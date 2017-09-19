Happy Hour: 50+ places for deals on drinks in Portland

Network



The origins of happy hour — like so much of drinking history — are a little fuzzy. The term was coined on board U.S. Navy ships in the 1920s; it was how sailors referenced scheduled recreation, when they were allowed to box or wrestle to let off steam.

At about the same time, Prohibition helped launch the practice of drinking cocktails before dinner. Since restaurants couldn’t serve alcohol, “cocktail hour” at an illegal speakeasy (or bathtub gin shaken into martinis at home) became the way to jump start the evening.

It wasn’t until the “Mad Men” era that happy hour took on its current meaning — a time to loosen ties and unwind at a friendly watering hole after a long day at the office. Of course, happy hours are also synonymous with reduced prices on drinks and food, appealing to those whose day never even includes an office, or a tie.

Whether you’re an artist or an accountant, here are more than 50 places to kick back, relax and get happy in Portland. No boxing or wrestling, please.

  • Staff photo by Joel Page Andy’s Old Port Pub 94 Commercial St. 2-7 p.m. Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily $5 cocktail special, $2.50 domestic beer special, $3.50 Maine microbew special Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Joel Page

    Andy’s Old Port Pub

    94 Commercial St.
     2-7 p.m. Monday-Friday
     11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
     $5 cocktail special, $2.50 domestic beer special, $3.50 Maine microbew special
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Photo by Claire Jeffers Arcadia National Bar 24 Preble St. 4-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday $4 drafts and well drinks Read our Bar Guide review.

    Photo by Claire Jeffers

    Arcadia National Bar

    24 Preble St. 
    4-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday
     $4 drafts and well drinks 
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Photo by Samantha SchnareBayside Bowl 58 Alder St. 4-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. Friday (on seasonal rooftop deck) Half-price frozen cocktails, $2 Moosehead tall boy, three tacos for $12 Read our Bar Guide review.

    Photo by Samantha Schnare

    Bayside Bowl

     58 Alder St.
     4-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. Friday (on seasonal rooftop deck)
     Half-price frozen cocktails, $2 Moosehead tall boy, three tacos for $12
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Gabe Souza Binga’s Stadium 77 Free St. 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday (except during Cross Arena and other special events) $3 for any draft, $3 glasses of wine, $5 flights and mugs, $5 happy hour menu Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

    Binga’s Stadium

     77 Free St.
     4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday (except during Cross Arena and other special events)
     $3 for any draft, $3 glasses of wine, $5 flights and mugs, $5 happy hour menu
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Gordon ChibroskiBlue Spoon 89 Congress St. 4:30-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday Wine Time with $3 glasses, $4 draft beers and a small bites menu. Look out for special all-day or all-night Wine Time, known to occur during snowstorms and on Election Day. Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

    Blue Spoon

     89 Congress St.
     4:30-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday
     Wine Time with $3 glasses, $4 draft beers and a small bites menu. Look out for special all-day or all-night Wine Time, known to occur during snowstorms and on Election Day.
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Ben McCannaBonfire Country Bar 37 Wharf St. 4-7 p.m. daily Free bacon, $1 tacos and Bonfire whiskey, $2 fries and beer, $3 burgers and wine Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Ben McCanna

    Bonfire Country Bar

     37 Wharf St.
     4-7 p.m. daily
     Free bacon, $1 tacos and Bonfire whiskey, $2 fries and beer, $3 burgers and wine
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Photo by Wendy AlmeidaBoone’s Fish House & Oyster Room 86 Commercial St., Custom House Wharf 4-6 p.m. daily $5 seasonal cocktails, $3 red and white house wine, $2 Shipyard beers and $5 food menu, including Jamaican wings, nachos with salsa, Brussels sprouts and fried calamari

    Photo by Wendy Almeida

    Boone’s Fish House & Oyster Room

     86 Commercial St., Custom House Wharf
     4-6 p.m. daily
     $5 seasonal cocktails, $3 red and white house wine, $2 Shipyard beers and $5 food menu, including Jamaican wings, nachos with salsa, Brussels sprouts and fried calamari

  • Staff photo by John Ewing Bramhall 767 Congress St. 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, from 7-9 p.m. for hospital staff $5 Allagash, $2 Miller High Life, $4 house wine, $3 deviled eggs (changing flavors) and homemade rice crispy treats Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by John Ewing

