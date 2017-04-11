Brunch: 40-plus places in Portland

Brunch: It’s what’s for Sunday, whether that means endless cups of coffee in a cozy booth in winter or savoring a summer weekend Sunday Funday-style. We took an inventory of Portland’s ever-expanding brunch scene and found nearly 50 spots that serve the meal. We steered clear of places with more basic breakfasts, though we know beloved diners like Becky’s and Marcy’s are Sunday morning go-tos for many. Still, some places that serve eggs and pancakes all week long did make our list, either because they amp up their offerings on the weekends, have heartier items on their menus or make a mean Bloody Mary. Who’s feeding you this weekend?

Staff photo by Derek Davis Abilene 539 Deering Ave., 207-536-0855, abileneportland.com; 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This Back Cove casual dining spot serves up slightly elevated versions of classic brunch dishes, including a brioche French toast with caramelized bananas and toasted pecan butter, a creamy herb scramble with candied bacon, brisket Benedict and pulled pork hash.

539 Deering Ave., 207-536-0855, abileneportland.com; 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This Back Cove casual dining spot serves up slightly elevated versions of classic brunch dishes, including a brioche French toast with caramelized bananas and toasted pecan butter, a creamy herb scramble with candied bacon, brisket Benedict and pulled pork hash. Staff photo by John Patriquin Artemeisa 61 Pleasant St., 207-761-0135, artememsiacafe.com; 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tucked away just off the beaten path, Artemisia is an inviting cafe with its own twist on brunch dishes, including a pesto breakfast sandwich, a California omelet with avocado, kielbasa hash and French toast coated with cinnamon graham crust.

61 Pleasant St., 207-761-0135, artememsiacafe.com; 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tucked away just off the beaten path, Artemisia is an inviting cafe with its own twist on brunch dishes, including a pesto breakfast sandwich, a California omelet with avocado, kielbasa hash and French toast coated with cinnamon graham crust. Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski The Bayou Kitchen 543 Deering Ave., 207-774-4935, thebayoukitchenmaine.com; breakfast/brunch served Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Sunday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Just off the peninsula, this Cajun food haven serves gumbo, red beans and rice and a host of omelets, including The Mudbug Madness (crawfish, cheddar and homemade salsa).

543 Deering Ave., 207-774-4935, thebayoukitchenmaine.com; breakfast/brunch served Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Sunday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Just off the peninsula, this Cajun food haven serves gumbo, red beans and rice and a host of omelets, including The Mudbug Madness (crawfish, cheddar and homemade salsa). Staff photo by Gregory Rec Bayside American Cafe 98 Portland St., 207-774-0005, baysideamericancafe.com; 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. daily. The cafe formerly known as Bintliff's, where locals go for omelets and benedicts, but also for dark chocolate waffles and seafood bisque.

98 Portland St., 207-774-0005, baysideamericancafe.com; 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. daily. The cafe formerly known as Bintliff's, where locals go for omelets and benedicts, but also for dark chocolate waffles and seafood bisque. Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski Blue Spoon 89 Congress St., 207-773-1116, bluespoonme.com; 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday. This neighborhood bistro serves a classic breakfast plate, homemade biscuits and brunch cocktails, including a blood orange mimosa.

89 Congress St., 207-773-1116, bluespoonme.com; 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday. This neighborhood bistro serves a classic breakfast plate, homemade biscuits and brunch cocktails, including a blood orange mimosa. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette Brian Boru 57 Center St., 207-780-1506, brianboruportland.com; 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The menu features hearty egg dishes, sandwiches and pub fare that pairs well with beer or with $3 Bloody Marys. Catch the Irish music sessions on Sundays.

57 Center St., 207-780-1506, brianboruportland.com; 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The menu features hearty egg dishes, sandwiches and pub fare that pairs well with beer or with $3 Bloody Marys. Catch the Irish music sessions on Sundays. Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski Central Provisions 414 Fore St., 207-805-1085, central-provisions.com; 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Go for the signature "bread and butter," an elevated salmon bagel sandwich, the breakfast burger with kimchi and miso mayo or the crudo that helped land chef Chris Gould's restaurant a spot on Bon Appetit magazine's list of the 10 Best New Restaurants in America 2014. The ever-changing menu also includes sweet stuff, such as a Boston cream doughnut and a cinnamon roll.

414 Fore St., 207-805-1085, central-provisions.com; 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Go for the signature "bread and butter," an elevated salmon bagel sandwich, the breakfast burger with kimchi and miso mayo or the crudo that helped land chef Chris Gould's restaurant a spot on Bon Appetit magazine's list of the 10 Best New Restaurants in America 2014. The ever-changing menu also includes sweet stuff, such as a Boston cream doughnut and a cinnamon roll. Staff photo by Derek Davis The Corner Room 110 Exchange St., 207-879-4747, thecornerroomkitchenandbar.com; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Harding Lee Smith's Italian restaurant offers an "abbondanza" of options at brunch, from fried-to-order donuts and Italian French toast to pizza, pasta and paninis.

110 Exchange St., 207-879-4747, thecornerroomkitchenandbar.com; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Harding Lee Smith's Italian restaurant offers an "abbondanza" of options at brunch, from fried-to-order donuts and Italian French toast to pizza, pasta and paninis. Photo by Claire Jeffers Crooners & Cocktails 90 Exchange St., 207-536-0469, croonersandcocktails.com; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday. This 60s-style supperclub is known for martinis and Sinatra tunes, but it's brunch menu also pays tribute to old-school classics. Pair bananas Foster waffles, lobster thermidor benedict or a grilled meatloaf sandwich with a souped-up bloody Mary garnished with sweet and spicy meatballs and a sour pickle.

90 Exchange St., 207-536-0469, croonersandcocktails.com; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday. This 60s-style supperclub is known for martinis and Sinatra tunes, but it's brunch menu also pays tribute to old-school classics. Pair bananas Foster waffles, lobster thermidor benedict or a grilled meatloaf sandwich with a souped-up bloody Mary garnished with sweet and spicy meatballs and a sour pickle. Staff photo by Jill Brady Dutch’s 28 Preble St., 207-761-2900, dutchsportland.com; 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Dutch’s serves breakfast every day, but on the weekends, it runs into lunchtime and they call it brunch. Sandwich selections range from The Double Down, a classic meat, egg and cheese combo but with twice as much of it, to the Spicy Chicken Biscuit, with comes with avocado mash. There’s ham and cheesy grits, a breakfast burrito and plenty of pastries for the choosing.

28 Preble St., 207-761-2900, dutchsportland.com; 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Dutch’s serves breakfast every day, but on the weekends, it runs into lunchtime and they call it brunch. Sandwich selections range from The Double Down, a classic meat, egg and cheese combo but with twice as much of it, to the Spicy Chicken Biscuit, with comes with avocado mash. There’s ham and cheesy grits, a breakfast burrito and plenty of pastries for the choosing. Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski East Ender 47 Middle St., 207-879-7669, eastenderportland.com; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday. Brunch menu includes duck confit hash, a ham-and-cheese sticky bun, a bevy of house cocktails and a daily doughnut.

47 Middle St., 207-879-7669, eastenderportland.com; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday. Brunch menu includes duck confit hash, a ham-and-cheese sticky bun, a bevy of house cocktails and a daily doughnut. Staff photo by Derek Davis Eventide Oyster Co. 86 Middle St., 207-774-8538, eventideoysterco.com; brunch is served 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Restaurant folks can also take advantage of a changing menu that always includes oysters, chowder, crude and its signature brown butter lobster roll.

