $8 specialty cocktails and adult milkshakes, $6 house red and white wines and The Drop canned rosé, $6 loaded tots and fries
57 Center St.
4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday
$4 well drinks, house wine and Geary’s Pale Ale drafts
375 Fore St.
4-7 p.m. Sunday-Friday
$5 glasses of wine, $4 drafts, 20 percent off whiskey, free bacon and cheese on Thursdays and Fridays from 5-6 p.m.
157 High St.
4-7 p.m. daily
Specially priced drinks and appetizers
110 Exchange St.
4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
Complimentary antipasto offered with drinks, $3 house red/white wines and prosecco, $3 draft beers
90 Exchange St.
4-6 p.m. daily
$4 bar snacks and draft beer, $5 select red and white wines, Cosmopolitans and Frank Sinatras
22 Monument Square
3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
$5 infused cocktails, sangria, well martinis and Manhattans, $4 house wines and well cocktails, $3 local beers, plus specially priced appetizers
25 Long Wharf
4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, not offered in summer
$1 off drinks and discounted appetizers
Downtown Lounge
606 Congress St.
5-7 daily
$3.50 well drinks and drafts, $11 pitchers, half-off appetizers
47 Middle St.
3:30-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 3-6 p.m. Sunday
$6 cocktails, $5 rose, $5 craft drafts, $4 wine, $2 Miller High Life, $4 appetizers (chili cheese fries, fried Brussels sprouts, chicken wings and more), half-priced burger
26 Free St.
4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
$5 house margaritas and sangria, $2 Sol Pacfico or Tecate
84 Exchange St.
4-6 p.m. daily
Draft beers, wines by the glass and bar snacks for $3
703 Congress St.
4-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
All drinks $1 off, $1 oysters
254 Commercial St.
11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday
$4 Allagash White, Jack’s Abby, Murphy’s Irish Stout and Weihenstephaner, $3 haddock and beef tacos, $2 chicken, pork and veggie tacos
618 Congress St.
4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday
$3.50 Lagunitas IPA and Birra Moretti drafts, $5 prosecco, red and white wines
106 High St.
4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday
$5 specials include daily Bar & Barrel (petite appetizer paired with a local beer), glasses of red and white wine, a select local draft and house liquor
685 Congress St.
4-6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close Monday-Friday
$4 house red and white wine, Allagash White, Bunker draft and cider, $5 fresca (infusion with soda water and simple syrup), $4 deviled eggs, olives, anchovies and patatas bravas
64 Market St.
4-7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
$1 off drafts and glasses of wine, $10 mini pitchers (32 oz) of any draft
242 St. John St.
3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
$5 raspberry, strawberry, mango and house margaritas, $3 Bud Light (20 oz) and Tecate (16 oz), $6 select appetizers
One City Center
4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
$5 select wine and beer
35 Silver St.
4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
$7 cocktail special, $6 wine, $5 drafts and $6 “lite bites” menu
93 Commercial St.
3-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, open to close Sunday
$6 wines by the glass, $5 Cosmos and Manhattans, $3 draft beers, $2.50 oysters
576 and 225 Congress St.
4-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday
$4 beers, $5 wine, free slice of pizza with first drink purchase
188 State St.
4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and (except in summer) 9:30-midnight daily
$5 house wine (pinot noir or vino verde), $5 10-ounce carafe of hot or cold sake, $4 featured draft, $3 Japanese draft
30 Market St.
4-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday
$2 Coors Light, PBR, Bud Light, $3 Shipyard Export, house wines and select appetizers, $5 well drinks
46 Market St.
5-6 p.m. daily
$5 well martinis, $4 draft beers, $3 wine
75 Market St.
Open to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday
$6 cocktails, special food menu
98 Cross St. North
4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday
$6 cocktails, $1 Rhum-style oysters, free food buffet
72 Commercial St.
3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
$7 appetizers
10 Cotton St.
3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
$4 wine, $4 Goose Island drafts, $3 Bud Light, daily food specials
1160 Forest Ave.
2-6 p.m. daily
$2 domestic drafts, $3 craft and import drafts, free pizza until 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday
211 Fore St.
4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday
$1 off pints and talls, $7 appetizers
25 Preble St.
3-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
$1 off beer, wine and well drinks, half-priced hand slabs
223 Congress St.
4-6 p.m. daily
$2 off everything
83 Exchange St.
4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
$4 draft beers, $5 house red and white wines, $6 cocktails, $4-$6 appetizers
11 Free St.
4-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
$2 off local drafts, $6 red and white wines, $7 cocktails, $4-$7 appetizers
548 Congress St.
4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday
$5 house margaritas, $3.50 select drafts, free chips and salsa
52 Washington Ave.
2-6 p.m. daily
$5 house margarita, sangria, Michelada and Bloody Maria, $6 glass/$18 half carafe/$24 carafe of house wines, $5 UFF Dry Cidah, $3 Modelo Especial and PBR, bar snack menu until 5 p.m.
37 Exchange St.
4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
$4 Allagash and Shipyard
106 Exchange St.
4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
$4 select draft beer; $5 wine by the glass; $6 appetizers; $6 select specialty cocktails
182 Ocean Ave.
4-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
$1 off draft beers, $8 prosecco, pinot grigio and pinot noir, $8 food menu, including meatballs and margarita pizza
327 Commercial St.
4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
$5 house red and white wines and prosecco, $1 off select drafts, half-price bar plates
10 Dana St.
5-6 p.m. daily
Half off draft beers, $4 select wines, $3.50-$9.50 appetizers
157 High St. (Westin Portland Harborview)
2-5 p.m. Sunday-Thursday
$6 wines (rotating red, white and rose), $4 rotating bottled beer, half off chips with French onion dip, pretzels with beer mustard and seasonal flatbread
45 Danforth St.
4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
Drink and appetizer specials