    Bramhall

     767 Congress St.
     4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, from 7-9 p.m. for hospital staff
     $5 Allagash, $2 Miller High Life, $4 house wine, $3 deviled eggs (changing flavors) and homemade rice crispy treats
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Photo by Aimsel Ponti BRGR Bar 11 Brown St. 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday Half-off all drafts, $8 specialty cocktails and adult milkshakes, $6 house red and white wines and The Drop canned rosé, $6 loaded tots and fries

    Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    BRGR Bar

     11 Brown St.
     3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
     Half-off all drafts, $8 specialty cocktails and adult milkshakes, $6 house red and white wines and The Drop canned rosé, $6 loaded tots and fries

  • Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski Brian Boru 57 Center St. 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday $4 well drinks, house wine and Geary’s Pale Ale drafts Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

    Brian Boru

     57 Center St.
     4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday
     $4 well drinks, house wine and Geary’s Pale Ale drafts
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Gabe Souza Bull Feeney’s 375 Fore St. 4-7 p.m. Sunday-Friday $5 glasses of wine, $4 drafts, 20 percent off whiskey, free bacon and cheese on Thursdays and Fridays from 5-6 p.m.

    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

    Bull Feeney’s

     375 Fore St.
     4-7 p.m. Sunday-Friday
     $5 glasses of wine, $4 drafts, 20 percent off whiskey, free bacon and cheese on Thursdays and Fridays from 5-6 p.m.

  • Photo by Colleen Katana Congress Squared (C2) 157 High St. 4-7 p.m. daily Specially priced drinks and appetizersRead our Bar Guide review.

    Photo by Colleen Katana

    Congress Squared (C2)

     157 High St.
     4-7 p.m. daily
     Specially priced drinks and appetizers
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Derek Davis The Corner Room 110 Exchange St. 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday Complimentary antipasto offered with drinks, $3 house red/white wines and prosecco, $3 draft beers Read our Bar Guide review. 

    Staff photo by Derek Davis

    The Corner Room

     110 Exchange St.
     4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
     Complimentary antipasto offered with drinks, $3 house red/white wines and prosecco, $3 draft beers
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Photo by Claire Jeffers Crooners & Cocktails 90 Exchange St. 4-6 p.m. daily $4 bar snacks and draft beer, $5 select red and white wines, Cosmopolitans and Frank Sinatras Read our Bar Guide review.

    Photo by Claire Jeffers

    Crooners & Cocktails

     90 Exchange St. 
    4-6 p.m. daily 
    $4 bar snacks and draft beer, $5 select red and white wines, Cosmopolitans and Frank Sinatras
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Gabe Souza David’s 22 Monument Square 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday $5 infused cocktails, sangria, well martinis and Manhattans, $4 house wines and well cocktails, $3 local beers, plus specially priced appetizers

    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

    David’s

     22 Monument Square
     3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
     $5 infused cocktails, sangria, well martinis and Manhattans, $4 house wines and well cocktails, $3 local beers, plus specially priced appetizers

  • Staff photo by John Patriquin DiMillo’s on the Water 25 Long Wharf  4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, not offered in summer  $1 off drinks and discounted appetizers Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by John Patriquin

    DiMillo’s on the Water

     25 Long Wharf
     4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, not offered in summer
     $1 off drinks and discounted appetizers
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by John Ewing Downtown Lounge 606 Congress St. 5-7 daily $3.50 well drinks and drafts, $11 pitchers, half-off appetizers Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by John Ewing

    Downtown Lounge

     606 Congress St.
     5-7 daily
     $3.50 well drinks and drafts, $11 pitchers, half-off appetizers
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Tim Greenway East Ender 47 Middle St. 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 3-6 p.m. Sunday $6 cocktails, $5 rose, $5 craft drafts, $4 wine, $2 Miller High Life, $4 appetizers (chili cheese fries, fried Brussels sprouts, chicken wings and more), half-priced burger Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Tim Greenway

    East Ender

     47 Middle St.
     3:30-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 3-6 p.m. Sunday
     $6 cocktails, $5 rose, $5 craft drafts, $4 wine, $2 Miller High Life, $4 appetizers (chili cheese fries, fried Brussels sprouts, chicken wings and more), half-priced burger
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Photo by Samantha Schnare El Rayo 26 Free St. 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday $5 house margaritas and sangria, $2 Sol Pacfico or Tecate Read our Bar Guide review.