86 Middle St., 207-774-8538, eventideoysterco.com; brunch is served 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Restaurant folks can also take advantage of a changing menu that always includes oysters, chowder, crude and its signature brown butter lobster roll. Staff photo by Derek Davis Evo 443 Fore St., 207-358-7830, evoportland.com; 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Evo brings Mediterranean flavors to brunch with dishes like the very of-the-moment shakshuka, sunchoke soup, a falafel wrap and grape leaves, along with potato doughnuts and seared salmon.

443 Fore St., 207-358-7830, evoportland.com; 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Evo brings Mediterranean flavors to brunch with dishes like the very of-the-moment shakshuka, sunchoke soup, a falafel wrap and grape leaves, along with potato doughnuts and seared salmon. Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh Five Fifty-Five 555 Congress St., 207- 761-0555, fivefifty-five.com; 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday. A small, balanced menu includes "traitor's eggs" with lobster, Bangs Island mussels, or simpler options like a cheese plate and granola with fruit and yogurt.

555 Congress St., 207- 761-0555, fivefifty-five.com; 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday. A small, balanced menu includes "traitor's eggs" with lobster, Bangs Island mussels, or simpler options like a cheese plate and granola with fruit and yogurt. Staff photo By Carl D. Walsh The Front Room 73 Congress St., 207-773-3366, thefrontroomrestaurant.com; 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. daily. One of Portland's most popular brunches is a daily event. The menu ranges from baked beans and brown bread with eggs and biscuits and gravy to salads, sandwiches and salmon pastrami.

73 Congress St., 207-773-3366, thefrontroomrestaurant.com; 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. daily. One of Portland's most popular brunches is a daily event. The menu ranges from baked beans and brown bread with eggs and biscuits and gravy to salads, sandwiches and salmon pastrami. Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski The Honey Paw 78 Middle St., 207-774-8538, thehoneypaw.com; 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Honey Paw certainly has its own take on brunch with wok-charred gai lan, spicy tripe salad and lamb dumplings on the menu. On the slightly more classic side but still unique are a breakfast sandwich with scrapple, tamago and kimchi and mochi doughnut holes.

78 Middle St., 207-774-8538, thehoneypaw.com; 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Honey Paw certainly has its own take on brunch with wok-charred gai lan, spicy tripe salad and lamb dumplings on the menu. On the slightly more classic side but still unique are a breakfast sandwich with scrapple, tamago and kimchi and mochi doughnut holes. Staff photo by John Patriquin Hot Suppa 703 Congress St., 207-871-5005, hotsuppa.com; breakfast and lunch served Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Sundays from 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Southern-style joint has to have grits on the menu, but the house specialty is corned beef hash. There’s also friend green tomato Benedict and a fried chicken sandwich with sausage gravy.

703 Congress St., 207-871-5005, hotsuppa.com; breakfast and lunch served Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Sundays from 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Southern-style joint has to have grits on the menu, but the house specialty is corned beef hash. There’s also friend green tomato Benedict and a fried chicken sandwich with sausage gravy. Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh Isa 79 Portland St., 207-808-8533, isaportlandme.com; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. the menu at Isa changes with the seasons but its brunch stays pretty classic throughout, with items like eggs Benedict, a croquet madame, hues rancheros and a hash of the day.

79 Portland St., 207-808-8533, isaportlandme.com; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. the menu at Isa changes with the seasons but its brunch stays pretty classic throughout, with items like eggs Benedict, a croquet madame, hues rancheros and a hash of the day. Photo by Ted Axelrod Little Tap House 106 High St., 207-518-9283, littletaphouse.com; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The menu includes poutine and eggs, praline bacon, a burger and a reuben egg roll. The tap lineup changes often but is always packed with local options.

106 High St., 207-518-9283, littletaphouse.com; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The menu includes poutine and eggs, praline bacon, a burger and a reuben egg roll. The tap lineup changes often but is always packed with local options. Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh Local 188 685 Congress St., 207-761-7909, local188.com; 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A lighthearted vibe and top-notch cocktails keep this West End staple bustling. At brunch, options include breakfast paella, smoked salmon bagel plate, breakfast burrito and a burger.

