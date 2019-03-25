When you want breakfast for lunch, get to Westbrook’s Great Scott!

The idea of breakfast all day is genius.

I mean, if there’s some food you love in the morning, when you first wake up and you’re all grumpy and blurry-eyed, why wouldn’t you love it at all times of the day? Why wouldn’t you want the emotional lift of eating that favorite food later in the day?

You would, of course.

That’s why breakfast all day makes sense, to me, but apparently not to all restaurants. Some actually restrict it to morning hours. Like breakfast later is somehow bad for you, or them.

When I find a restaurant that believes in the power of breakfast all day, as I do, I am overjoyed. And that’s how I felt when I walked into Great Scott! Family Diner in Westbrook at 12:30 p.m. on a recent Thursday. I started scanning all the breakfast selections – hashes, eggs Benedicts, egg sandwiches, a baked mac and cheese omelet – and crossed my fingers that it served breakfast all day. It does.

I was in the mood for corned beef hash, so I got hash with two over-easy eggs, a biscuit and beans for $8.99. I could have had toast and home fries, but I thought the beans and biscuit sounded cozier, more comforting somehow.

The mountain of hash had a nice crust on it from the frying pan, and the eggs were perfect, just runny enough. The beans had a slight flavor of barbecue sauce, and the biscuit was buttery and flaky. If I had eaten that meal for breakfast, I would not have needed lunch.

Great Scott! is a homey place, with a TV on in the corner and curtains on the windows. It’s in a small building on Route 302, a location that once housed Charlie’s Diner.

The extensive selection of breakfast all-day items includes five kinds of eggs Benedict – ham, veggie, Irish (corned beef hash), steak and salmon – ranging in price from $8.99 to $11.99. The Benedicts are served with over-easy eggs, not poached. There’s also several kinds of omelets, including the mac and cheese, a Western, corned beef hash, sliced sirloin and salmon and spinach. Omelets range in price from $7.59 to $11.99.

There’s also biscuits and gravy, hot cakes, Texas French toast, and an egg and cheese biscuit. The Great Scott! sandwich is a version of a Monte Cristo, French toast stuffed with ham and turkey, topped with grilled onions, Swiss cheese and powdered sugar. The hash platters are home fries topped with various things – grilled onions, peppers and cheddar cheese, then your choice of kielbasa, steak, corned beef or salmon. Prices range from $6.99 to $11.99.

There’s a “smaller appetites” menu where you can get a one-egg breakfast, a small omelet, one hot cake or one slice of French toast.

If you’d rather have lunch for lunch, there are lots of sandwiches, including old-fashioned diner staples, like a fried-bologna grilled cheese. There’s also a bacon-mac-and-cheese grilled cheese, a tuna melt, a grilled Red Snappah (hot dog), BBQ pulled pork, and a cranberry chicken salad roll. There are burgers and lobster rolls, too.

GREAT SCOTT! FAMILY DINER

WHERE: 1557 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook

INFO: (207) 591-0513 and on Facebook.

HOURS: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WAIT: About five minutes

PARKING: Yes, in parking lot

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: No, a slight step up