    Photo by Samantha Schnare

    El Rayo

     26 Free St.
     4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
     $5 house margaritas and sangria, $2 Sol Pacfico or Tecate
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Whitney Hayward The Grill Room 84 Exchange St. 4-6 p.m. daily Draft beers, wines by the glass and bar snacks for $3 Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Whitney Hayward

    The Grill Room

     84 Exchange St. 
    4-6 p.m. daily 
    Draft beers, wines by the glass and bar snacks for $3 
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Gregory Rec Hot Suppa 703 Congress St. 4-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday All drinks $1 off, $1 oysters Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Gregory Rec

    Hot Suppa

     703 Congress St.
     4-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
     All drinks $1 off, $1 oysters
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by John Patriquin The King’s Head 254 Commercial St. 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday $4 Allagash White, Jack’s Abby, Murphy’s Irish Stout and Weihenstephaner, $3 haddock and beef tacos, $2 chicken, pork and veggie tacos Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by John Patriquin

    The King’s Head

     254 Commercial St.
     11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday
     $4 Allagash White, Jack’s Abby, Murphy’s Irish Stout and Weihenstephaner, $3 haddock and beef tacos, $2 chicken, pork and veggie tacos
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Photo by Samantha Schnare Lazzari 618 Congress St. 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday $3.50 Lagunitas IPA and Birra Moretti drafts, $5 prosecco, red and white wines Read our Bar Guide review.

    Photo by Samantha Schnare

    Lazzari

     618 Congress St.
     4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday
     $3.50 Lagunitas IPA and Birra Moretti drafts, $5 prosecco, red and white wines
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski Little Tap House 106 High St. 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday $5 specials include daily Bar & Barrel (petite appetizer paired with a local beer), glasses of red and white wine, a select local draft and house liquor Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

    Little Tap House

     106 High St.
     4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday
     $5 specials include daily Bar & Barrel (petite appetizer paired with a local beer), glasses of red and white wine, a select local draft and house liquor
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by John Patriquin Local 188 685 Congress St. 4-6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close Monday-Friday $4 house red and white wine, Allagash White, Bunker draft and cider, $5 fresca (infusion with soda water and simple syrup), $4 deviled eggs, olives, anchovies and patatas bravas  Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by John Patriquin

    Local 188

     685 Congress St.
     4-6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close Monday-Friday
     $4 house red and white wine, Allagash White, Bunker draft and cider, $5 fresca (infusion with soda water and simple syrup), $4 deviled eggs, olives, anchovies and patatas bravas 
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Photo by Claire Jeffers Maps 64 Market St. 4-7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday $1 off drafts and glasses of wine, $10 mini pitchers (32 oz) of any draft  Read our Bar Guide review.

    Photo by Claire Jeffers

    Maps

     64 Market St.
     4-7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
     $1 off drafts and glasses of wine, $10 mini pitchers (32 oz) of any draft
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Photo courtesy of Margaritas Margaritas 242 St. John St. 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday $5 raspberry, strawberry, mango and house margaritas, $3 Bud Light (20 oz) and Tecate (16 oz), $6 select appetizers

    Photo courtesy of Margaritas

    Margaritas

     242 St. John St.
     3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
     $5 raspberry, strawberry, mango and house margaritas, $3 Bud Light (20 oz) and Tecate (16 oz), $6 select appetizers

  • Photo by Ted Axelrod MJ’s Wine Bar One City Center 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday $5 select wine and beer Read our Bar Guide review.