685 Congress St., 207-761-7909, local188.com; 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A lighthearted vibe and top-notch cocktails keep this West End staple bustling. At brunch, options include breakfast paella, smoked salmon bagel plate, breakfast burrito and a burger. Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh Local Sprouts Cooperative 649 Congress St., 207-899-3529, localsproutscooperative.com; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday. Portland's vegan Mecca has brunch options for meat eaters, too. Options include a breakfast sandwich with pesto and goat cheese, a tofu scramble and breakfast hash with bacon, sausage or tempeh.

649 Congress St., 207-899-3529, localsproutscooperative.com; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday. Portland's vegan Mecca has brunch options for meat eaters, too. Options include a breakfast sandwich with pesto and goat cheese, a tofu scramble and breakfast hash with bacon, sausage or tempeh. Photo by Ted Axelrod Lolita 90 Congress St., 775-5662, lolita-portland.com; 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A small plates-focused menu, wood-fired grill and substantial wine list are the hallmarks of this Munjoy Hill restaurant, which also serves a brunch of sausage and biscuits, homemade pastries, a Spanish version of French toast, cocktails and roasted espresso coffee.

90 Congress St., 775-5662, lolita-portland.com; 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A small plates-focused menu, wood-fired grill and substantial wine list are the hallmarks of this Munjoy Hill restaurant, which also serves a brunch of sausage and biscuits, homemade pastries, a Spanish version of French toast, cocktails and roasted espresso coffee. Staff photo by John Patriquin Miss Portland Diner 140 Marginal Way, 207-210-6673missportlanddiner.com; starting at 7 a.m. daily. An everyday breakfast spot, complete with diner car, this Portland institution ramps it up on the weekends with Bloody Marys, mimosas and a bunch of specials, including waffles with fruit, flatbreads, scrambles and, often, kielbasa.

140 Marginal Way, 207-210-6673missportlanddiner.com; starting at 7 a.m. daily. An everyday breakfast spot, complete with diner car, this Portland institution ramps it up on the weekends with Bloody Marys, mimosas and a bunch of specials, including waffles with fruit, flatbreads, scrambles and, often, kielbasa. Photo by Stacy Stitham MJ’s Wine Bar 1 City Center, 207-772-1400, onecitywines.com; starting at 11 a.m. Not a traditional brunch, MJ's "Sunday Funday" means $4 waffles and $3 bubbles, with or without OJ. Not a bad way to start the day.

1 City Center, 207-772-1400, onecitywines.com; starting at 11 a.m. Not a traditional brunch, MJ's "Sunday Funday" means $4 waffles and $3 bubbles, with or without OJ. Not a bad way to start the day. Photo by Claire Jeffers Munjoy Hill Tavern 189 Congress St., on Facebook; 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A bar isn’t typically where you think to go for brunch, but, on the weekend, this neighborhood watering hole serves up eggs any style, a breakfast sandwich, omelets and Benedicts. And, of course, the brunch cocktails are covered with $5 Bloody Marys and $4 mimosas.

189 Congress St., on Facebook; 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A bar isn’t typically where you think to go for brunch, but, on the weekend, this neighborhood watering hole serves up eggs any style, a breakfast sandwich, omelets and Benedicts. And, of course, the brunch cocktails are covered with $5 Bloody Marys and $4 mimosas. Staff photo by Ben McCanna Petite Jacqueline 46 Market St., 207-553-7044, bistropj.com; 9 - 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The owners of Portland Patisserie next door and Five Fifty-Five offer a short and sweet (and savory) weekend breakfast with a light menu that includes pastries, crepes, a breakfast sandwich and “morning classics,” including quiche and oatmeal, along with brunch cocktails and house lemonade.

