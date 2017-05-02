Get revved up for food trucks

It’s been only four years since Portland permitted food trucks to sling their varied fare from the city’s streets, but a lot has happened quickly.

The fleet has more than doubled, with 20 trucks now licensed in the city, and several of the longer-standing ones have done well enough to open full-fledged restaurants.

Although some have shut down their trucks to do so, others, including Mami and El Corazon, will continue to operate on wheels, as well. Bite Into Maine is even adding a second truck this season, as it opens a brick-and-mortar location.

At the same time, a couple of restaurants — El Rodeo in South Portland and trendy Thai spot Boda — have started food trucks as side businesses. And two successful out-of-state trucks, Cousins Maine Lobster and Tasting Maine, which were started by Mainers, will make ancestral voyages this season.

Just as a few food trucks always fall by the wayside, more business owners will start their engines for the first time this spring, ready to take advantage of the business generated by the bustling brewery hubs on Industrial Way and in East Bayside, as well as concerts and events at Thompson’s Point, including Street Eats & Beats, a festival on May 20 specifically for food trucks.

While the breweries, especially, keep several food trucks running year-round, many trucks are just getting going for the season, including Bite Into Maine’s famous Fort Williams lobster roll truck, which opens this weekend.

Here’s what’s new on the Portland food truck scene, as it starts revving up. For information on other trucks and what they’re serving up, go to our food truck guide.