It’s always bring-your-dog-to-lunch day at Rollover Cafe

The Rollover Cafe is for the dogs, in a good way.

This cute breakfast-and-lunch spot just off Wells Beach welcomes people to bring their pets, though only on the outside patio, and operates with a dog-friendly attitude, offering treats and drinking bowls. The restaurant’s Facebook page is filled with photos, not of the food it serves, but of the dogs it welcomes. A sign on the wall conveys the Rollover’s pet-first perspective: “We got rid of the kids – the dog was allergic.”

The Rollover Cafe is a small seasonal eatery, open this year until Oct. 14. In addition to its friendly attitude, it benefits from its prime location near the beach, next to a municipal parking lot and along a busy stretch of Mile Road. I am not a dog person, but I love breakfast. Rollover caught my attention when I read a bunch of online reviews praising its food and service.

Curious, I stopped in soon after 7 a.m. one day last week. The display case was filled with muffins, bagels, buns and rolls. A menu near the register also indicated a small selection of egg-based breakfast sandwiches and wraps, and that’s where my attention went first.

I opted for the Fetch ($6.25), a sandwich of eggs, ham, red peppers and pepper jack cheese on an English muffin. Had I arrived closer to lunch, I would have tried the Wagger, which includes eggs, sausage, red pepper, onion and cheese in a garlic-herb wrap, but that seemed a bit too ambitious for 7 a.m. There are a few other breakfast items, but not a sit-down eggs-and-bacon kind of meal. There are three tables for inside seating – all occupied the morning I stopped in – and several more tables on the patio out front, but I got the impression this is mostly a take-out place, popular with beach-goers and dog-walkers.

The lunch menu is more extensive, with the Belly Rub (grilled chicken breast, craisins, avocado and spinach), the Boomer (a twist on the BLT, with bacon, baby spinach and tomato on a tomato-basil wrap) and several other tail-wagging and healthy-sounding options. There are soups and salads, as well.

I enjoyed my sandwich. The English muffin was a little soft and could have been toasted longer for my taste, but I thought the portions were generous and well prepared. The sandwich included two eggs, cooked enough so the yolk would not run but still airy and fluffy. The honey maple ham was the star of the sandwich, served in a large heap atop the eggs. The cheese was deliciously gooey, and the roasted red peppers added a little kick and texture.

My only complaint was the bland presentation, which led to my conclusion that most people take their food wrapped to go. My sandwich was served on a paper plate that was set atop a sturdier plastic platter, with no other adornments.

But no matter. The sandwich was exactly what I wanted, and it helped my day off to a good start.

ROLLOVER CAFE

WHERE: 358 Mile Road, Wells; (207) 809-7655, facebook.com/rollovercafe

HOURS: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday

WAIT: Less then 5 minutes

PARKING: Small lot and on-street parking available

WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE: The patio is fully accessible; there’s a small step to the inside.