46 Market St., 207-553-7044, bistropj.com; 9 - 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The owners of Portland Patisserie next door and Five Fifty-Five offer a short and sweet (and savory) weekend breakfast with a light menu that includes pastries, crepes, a breakfast sandwich and “morning classics,” including quiche and oatmeal, along with brunch cocktails and house lemonade. Photo by Katie Bell Piccolo 111 Middle St., 207-747-5307, piccolomaine.com; 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday. Husband and wife chefs Damian Sansonetti and Ilma Lopez do brunch Italian style at this rustic-chic gem. Try the classic spaghetti carbonara, frittata or an Italian version of chicken and waffles.

111 Middle St., 207-747-5307, piccolomaine.com; 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday. Husband and wife chefs Damian Sansonetti and Ilma Lopez do brunch Italian style at this rustic-chic gem. Try the classic spaghetti carbonara, frittata or an Italian version of chicken and waffles. Staff photo by Tim Greenway The Porthole Custom House Wharf, 207-773-4653, portholemaine.com; 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday. The menu at this waterfront mainstay is centered on ramped-up diner classics such as steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy and the Casco Bay omelet: lobster, crab, tomatoes, arugula and local goat cheese with lemon hollandaise. And it has Guy Fieri’s seal of approval.

Custom House Wharf, 207-773-4653, portholemaine.com; 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday. The menu at this waterfront mainstay is centered on ramped-up diner classics such as steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy and the Casco Bay omelet: lobster, crab, tomatoes, arugula and local goat cheese with lemon hollandaise. And it has Guy Fieri’s seal of approval. Photo by Emily Cooper Portland Pottery Cafe 118 Washington Ave., 800-539-4301, portlandpottery.com; 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday. This combination pottery shop and cafe offers breakfast all day every day, but on Sundays it starts a little later and includes a little more. In addition to the entire breakfast and lunch menu are brunch specials, such as an omelet, french toast or pancakes. And, as you might have guessed, the coffee mugs are pretty awesome.

118 Washington Ave., 800-539-4301, portlandpottery.com; 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday. This combination pottery shop and cafe offers breakfast all day every day, but on Sundays it starts a little later and includes a little more. In addition to the entire breakfast and lunch menu are brunch specials, such as an omelet, french toast or pancakes. And, as you might have guessed, the coffee mugs are pretty awesome. Staff photo by Doug Jones Ri Ra 72 Commercial St., 207-761-4446, rira.com/portland; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. With multiple bars and dining areas, Ri Ra has plenty of space to accommodate big parties at brunch, when the pub serves a full Irish breakfast, a daily hash, smoked salmon and avocado on a baguette and a banana bread croque monsieur.

72 Commercial St., 207-761-4446, rira.com/portland; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. With multiple bars and dining areas, Ri Ra has plenty of space to accommodate big parties at brunch, when the pub serves a full Irish breakfast, a daily hash, smoked salmon and avocado on a baguette and a banana bread croque monsieur. Staff photo by John Ewing Ruski’s 212 Danforth St., 207-774-7604, starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, 7 a.m. every other day. A popular spot for employees at the nearby hospitals getting off at odd hours, Ruski’s serves its entire menu all day — including on Thanksgiving. So, if you’re late to get your Sunday started, you can still get an omelet here at 8 p.m. — or meatloaf on Monday morning.

212 Danforth St., 207-774-7604, starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, 7 a.m. every other day. A popular spot for employees at the nearby hospitals getting off at odd hours, Ruski’s serves its entire menu all day — including on Thanksgiving. So, if you’re late to get your Sunday started, you can still get an omelet here at 8 p.m. — or meatloaf on Monday morning. Photo by Carly McGee Salty Sally’s 953 Congress St., 207-536-1847, saltysallysme.com; 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The owners of brunch-only spot The Sinful Kitchen also serve up their specialty meal at their Libbytown bar and grill, Salty Sally’s. The menu includes several breakfast burritos, sandwiches and entrees, including creme brûlée French toast and a shrimp, garlic and Parmesan omelet.

953 Congress St., 207-536-1847, saltysallysme.com; 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The owners of brunch-only spot The Sinful Kitchen also serve up their specialty meal at their Libbytown bar and grill, Salty Sally’s. The menu includes several breakfast burritos, sandwiches and entrees, including creme brûlée French toast and a shrimp, garlic and Parmesan omelet. Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski Schulte & Herr 349 Cumberland Ave., 207-773-1997, schulteundherr.wordpress.com; 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday. Portland's only German restaurant serves a rib-sticking brunch that includes potato pancakes with house cured salmon, bratwurst with sauerkraut and the "Sunday roast" with potato dumplings and gravy.

349 Cumberland Ave., 207-773-1997, schulteundherr.wordpress.com; 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday. Portland's only German restaurant serves a rib-sticking brunch that includes potato pancakes with house cured salmon, bratwurst with sauerkraut and the "Sunday roast" with potato dumplings and gravy. Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette Silly’s 40 Washington Ave., 207-772-0360, sillys.com; 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. From the Hashpipe Burrito (veggie burger, sauteed tofu, veggies, vegan cheddar and BBQ sauce) to Moonstruck Toast, the menu at fun-loving Silly's literally has something for everyone.

40 Washington Ave., 207-772-0360, sillys.com; 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. From the Hashpipe Burrito (veggie burger, sauteed tofu, veggies, vegan cheddar and BBQ sauce) to Moonstruck Toast, the menu at fun-loving Silly's literally has something for everyone. Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski The Sinful Kitchen 906 Brighton Ave., 536-0611, thesinfulkitchen.com; 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. daily. Owner Dave Mallari also has a pig roast catering business called The Pig Kahuna, so go for the pulled pork variety of the four Friends with Benedicts, served with fresh salsa and japalpenos. one of four variations on eggs benedict on the menu. There’s also stuffed French toast, savory waffle pizza and, for the bravest brunch-eaters, the El Diablo Plate — ghost pepper sausage and a jalapeño and ghost pepper cheese omelet. Most of the items are available gluten-free.

906 Brighton Ave., 536-0611, thesinfulkitchen.com; 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. daily. Owner Dave Mallari also has a pig roast catering business called The Pig Kahuna, so go for the pulled pork variety of the four Friends with Benedicts, served with fresh salsa and japalpenos. one of four variations on eggs benedict on the menu. There’s also stuffed French toast, savory waffle pizza and, for the bravest brunch-eaters, the El Diablo Plate — ghost pepper sausage and a jalapeño and ghost pepper cheese omelet. Most of the items are available gluten-free. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette Slab Slab, Preble St., 207-245-3088, slabportland.com; 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday. Slab offers huge portions of well-made dishes, including sandwiches and salads as well it's namesake pizzas, served on wooden boards or in paper boats. At brunch, you’ll find Sunday specific menu items, including the Hangover Wedge (a pizza with sausage, pepperoni, back, roast onion, potato crumble, roasted red pepper sauce and cheese) and the Scrambled Egg Pidoni (a deep fried pocket break stuffed with sour cream scrambled eggs and drizzled with warm beer cheese; only available until 3 p.m.).

Slab, Preble St., 207-245-3088, slabportland.com; 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday. Slab offers huge portions of well-made dishes, including sandwiches and salads as well it's namesake pizzas, served on wooden boards or in paper boats. At brunch, you’ll find Sunday specific menu items, including the Hangover Wedge (a pizza with sausage, pepperoni, back, roast onion, potato crumble, roasted red pepper sauce and cheese) and the Scrambled Egg Pidoni (a deep fried pocket break stuffed with sour cream scrambled eggs and drizzled with warm beer cheese; only available until 3 p.m.). Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette Sonny’s 83 Exchange St., 207-772-7774,