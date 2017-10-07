FIRST LOOK: Scratch Baking Co. opens Toast Bar in South Portland

Fans of Scratch Baking Co. in South Portland’s Willard Square have been waiting with wild anticipation for the opening of the Toast Bar in what used to be a car wash on 205 Broadway. A little over a year ago, Scratch opened a Bread Kitchen on 207 Broadway to do their baking in. On the same property as the former gas station, the retro-looking car wash at 205 Broadway has undergone a magical transformation into what is now Toast Bar. The doors opened on Friday, Oct. 6 and I paid a visit the next morning to what was already a bustling location. Coffee by Design cofffee was on the ready, the space is bright and airy and yep, there were plenty of bagels to be had with various toppings along with English muffins and entire loaves you could take home. The buzz has been strong about this opening because fans of the Scratch finally have a place to plunk down and enjoy bagels. The space isn’t huge but it’s big enough. There are about 5 four-top tables and a high-top bar-like table you can park yourself at while you nosh. I ordered a sea salt bagel with herb cream cheese to go but ended up tearing into it while still on premise. It was perfect and although Toast Bar is brand new, it feels like it’s always been there. Bravo!
The brand new Toast Bar on Broadway in South Portland Photos by Aimsel Ponti
Toast Bar exterior
It's all about the details. The toast-shaped menus are held in a toaster and notice the toast-shaped air vent cover in the background.
The Toast Bar menu includes items like Nut-N-Honey (nut butter, Maine wildflower honey and sea salt) and the Toast-Acado (ripe avocado with lemon, cracked pepper and spiced pumpkin seeds.)
Soul Food is whipped creamed cheese (plain or herb) on a toasted bagel ($4.50)
Jam On It is Casco Bay Butter, Scratch Jam and Sea Salt ($4.50). The one pictured here is with blueberry jam on an English muffin.
There's plenty of bicycle parking behind Toast Bar