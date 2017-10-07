FIRST LOOK: Scratch Baking Co. opens Toast Bar in South Portland

Fans of Scratch Baking Co. in South Portland’s Willard Square have been waiting with wild anticipation for the opening of the Toast Bar in what used to be a car wash on 205 Broadway. A little over a year ago, Scratch opened a Bread Kitchen on 207 Broadway to do their baking in. On the same property as the former gas station, the retro-looking car wash at 205 Broadway has undergone a magical transformation into what is now Toast Bar. The doors opened on Friday, Oct. 6 and I paid a visit the next morning to what was already a bustling location. Coffee by Design cofffee was on the ready, the space is bright and airy and yep, there were plenty of bagels to be had with various toppings along with English muffins and entire loaves you could take home. The buzz has been strong about this opening because fans of the Scratch finally have a place to plunk down and enjoy bagels. The space isn’t huge but it’s big enough. There are about 5 four-top tables and a high-top bar-like table you can park yourself at while you nosh. I ordered a sea salt bagel with herb cream cheese to go but ended up tearing into it while still on premise. It was perfect and although Toast Bar is brand new, it feels like it’s always been there. Bravo!

Toast Bar is on 205 Broadway in South Portland. Hours are 7 a.m. to Noon, Thursday to Sunday.