Food truck guide: 20+ in southern Maine

It’s been only four years since Portland permitted food trucks to sling their varied fare from the city’s streets, but a lot has happened quickly. The fleet has more than doubled, with 20 trucks now licensed in the city, and several of the longer-standing ones have done well enough to open full-fledged restaurants. Just as a few food trucks always fall by the wayside, more business owners will start their engines for the first time this spring, ready to take advantage of the business generated by the bustling brewery hubs on Industrial Way and in East Bayside, as well as concerts and events at Thompson’s Point.

Staff photo by John Ewing Bite Into Maine Fort Williams Park, 1000 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth. biteintomaine.com

Bite Into Maine has been serving up lobster rolls of various flavors — from Connecticut-style with butter to curry mayo – since 2011 in the picturesque Fort Williams Park, home of Maine’s most iconic lighthouse. Starting in June, an Airstream that the company had used for catering will serve as a food truck outside at Allagash Brewing Co. on Industrial Way in Portland. The company is also planning to open a year-round brick-and-mortar location in Scarborough. In addition to lobster rolls, Bite Into Maine serves sides, like cole slaw and potato salad, Smiling Hill Farm ice cream, whoopie pies and Moxie. Photos courtesy of Classic Sliders Classic Sliders Portland, Westbrook and neighboring towns; current location posted on Facebook. classicsliders.com

This food truck specializes in meat. Sliders come two per order, and the menu changes constantly. Though you’ll always find a classic hamburger with tomato and mixed greens, other selections may include the Southwest cheeseburger sliders with serrano peppers mixed in or Hawaiian-style chicken or pulled pork with mango sauce, a pineapple slice and bacon. The truck frequents events on Thompson’s Point but can also be found at breweries and in the Old Port. Photo courtesy of Cousins Maine Lobster Cousins Maine Lobster Various locations in southern Maine. cousinsmainelobster.com

With the help of TV show "Shark Tank," two cousins from the Portland area have brought fresh Maine lobster rolls to cities all over the country. This year, they’re bringing the business home with a truck that will travel from Kennebunk to Freeport. Also on the menu are lobster quesadillas, lobster tacos, lobster tots, chowder, whoopie pies and more. Follow the truck on Facebook and Twitter or get the Cousins Maine Lobster app. Photos courtesy of Don's Lunch Don’s Lunch 925 Main St., Westbrook, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. On Facebook

Way before the food truck trend, there was Don’s Lunch Van, serving hot dogs, hamburgers and clam cakes to everyone from families to the bar crowd to the late shift leaving the paper mill. Since it opened in 1976, it has moved its location on Main Street and changed hands a couple of times, but it’s now back near its original location and serving something close to its original menu. This food truck won’t come to you, but you always know where to find it. Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski El Corazon Spring and Temple streets, Portland, Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., check website for other locations. elcorazonfoodtruck.com

This popular food truck draws quite a lunch crowd at its regular location in downtown Portland. While its hours are pretty regular there, be sure to check the website before heading out. Its authentic Mexican menu features carne asada, carnitas, chicken and fish in tacos topped with cabbage, onion and cilantro or burritos with beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole, cheese and salsa. You can get vegetarian versions of each. There’s also a Sonoran hot dog with bacon, beans and other toppings and always a tamale of the day. Photo courtesy of El Rodeo El Rodeo Go 19 Commercial St., Portland. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. various days; check website for days and other locations. elrodeome.com

The trend lately has been for food trucks to open brick-and-mortar restaurants, but El Rodeo did the opposite. Following its success as a Mexican restaurant in the Maine Mall area, El Rodeo Go was born, with the mission of bringing quick and quality Mexican food to the business scene in downtown Portland. Keep tabs on its when- and whereabouts through its website calendar and on its Facebook page. Staff photo by Gabe Souza Fishin’ Ships Various Portland breweries and events. fishinships.com

This food truck specializes in fried fish dishes and can usually be found on weekends at a brewery near you. The battered and fried fish comes in a number of ways, including the traditional fish and chips with tartar sauce and lemon, a Thai version with ginger and spicy mayo and in tacos and sliders. There are also fish cakes with bacon and, on the (somewhat) lighter side, a ceviche tostada. Photo courtesy of Little Jamaica Little Jamaica Various Portland locations and area events, check Facebook for schedule. littlejamaicafoodtruck.com

The former food cart is turning into a full-sized truck this season. Billing itself as “Portland’s Island Flava,” Little Jamaica doles out fried plantains, rice and peas, jerk chicken, curry goat and other Jamaican specialities, including island drinks like mango papaya and passion fruit juice. The truck will allow it to do what it does best, without having to worry about the weather. Photo courtesty of Maine-ly Meatballs Maine-ly Meatballs Eastern Promenade, Thompson’s Point and Portland breweries. mainelymeatballs.com

This meatball truck spends its winters at Sunday River, but in the warm months can be found around southern Maine at various events and breweries. The menu includes meatballs inspired by a variety of cuisines, from Asian to vegan, as well as lobster balls served with a lemon cream sauce. Side dishes include mac and cheese and green, pasta and potato salads. Staff photo by Gregory Rec Mainely Burgers Scarborough Beach, through summer; Bug Light, South Portland, on Thursdays. mainely-burgers.com

Started in 2012 by a couple of college kids as single food truck on Scarborough Beach, Mainely Burgers has grown into a fleet of three trucks (including one with ice cream called Mainely Treats) and, most recently, a restaurant in Cambridge, Mass. The menu of burgers ranges from classic to creative. One of the most popular items is The Mainah, a burger with sautéed onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, thinly sliced green apples and Maine maple mayo. Staff photo by Jill Brady Mami Various locations in Portland. mamifoodtruck.com

The big news out of this popular Japanese street-food truck is that they just opened a brick-and-mortar location on Fore Street, but, fear not, they’re still truckin’. Frequently found at Foundation Brewing on Industrial Way and Rising Tide Brewing in East Bayside, Mami’s current location is best tracked through Twitter. Its offerings include okonomiyaki (a savory pancake), yakisoba (grilled noodles with vegetables), yaki-ongiri (a grilled rice ball with fillings), gyoza, a Japanese hot dog, grilled skewers and a steamed bun with pork sausage. Staff photo by Jill Brady Mashed Eastern Promenade, Portland, weekends through June, then weekdays and various locations. mashedinmaine.com

New this season, Mashed is serving up a variety of dishes with one thing in common — they all come on a “nest” of mashed Maine potatoes. There’s the turkey with Thanksgiving-style sides, the innards of a reuben sandwich, buffalo chicken with bleu cheese and cornbread, Swedish meatballs, curry tofu, barbecue pulled pork and Italian sausage and peppers. The truck has been hanging out by the Eastern Prom on weekends, but will surely sure seen in other locations and will keep you posted on Facebook. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette Milly’s Skillet Farmside Kitchen, 226 Gray Road, Falmouth, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; Seaside Kitchen, 6 Welch St., Peaks Island, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. millysskillet.com

One company, two trucks. Milly’s Skillet operates both at a farm in Falmouth and by Jones Landing on Peaks Island. Both serve a sirloin burger, fried Brussels sprouts and grilled cheese, but aside from that, not much is the same. The Seaside Kitchen, not surprisingly, has more of a seafood focus, with fish chowder, fish tacos and a lobster roll. On the farm, there are wraps with hummus, chicken salad and pork with root vegetables, as well as pulled pork with kale and Cajun chicken and corn eggrolls. Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski The Muthah Truckah Streets and breweries around Portland. On Facebook

A grilled sandwich seems like just the thing to soak up some beers and this truck is often at the right place at the right time. It can be found at Portland’s two brewery hubs, Industrial Way and East Bayside, as well as downtown on Spring Street. (The schedule gets posted weekly on Facebook.) Its creative concoctions include a muffuletta with or without meat, roast turkey with apples and bacon mayo and salami with smoked provolone and jalapeño cream. Photo courtesy of PB&ME PB&ME Thompson’s Point and other Portland locations. On Facebook

This food truck dedicated to peanut butter sandwiches serves them up Elvis style (with banana and bacon), s’mores style (with Nutella and fluff) and the classic way with jelly — then deep fried. You can find it at concerts and other events this summer at Thompson’s Point and elsewhere, and occasionally on the Eastern Prom. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette Pizza by Fire Industrial Way, Portland, various days, and events. pizzabyfire.com

This wood-fired pizza truck can often be found at Foundation Brewing when not catering private events. Its schedule through the end of June is posted on its website, so you can plan ahead for your next pizza fix. Its menu includes classic options like a margarita and a white pizza with sliced tomato, as well as some original combinations, like the Olive Oyl with black olives and rosemary and the General Tsao with grilled chicken, scallions and Asian barbecue sauce. Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh The SaltBox Cafe Eastern Promenade, Rising Tide Brewing and other Portland locations. On Facebook

The SaltBox Cafe combines two trends: food trucks and tiny houses. Back from ski season at Sunday River, the little abode on wheels serves both breakfast and lunch and, in the warmer months, can typically be found on Portland’s Eastern Prom or down the other side of the hill at Rising Tide Brewing in East Bayside. Its speciality is all things sandwich, from a classic egg and cheese to burgers, burritos and wraps. Favorites include a pulled pork breakfast burrito and lobster grilled cheese. Photo courtesy of Tacos Del Seoul Tacos Del Seoul East Bayside and Industrial Way breweries, Thompson’s Point and other Portland locations. On Facebook

Capitalizing on the fusion food trend is this Korean-Mexican food truck that frequents Portland’s brewery hubs, serving up tacos, burritos and bowls filled with beef, pork and shiitake mushroom bulgogi. Toppings inspired by both cuisines include asian slaw, roasted poblano pico de gallo, Jasmine rice, sesame zucchini and charred corn and scallion salsa. Photo courtesy of Tasting Maine Tasting Maine Congdon's, 1090 Post Road, Wells, On Facebook

Started by Mainers living in Atlanta, Tasting Maine is returning home this summer and expects to be up and running by July, selling New England seafood classics, from clam strips to lobster bisque. It plans to park in a lot by Congdon's Doughnuts, the owner of which was working to get town approval this spring to have a few trucks there. Photo courtesy of Thainy Boda Thainy Boda Breweries, events and on the street, Portland. On Facebook

The brainchild of longtime serves at Thai hotspot Boda, Thainy (pronounced “tiny”) Boda plans to be up and running by the end of May, serving some of the restaurant’s staples as well as new creations and specials. Photo by Shannon Bryan Urban Sugar Various locations in Portland. urbansugarcafe.com

This food truck serving sweets has had a lot going on recently — a new brick-and-mortar location at Sugarloaf and repairs to its trusty vehicle, Rosie. But regardless, it promises to be on the streets of Portland this season, serving up mini doughnuts with sprinkles, drizzles, sauces, curds and creams, as well as coffee.