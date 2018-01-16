Posted: January 16, 2018
Get your burger fix at these 27 spots in Maine
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
When the craving hits, it tends to hit hard. There are only so many salads and healthy options that one can eat before the burger craving takes over. So to help you take care of your burger needs we’ve assembled this mouth-watering gallery of some of Maine’s burgers – including a few vegetarian ones- to tantalize your taste buds.
811 Dow Highway, Eliot
A classic bacon cheese burger with a side of fries
15 Exchange St., Portland
The Cousin Oliver Burger is one of many burgers available at the Old Port location
Union Bluff Hotel, 8 Beach St., York
A cheeseburger served with fries and a pickle awaits a hungry customer at The Bluff Pub at the Union Bluff Hotel in
York.
11 Brown St., Portland
The BRGR at BRGR Bar in Portland is two thin mff (Maine family farms) patties, bacon, American cheese, lettuce,
tomato, onion, pickles and secret sauce
450 Main St., Norway
MorningStar Farms brand black bean veggie burger
58 Pine St., Portland
Burger with black pepper, beef tallow brioche, double local beef patties, tomato mustard, lettuce, American cheese, house pickle and fries.
140 Main St., Biddeford
The Jack in the Box is a patty seared in brown butter, then topped with American cheese, mushrooms and bacon on a brioche bun.
305 US Route 1, Yarmouth
The Dirigo Burger sure looks delicious, especially with that side of onion rings and a cold beer.
84 Commercial St., Portland
One of the many speciality burgers at The Dry Dock on Portland's waterfront.
47 Middle St., Portland
House smoked burger with jack cheese, ketchup and mayo, and thrice-cooked fries.
85 Western Ave.,South Portland
The classic meal of a cheeseburger,fries and a Coke. The burger is extra tasty on Elevation's signature potato
buns.
63 King St., Scarborough
Cheeseburger combo with house-fried chips at Emma’s Eats, the snack bar, now operated by Bayley’s Lobster Pound
241 York St., York
A tasty looking burger is hot and ready at Fat Tomato Grill
144 Gray Road, Falmouth
The loaded (mustard, red relish and fried onions) double cheeseburger and large onion rings.
188 State St., Portland
The patty of the veggie burger at LFK is made of textured blend of red lentils, panko breadcrumbs, leeks, bulgur
wheat, cashews and mushrooms. It is served with hand-cut fries, truffle ketchup and house-made pickles.
1 Post Office Road, Waterville
The Montreal is one of the well composed burgers at Mainely Brews Restaurant and Brewhouse.
Portland-based Food truck
This is the Red, White & Blue burger with a mighty fine looking side of fries.
26 Wharf St., Portland
A medium rare grass-fed burger served on a brioche bun with tart pickled onions, a tomato and a gherkin pickle on
top.
201 Gorham Road, Scarborough
A Smokehouse burger and fries at Nonesuch River Brewing in Scarborough, where the menu offers a variety of
choices.
551 Congress St., Portland
The Sweet + Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger.
18 Franklin St., Biddeford
This is the grass-fed burger with griddled onions, sharp cheddar cheese on a brioche bun, with crunchy fries, a
pickle and ketchup.
189 Main St., Saco
A classic, simple burger is sometimes all you need.
212 Danforth St., Portland
Ruski's Classic Burgers with a mountain of fries and a side of coleslaw.
212 Danforth St., Portland
A perfectly grilled burger with a side of onion rings.
28 Levesque Drive, Eliot
The bacon cheddar burger is served with fries and a pickle at the Shipyard Brew Pub in Eliot.
175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland
A cheeseburger deluxe with fries ready to be devoured.
660 Forest Ave., Portland
Brisket burger, smoked bacon, grilled sweet onion, dijonaise, cheddar cheese blend, house made pickle, sesame bun
served with fries and aioli.
