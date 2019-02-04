En route to Sunday River, don’t pass by The Local Hub

The Local Hub’s unassuming exterior conceals a lot of tasty things – house-made bread! treats made from scratch! – happening inside.

The Local Hub – known simply as The Hub – is a fixture on Route 26 outside Bethel. But I had driven by it dozens of times before I had any idea what this small building housed.

It took a friend who lives in Bethel to insist it was “not to be missed” for me to put it on the radar and pull over into The Hub’s small parking lot the next time I was in the area.

And even then, I wasn’t sure I had the right place. Could this somewhat weathered building that seemed like a meager variety store offer anything special?

By the time I got to the counter inside, I knew my first impression was way off. Between the smells of homemade soup, the display of baked goods made from scratch and the daily specials menu full of farm-fresh ingredients and locally sourced meats, my hungry companion and I were all in.

As a bakery snob who grew up outside New York City, let me first say that eating sandwiches on The Hub’s yummy, home-baked breads is a rare treat – one of many here.

The market and bakery uses homemade sauces, antibiotic- and hormone-free chicken, farm-fresh eggs and creative combinations on pizzas, sandwiches and daily dinner specials.

We enjoyed two specials, both priced at $8.50, and each large enough to save half for lunch the next day.

My friend’s order of toasted cheddar cheese with pesto, turkey and tomato on homemade wheat bread was so juicy, flavorful and fresh tasting, I wished I had ordered it. But my curry chicken salad with carrots served on a spinach wrap got me over my buyer’s remorse.

That, of course, and the gluten-free chocolate brownie that was moist, light and full of chocolatey goodness.

The Hub also offers espresso drinks and four local beers on tap, as well as smoothies, breakfast options and – always a favorite with this outdoor crew – burritos and quesadillas.

We plan to return many times, which won’t be difficult. The road The Hub is on leads to the White Mountains, Sunday River, Mount Abram and some pretty fine fishing waters. On the next outdoor adventure in western Maine, we plan to stop in for breakfast and pick up a lunch for later in the day.

Don’t let its unassuming exterior fool you, too.

The Local Hub

WHERE: 224 Main St., Greenwood

INFO: (207) 875-0011; localhubmaine.com

HOURS: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

WAIT: About 10-15 minutes – not fast food “and proud of it”

PARKING: Lot at the side

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: No