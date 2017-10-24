Bagels, scones and a whole lot more tempt morning diners at Maple’s

The crowds arrive early and stay late at Maple’s bakery on Route 1 in Yarmouth.

The bakery, with its chewy bagels and dreamy scones, has long been popular with people headed to work and those meeting friends for morning coffee. I arrived a few minutes before 9 a.m. last Friday, and the place was alive with energy. The waitstaff was busy, the kitchen was hopping and the customers were buzzing, creating a positive vibe and a festive, happy atmosphere.

The challenge of a place like this is settling on something to eat. The glass display case is full of color with fruit-filled scones, glazed cinnamon rolls and seasonal treats that are all freshly baked and equally tempting. The good thing is, there’s usually at least a small line of people waiting to order, so there is time to ponder your options and make a good choice.

Alas, by the time I arrived at the counter, I still couldn’t decide, so I double-ordered an apple scone and a bagel. I certainly didn’t need both, but Maple’s bagels are hard to resist. Somehow, they are airy and crisp at the same time — airy and chewy in the middle and crisp on the outside. I’m a simple guy and generally order my bagels plain. I asked for mine toasted, with butter. What I loved about my bagel aside from its consistency was the way the butter melted after toasting. The air pockets created giant craters, ensuring deep distribution of the melted butter. Fantastic.

The apple scone was pretty good, too, though by then my appetite had been mostly satisfied. Sprinkled with granulated sugar and coated with glaze, the scone looked tantalizing and delivered on its promise. It was packed with large chunks of apple, ensuring not just the taste of apple, but the real thing. It was remarkably good, and later I wished I had wrapped it to go to save for lunch or an afternoon snack.

I also ordered a coffee, which I served myself from a coffee bar that offered a variety of choices. Unfortunately, many of my choices were void because a few of the coffee dispensers were mostly empty. I got the last gasp of coffee from two of them, and filled my cup with my third choice. Similarly, the cream dispenser was on its last leg. I think I got the last drop.

This is a minor complaint, given the busy nature of Maple’s in the morning. There are a lot of people coming through, and it can’t be easy keeping the coffee fresh.

I was meeting up with someone there and felt lucky to find an open table for us. For the hour that I was there, from 9 until about 10 in the morning, Maple’s was busy the whole time, with a steady stream of people meeting friends or grabbing food to go.

WHERE: 881 Route 1, Yarmouth; (207) 846-1000 or maplesmaine.com

HOURS: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WAIT: Five minutes

PARKING: Plenty of parking in the lot

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes