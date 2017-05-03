12 Mexican restaurants in Maine

Cinco de Mayo is Friday and, whether you know what actually happened on that date in 1862 (victory against the French in the Battle of Puebla, FYI), you’ll likely raise a margarita glass or a dip a chip in guacamole in celebration of all things Mexican. Here are a dozen Mexican restaurants we’ve reviewed over the years in the Press Herald or for MaineToday to help you figure out where to join in on the fiesta.

Staff photo by Gabe Souza Bueno Loco 240 Route 1, Falmouth, 619-7057. buenoloco.net

Bueno Loco is the only place in Falmouth where you can get quality Mexican food and a good margarita. The place is huge, with a 110-person capacity, and the crowd at the bar is friendly and fun. Eddy the bartender is super quick, enthusiastic and all about customer service. Owner Sharon Stark wanted to provide Falmouth residents with a Mexican restaurant they can rely on and in doing so, has established a place that people from all over Greater Portland come to for authentic Mayan-inspired Mexican cuisine. Read our review.

El Camino is one of the reasons Brunswick has become its own foodie town in recent years. Open since 2004, it was one of the first restaurants in the area to take advantage of local farms. If its namesake makes you think of kitschy 1960s America, El Camino takes it one step further by playing up all that kitsch in a fun and not ridiculous way. The food gets consistently high marks, and while the margaritas are excellent, other distinctive cocktails offer a refreshing spin on Mexican classics. No reservations. Read our review.

It may be a haul from Portland, but it’s with it to get a T-shirt from this cleverly-named placed. A family-run, from-scratch, Mexican-inspired eatery with honest food, expertly prepared in all instances, in an atmosphere that verges on joyful. Add to that a commitment to wholesome fare made with the very best ingredients sourced with an eye to ecology and community. There’s a satisfying coherence of mission, setting and food. And it’s all proffered without pretension, irony or holier-than-thou hipness. BYOB, seasonal hours. Special Cinco de Mayo party. Read our review.

While the second iteration of El Rayo in Portland is a bar and counter service, the Scarborough El Rayo offers a wide-open space with bar, booth, high-top and standard table seating. Bold colors, an open kitchen and friendly service create an atmosphere that is funky and fun at both locations. The food is just as lively, with spot-on spicing and super-fresh ingredients — many from local purveyors listed on the menu. Read our review.

Fajita Grill stocks a full bar with plenty of seating and standing room, as well as multiple flat-screen TVs, daily specials and authentic Mexican food and drink. The place is nothing fancy, but the staff is friendly and welcoming and the nightly specials are some of the best deals in town. Read our review.

With healthy servings of everything, they offer and a lengthy happy hour to sweeten the deal. This place does not lack for food options. The menu is extensive and the servings are ginormous, which helps when the margaritas come in fish bowls. Happy hour, from 2 to 6 p.m. on weeknights, includes specials on taquitos and nachos, $5 house liquor drinks, $3 Mexican beers and $2 drafts of Bud. Read our review.

Hella Good Tacos transitioned from a popular food truck to a 75-capacity restaurant in 2014, opening in the space occupied by Steve & Renee’s Diner for 30 years. Owners Josh and Melissa Bankhead, both from California, have eased Steve & Renee’s loyal clientele into adopting their authentic Mexican menu (much of the food is from Melissa’s Mexican-American family recipes) while still turning out some diner staples. You'll also find an impressive variety of craft beer — both local drafts and some of the Bankheads’ favorite California brews. The atmosphere is fun and funky, with quick service and a unique neighborhood feel. Read our review.

Go below street level to find what fans say is some of the area’s best, authentic, homestyle Mexican food. The subterranean space has brick walls and a beamed ceiling; a brightly painted mural and plenty of knick-knacks give it a funky, dive-y vibe. Regulars rave about the guacamole, the freshly made tortilla chips, the enormous portions and the cheap drinks. Read our review.

The atmosphere is casual, inviting and interesting. Point out things you spy on the walls, and welcome the opportunity to enjoy a leisurely lunch without feeling pressure to give up your table. The world’s best margaritas help. There's a chipotle braised pork burrito ($12) with rice, beans, salsa, guacamole and chipotle cream, a tamale with steak and caramelized onions ($8), and a meatless taco salad ($10). The burrito was served in the middle of a large white plate that was lightly garnished with hot-pepper slices, a piece of pickle and a small bed of greens. The tamale was beautifully arranged like a fantail. The taco salad was exactly as expected, with a crispy shell. Read our review.

Bright and brash, with comic book-style murals and a thoroughly modern vibe, Taco Escobarr is a popular watering hole in the center of Portland's Arts District. Stop in for a well-made margarita and some guacamole and chips at the bar or settle in to a table for classic Tex-Mex dishes at reasonable prices. Read our review.

If you're a Mexican food fan, tiny Taco Trio is just the kind of place you wish was right around the corner from your house. Decorated - if you can call it that - with mismatched furniture and brightly colored walls, it is perhaps the most authentic Mexican restaurant in the Portland area. Order any of the excellent tacos, burritos, quesadillas or combination plates, and help yourself to the fresh salsa bar. Prices are very reasonable, and you can even get a well-made margarita or mojito from the two-stool bar. Prepare for a wait on the weekend. Read our review.

Under the direction of executive chef Shannon Bard, the restaurant offers carefully considered interpretations of regional Mexican dishes and an array of tequilas, wines and cocktails. Be aware though, that the restaurant can get riotously, painfully loud – in both dining spaces – so either eat early or gird yourself with a few tequilas and lean in to the uproar. Read our review.