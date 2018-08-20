Rosemont brings its array of foodie treats to Cape Elizabeth

Exterior of Rosemont Market & Bakery on 537 Shore Road in Cape Elizabeth.

Photos by Ray Routhier

Interior or Rosemont Market & Bakery in Cape Elizabeth.

Hermit with stripes and a brownie at Rosemont Market & Bakery

Slice of mushroom pizza from Rosemont Market & Bakery

Spicy salmon sushi rolls from Miyake in Portland are available at Rosemont Market & Bakery.

Old forest salami available at Rosemont Market & Bakery

From the outside, the Rosemont Market & Bakery on Shore Road looks a lot like the quintessential neighborhood market of days gone by.

But inside, it has a wide sampling of the kinds of treats that make Greater Portland a modern foodie mecca.

My family and I aren’t exactly modern foodies, but we do like food. So we were excited to find that the market had so many different treats we love or wanted to try.

The Cape Elizabeth location opened last November and is Rosemont’s sixth market – with four others in Portland and one in Yarmouth.

On a recent Saturday when I didn’t feel like cooking or doing dishes (you may have read this line in my work before), my daughter Sophie and I decided to browse Rosemont for easy dinner options.

We ended up buying a crusty baguette ($3) and about a quarter pound of Old Forest salami ($3.22) to make little appetizer sandwiches. We also bought three giant slices of mushroom pizza ($3.24 each) and two orders of spicy salmon sushi rolls from the Miyake in Portland ($7.25 each).

We had picked the salami originally because it is shaped like a flower. But it had a delicately-spicy flavor that instantly made it one of my favorite salamis ever.

The pizza was room temperature, stored with other baked goods. Being a market and bakery, it made sense that the dough was excellent, very airy and light with a crispy crust. The fact that it wasn’t served hot was nice, because we bought our goodies in mid-afternoon and ate at dinner time.

The sushi rolls had cooked salmon, a spicy sauce and some thin almonds on top. They held together well and tasted very fresh.

For dessert, we sampled a Rosemont brownie ($2.50) and a hermit with stripes of icing ($1.39). Both were excellent, moist and very flavorful.

For the four of us, we spent about $34 and had leftovers for lunch the next day.

The market has lots of other grab-and-go lunch and dinner options. There’s gazpacho and other soups, sandwiches, quiche, a host of baked treats, plus salads like peanut and noodle, sesame scallion quinoa and lentil with chickpeas and feta. When we were in, there was a list on the wall of prepared foods and baked goods that would be available on certain days that week. The list included a sausage, fennel and mushroom lasagna (Wednesday), a basil pesto torta (Thursday) and chicken pot pie (Tuesday). All the market’s prepared foods are made daily in Rosemont’s Portland kitchen.

There were also harder-to-find (for me, anyway) local microbrews, an extensive wine selection, produce, a really nice deli counter with meats and cheeses and lots of gourmet cooking ingredients.

Located on the South Portland line near The Cookie Jar, the Cape Elizabeth Rosemont is near several picturesque waterfront spots, like Willard Beach or Fort Williams, which makes it a perfect place to pick up picnic supplies.

Rosemont Market & Bakery

WHERE: 537 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth. (207) 536-1768, rosemontmarket.com

HOURS: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

WAIT: A couple minutes while the salami was being sliced

PARKING: Yes

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes

OTHER LOCATIONS: 40 Pine St., 5 Commercial St., 88 Congress St. and 580 Brighton Ave. in Portland; 96 Main St. in Yarmouth