    Photo by Ted Axelrod

    MJ’s Wine Bar

     One City Center
     4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
     $5 select wine and beer
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by John Patriquin The North Point 35 Silver St. 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday $7 cocktail special, $6 wine, $5 drafts and $6 “lite bites” menu Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by John Patriquin

    The North Point

     35 Silver St. 
    4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
     $7 cocktail special, $6 wine, $5 drafts and $6 “lite bites” menu 
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by John Patriquin Old Port Sea Grill 93 Commercial St. 3-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, open to close Sunday $6 wines by the glass, $5 Cosmos and Manhattans, $3 draft beers, $2.50 oysters Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by John Patriquin

    Old Port Sea Grill

     93 Commercial St. 
    3-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, open to close Sunday
     $6 wines by the glass, $5 Cosmos and Manhattans, $3 draft beers, $2.50 oysters 
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Whitney Hayward Otto 576 and 225 Congress St. 4-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday $4 beers, $5 wine, free slice of pizza with first drink purchase

    Staff photo by Whitney Hayward

    Otto

     576 and 225 Congress St.
    4-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday
    $4 beers, $5 wine, free slice of pizza with first drink purchase

  • Staff photo by Brianna Soukup Pai Men Miyake 188 State St. 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and (except in summer) 9:30-midnight daily $5 house wine (pinot noir or vino verde), $5 10-ounce carafe of hot or cold sake, $4 featured draft, $3 Japanese draft Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

    Pai Men Miyake

     188 State St.
     4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and (except in summer) 9:30-midnight daily
     $5 house wine (pinot noir or vino verde), $5 10-ounce carafe of hot or cold sake, $4 featured draft, $3 Japanese draft
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by John Patriquin Pat’s Pizza 30 Market St. 4-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday $2 Coors Light, PBR, Bud Light, $3 Shipyard Export, house wines and select appetizers, $5 well drinks

    Staff photo by John Patriquin

    Pat’s Pizza

     30 Market St.
     4-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday
     $2 Coors Light, PBR, Bud Light, $3 Shipyard Export, house wines and select appetizers, $5 well drinks

  • Photo by Colleen Katana Petite Jacqueline 46 Market St. 5-6 p.m. daily $5 well martinis, $4 draft beers, $3 wine Read our Bar Guide review.

    Photo by Colleen Katana

    Petite Jacqueline

     46 Market St.
     5-6 p.m. daily
     $5 well martinis, $4 draft beers, $3 wine
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Whitney Hayward Portland Hunt & Alpine Club 75 Market St. Open to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday $6 cocktails, special food menu Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Whitney Hayward

    Portland Hunt & Alpine Club

     75 Market St.
     Open to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday
     $6 cocktails, special food menu
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Derek Davis Rhum 98 Cross St. North 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday $6 cocktails, $1 Rhum-style oysters, free food buffet Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Derek Davis

    Rhum

     98 Cross St. North
     4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday
     $6 cocktails, $1 Rhum-style oysters, free food buffet
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Gabe Souza Ri Ra Irish Pub 72 Commercial St. 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday $7 appetizers Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

    Ri Ra Irish Pub

     72 Commercial St.
     3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
     $7 appetizers
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by John Patriquin Rivalries 10 Cotton St. 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday $4 wine, $4 Goose Island drafts, $3 Bud Light, daily food specials Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by John Patriquin

    Rivalries

     10 Cotton St.
     3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
     $4 wine, $4 Goose Island drafts, $3 Bud Light, daily food specials
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Tim Greenway Samuel’s 1160 Forest Ave. 2-6 p.m. daily $2 domestic drafts, $3 craft and import drafts, free pizza until 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Tim Greenway

    Samuel’s

     1160 Forest Ave.
     2-6 p.m. daily 
    $2 domestic drafts, $3 craft and import drafts, free pizza until 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday 
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Derek Davis Sebago Brewing Co. 211 Fore St. 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday $1 off pints and talls, $7 appetizers Read our Bar Guide review. 

    Staff photo by Derek Davis

    Sebago Brewing Co.

     211 Fore St.
     4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday
     $1 off pints and talls, $7 appetizers
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette Slab 25 Preble St. 3-5 p.m. Monday-Friday $1 off beer, wine and well drinks, half-priced hand slabs Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

    Slab

     25 Preble St. 
    3-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
     $1 off beer, wine and well drinks, half-priced hand slabs 
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh The Snug 223 Congress St. 4-6 p.m. daily $2 off everything Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh

    The Snug

     223 Congress St.
     4-6 p.m. daily
     $2 off everything
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by John Ewing Sonny’s 83 Exchange St.  4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday $4 draft beers, $5 house red and white wines, $6 cocktails, $4-$6 appetizers Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by John Ewing

