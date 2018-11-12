Find fries to die for and baked goods galore at Stones in North Yarmouth

I do tend to find and/or put myself in amusing situations frequently, and a recent Tuesday was no exception.

In the interest of killing two birds with one stone, I decided to string two things together that maybe weren’t quite an ideal pairing of activities. But I also couldn’t justify making separate trips on different days so, yes, I’m the person who had her very first appointment with a nutritionist and went directly from there to Stones Cafe & Bakery in North Yarmouth to do a lunch review. I’m the person who was told that it would be a grand idea to up my fruits and vegetables and add more color in my life in terms of food. And I’m the person who, 30 minutes later, ate a chicken burger with a side of some of the best fries I’ve had in quite some time.

To be fair, Stones had several salad options available and other things that I’d feel better jotting down in my little food journal. But Rome wasn’t built in a day, and I’m a proud work-in-progress. I ordered the chicken burger and fries ($9.50) because I know that if I try to do too much too soon in terms of proper nutrition, I’ll fail miserably. Plus, this was not a grilled chicken breast situation; this was indeed hand-ground chicken breast with seasonings and a smattering of panko bread crumbs. I’m not entirely sure I’ve ever had anything quite like it.

The good news is that it was delicious. The menu said it came on a toasted brioche bun, but said bun was stone cold, which was the only bummer about this otherwise tasty creation. The coleslaw was also house-made and was of the traditional but none-the-less enjoyable variety. I appreciate old school coleslaw rather than some of the nouveau abominations out there with such atrocities as – gasp – raisins in them.

But you want to know what the real shining star was of this lunch? If you guessed the fries, you would be right. They weren’t even hand-cut; they were frozen (I asked). But these were cut in a way I had never seen before: long, rectangular and flat. This made them uniquely crispy, and I now I want all of my fries to be just like these.

As for the layout and vibe of Stone’s Cafe & Bakery, it’s a bit of a mish-mosh but not in a bad way. There’s a ’50s-looking counter with stools that I sat at and then two other good-sized seating areas. I had no love for the overhead fluorescent lighting, but I did have love for the friendly waitstaff, the radio being tuned to a good station and the old-fashioned and kind of kitschy aesthetic.

I also had a whole lot of love for the fact that breakfast is served all day, and in fact, once I pulled into the parking area, I realized I had been to Stones many years ago for breakfast and was pleasantly reminded of this as I perused the menu. Stones has all the usual breakfast fare but also things like granola pancakes (Stones own granola, made with oats, almonds, coconut, craisins, raisins, honey and brown sugar for $9.75) and something called monster hash and eggs (sautéed potatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, sausage and ham, served with two eggs any style for $11.75).

Last but certainly not least, I have to talk about the Stones Cafe & Bakery baked goods situation because it’s something to behold. I swore off sugar years ago, so I can’t eat any of it, but wow, there’s a huge list of treats available. This includes pies, cookies, cake, whoopie pies, brownies, pudding, cupcakes, muffins, scones, cinnamon rolls and even hot fudge sundaes. On the day I was there, the desserts specials board was advertising coconut cake, raspberry bread pudding, pumpkin cheesecake and other tempting items.

I can easily see this being a place to pop into for coffee and pie on a rainy afternoon, or really anytime your sweet tooth needs attention.

Stones Cafe & Bakery

WHERE: 424 Walnut Hill Road, North Yarmouth; (207) 829-4000. On Facebook.

HOURS: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

WAIT: A little over 10 minutes

PARKING: Lot

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes