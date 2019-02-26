Posted: February 26, 2019
Where to eat during Maine Restaurant Week
Written by: Leslie Bridgers
It’s overwhelming enough to try to pick a place to eat in Portland on a normal night, but during Maine Restaurant Week – starting Friday and running through March 12 – the pressure to make the right choice about where to spend your money is even higher. Sure, your choices are narrowed to the mere 70-plus participating restaurants in the state, and you do have nearly two weeks of dinners, and some lunches, to try as many as possible. But assuming you haven’t suddenly come into an inheritance, we are here to help you home in on the right reservation for you. With some guidance from Restaurant Week co-founder Gillian Britt, we’ve come up with the best options for different dining scenarios.
For a night out with the 'book club'
We all know those weekday meet-ups are less about literature than they are about the (perhaps wine-induced) laughter. And you know when you all get going, the conversation can get, well, less than refined. So if you decide to take the group out of the confines of a private living room and into public for Restaurant Week, you're best off picking a place that's wild-hand-gesture-friendly. For somewhere "you can talk and laugh and not be too concerned about annoying nearby customers," Britt suggests Nonesuch River Brewing in Scarborough, where the $35 dinner menu includes pappardelle pork sugo, baked haddock or a vegetarian melange, along with soup or salad and choice of cake. The spacious brewpub has high ceilings, wooden beams and long tables that give it a clean but casual vibe.
Photo by Dave Patterson
For a first encounter of the OkCupid kind
You already did the make-sure-you're-not-crazy coffee introduction, and you're confident enough that you can sit through an entire meal with this latest dating-app
match. The timing is great, because Restaurant Week will make this first real date a little more special. Sur Lie on Portland's Free Street specializes in small
plates, which Britt says will help you "discover a lot about your date's likes and dislikes, and if he or she likes to share." Because of the tapas-style plates,
the $35 dinner is four courses and has tons of options, including black-eyed peas escabeche, fried oysters and udon. You'll find out quickly just how adventurous
your date is when it comes to food – or at least if he or she can fake it. The biggest bonus? If it goes really well, your anniversary will always fall on
Restaurant Week.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
For having made it through school vacation week
You've finally gotten your life back in order after spending a week trying to keep cooped-up kids entertained. Now, let the babysitter worry about bedtime while
you get some well-deserved grownup time. Britt thinks you and your co-parent will make the most of a night to yourselves by going "somewhere you'll be able to
reconnect over candlelight, great food and a glass of wine." The calming atmosphere at Emilitsa makes for a perfect setting, plus it's an opportunity to eat
cuisine that might not fly with any picky eaters at home. The $35 dinner at the Greek family-owned, fine-dining restaurant includes refined takes on traditional
dishes like tzatziki, souvlaki and baklava, but you should probably have the caviar while you can.
Staff photo by Joel Page
For really getting out of Dodge – not just off-peninsula
For some Portland diners, trying a new place in Woodfords Corner constitutes a road trip. We get it; there's so much in town it seems silly not to stay within a $6
Uber ride. But when all of southern Maine can feel like the bar at Cheers, sometimes you want to go where nobody knows your name. Let Restaurant Week be your
excuse to head up to Hallowell where, just an hour away, there's a completely different group of people who all know each other. The $35 dinner at Slates, which
Britt calls a "Maine dining institution," right in the heart of town (actually, Maine's smallest city) includes chili brown sugar salmon, grilled duck and a
sampling of goods from the adjacent bakery. Super-friendly service will ease any anxiety about being on the other side of Brunswick.
Photos of lemon squares and date bars courtesy of Slates Restaurant
For a real Marden's-level deal
The pervasiveness of places like Renys and Marden's are proof that Mainers love a bargain. And though all Restaurant Week meals are a good deal, they'll still set
you back more than an Amato's Italian. But the point is to give people a reason to try a new restaurant or justify eating out on a weeknight. As far as getting the
most pow for your prix fixe, the menu at Portland steakhouse Timber stands out. Normally, the burger is the only entree under $25 and barely so. Now, for that
price, you can get smoked wild mushroom bisque, steak tips with gravy and mashed potatoes, and frosted chocolate cherry layer cake. You don't get any choices
(except for a vegetarian option), but if you've always wanted to sample some prime Black Angus beef without taking out a second mortgage, here's your chance.
Photo courtesy of Timber Steakhouse & Rotisserie
For over-optimistically anticipating your tax return
If you're pretty sure the IRS is going to be good to you this year, rather than wait to be sorely disappointed, go ahead and go all out for Restaurant Week. In
addition to its special three-course menu available throughout the event, on Friday and Saturday, Natalie's at the Camden Harbour Inn is offering a five-course
Turkish dinner, prepared by the executive sous chef from Istanbul, for $72 per person. Add on the premium wine pairing for another $74 – which means you should
probably play it safe and spend the night. Book the inn's Suriname Suite for a cool $539 and get a Finnish sauna in your room.
Photo courtesy of Natalie's at Camden Harbour Inn