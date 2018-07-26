Mamie’s Farmhouse serves hefty sandwiches with a side of charm

The exterior sign at Mamie's Farmhouse

Photos by Aimsel Ponti

Mamie's Farmhouse in Scarborough

Rustic and welcoming interior at Mamie's Farmhouse

Plenty of comfortable spots to enjoy lunch outside at Mamie's Farmhouse

Chicken Cordon Bleu panini: Chicken and baked ham, Swiss and bleu cheese and garlic aioli for $8 at Mamie's Farmhouse in Scarborough.

On the back of the Mamie’s Farmhouse menu it says, “We make delicious old fashioned sandwiches. We roast chicken and turkey along with the freshest vegetables.” I’m here to tell you, it’s all true!

Mamie’s Farmhouse opened in Scarborough a little more than four years ago, but we just found each other the other day. I pulled into the parking lot around 1 p.m., and it was love at first sight – let alone first bite. Mamie’s is in a lovely yellow farmhouse with an equally lovely outdoor seating area and the old-fashioned vibe I read about on the menu.

The interior has a classic feel to it, and I look forward to heading back there in the fall when I can tuck into a cozy spot in the rustic inside eating area with the old piano and vintage lamps.

The day I visited, however, it was a snapshot-perfect summer day, so although I had intended on buzzing back to the office to nosh, I ended up spending a few minutes at a picnic table by a group of old trees and allowed myself five full minutes of unplugged lunchtime leisure.

But make no mistake, I also tore into my chicken cordon blue panini quicker than a Chris Sale fastball reaches home plate. The sandwich is a hefty offering of chicken, ham, bleu cheese, Swiss cheese and garlic aioli. I say hefty because when it was handed to me the voice inside my head whispered, “You’ll never finish that.” But, of course, I ate every morsel. The feast began at the picnic table, continued in my car and concluded back at my desk. I couldn’t help myself, such was the flavor symphony upon my taste buds.

Mamie’s offers sandwiches, wraps and paninis, and the entire menu jumped out at me – all reasonably priced between $7 and $8. Two highlights are the Machias panini (turkey, swiss, bacon and mayo) and The Greek sandwich or wrap (chicken or hummus, feta, olives, tomato, lettuce and balsamic drizzle).

Although I’ve sworn off sweets, it didn’t stop me from feasting my eyes on the baked goods situation at Mamie’s. The case runneth over with cookies, bars, turnovers, brownies, cream horns and other sweet-tooth satisfying offerings, all baked on premise. Mamie’s Farmhouse also carries Shaker Pond ice cream.

The thing I appreciated most about Mamie’s Farmhouse is that it’s not trying to dazzle highfalutin foodies with complicated menu items but keeps it fairly simple. However, if my sandwich – and the lineup of baked goods – were any indication, it’s doing something very right, and I’m thankful I finally made my way down County Road to pay them a visit.

Mamie’s Farmhouse

WHERE: 97 County Road, Scarborough. (207) 222-0125. mamiesfarmhouse.com

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

WAIT: About five minutes

PARKING: Lot

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes