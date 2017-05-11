Network



Leslie Bridgers

After a decade reporting on the news of Portland's suburbs, Leslie is excited to let loose on MaineToday, where the scoops are more ice cream, less scandal -- much like her life. After hours, you can find her reluctantly covering right field for the company softball team, bowling a straight ball at Bayside or wandering down from Munjoy Hill in search of food and drink.

Posted: May 11, 2017

Maine brunch spot makes OpenTable’s top 100

Written by: Leslie Bridgers
It’s a safe bet that this Westbrook restaurant will be hard to get into for Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday.

The Frog and Turtle made OpenTable’s 2017 list of  “Top 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America,” published Tuesday.

The online reservation service based its list on more than 10 million reviews that customers made on its site in the span of a year.

The Bridge Street gastropub, whose brunch menu is known for its homemade doughnuts and Benedicts, has 4.5 out of 5 stars on OpenTable and 940 reviews. We’ve reviewed it in our Bar Guide.

If you can’t get into F&T, there are plently of other options in Portland alone, seen here in our gallery of more than 40 places in the city that serve brunch.