    Sonny’s

     83 Exchange St.
     4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
     $4 draft beers, $5 house red and white wines, $6 cocktails, $4-$6 appetizers
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Derek Davis Sur Lie 11 Free St. 4-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday $2 off local drafts, $6 red and white wines, $7 cocktails, $4-$7 appetizers Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Derek Davis

    Sur Lie

     11 Free St. 
    4-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
     $2 off local drafts, $6 red and white wines, $7 cocktails, $4-$7 appetizers
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski Taco Escobarr 548 Congress St. 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday $5 house margaritas, $3.50 select drafts, free chips and salsa Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

    Taco Escobarr

     548 Congress St.
     4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday
     $5 house margaritas, $3.50 select drafts, free chips and salsa
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Photo by Claire Jeffers Terlingua 52 Washington Ave. 2-6 p.m. daily $5 house margarita, sangria, Michelada and Bloody Maria, $6 glass/$18 half carafe/$24 carafe of house wines, $5 UFF Dry Cidah, $3 Modelo Especial and PBR, bar snack menu until 5 p.m. Read our Bar Guide review.

    Photo by Claire Jeffers

    Terlingua

     52 Washington Ave.
     2-6 p.m. daily
     $5 house margarita, sangria, Michelada and Bloody Maria, $6 glass/$18 half carafe/$24 carafe of house wines, $5 UFF Dry Cidah, $3 Modelo Especial and PBR, bar snack menu until 5 p.m.
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by John Patriquin The Thirsty Pig 37 Exchange St. 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday $4 Allagash and Shipyard Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by John Patriquin

    The Thirsty Pig

     37 Exchange St.
     4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
     $4 Allagash and Shipyard
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Photo by Claire Jeffers Timber Steakhouse & Rotisserie 106 Exchange St. 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday $4 select draft beer; $5 wine by the glass; $6 appetizers; $6 select specialty cocktails Read our Bar Guide review.

    Photo by Claire Jeffers

    Timber Steakhouse & Rotisserie

     106 Exchange St.
     4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
     $4 select draft beer; $5 wine by the glass; $6 appetizers; $6 select specialty cocktails
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Derek Davis Tipo 182 Ocean Ave. 4-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday $1 off draft beers, $8 prosecco, pinot grigio and pinot noir, $8 food menu, including meatballs and margarita pizza

    Staff photo by Derek Davis

    Tipo

     182 Ocean Ave.
     4-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
     $1 off draft beers, $8 prosecco, pinot grigio and pinot noir, $8 food menu, including meatballs and margarita pizza

  • Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette Tiqa 327 Commercial St. 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday $5 house red and white wines and prosecco, $1 off select drafts, half-price bar plates Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

    Tiqa

     327 Commercial St.
     4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
     $5 house red and white wines and prosecco, $1 off select drafts, half-price bar plates
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff Photo by Gordon Chibroski Vignola Cinque Terre 10 Dana St. 5-6 p.m. daily Half off draft beers, $4 select wines, $3.50-$9.50 appetizers Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff Photo by Gordon Chibroski

    Vignola Cinque Terre

     10 Dana St.
     5-6 p.m. daily
     Half off draft beers, $4 select wines, $3.50-$9.50 appetizers
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Staff photo by Brianna Soukup Top of the East 157 High St. (Westin Portland Harborview) 2-5 p.m. Sunday-Thursday $6 wines (rotating red, white and rose), $4 rotating bottled beer, half off chips with French onion dip, pretzels with beer mustard and seasonal flatbread Read our Bar Guide review.

    Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

    Top of the East

     157 High St. (Westin Portland Harborview) 
    2-5 p.m. Sunday-Thursday 
    $6 wines (rotating red, white and rose), $4 rotating bottled beer, half off chips with French onion dip, pretzels with beer mustard and seasonal flatbread 
    Read our Bar Guide review.

  • Photo by Leslie Bridgers Zen Chinese Bistro 45 Danforth St. 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday Drink and appetizer specials Read our Bar Guide review.

    Photo by Leslie Bridgers

    Zen Chinese Bistro

     45 Danforth St.
     4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
     Drink and appetizer specials
    Read our Bar Guide review.

