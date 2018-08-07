Bon Appetit’s top 20 Portland picks

Emily Simons replenishes the pastry display at Tandem Coffee and Bakery, where Bon Appetit says you can't go wrong with whichever of baker Briana Holt's creations you choose. Staff photo by John Ewing

An assortment of oysters, including Aunt Dotty, Mookie Blues, Eider Cove, Snow Island, Norumbega and Pemaquid, right, and Gold Octopus at The Shop on Washington Avenue, the site of several of the magazine's favorite food. Staff photo by Derek Davis

Bon Appetit recommends sitting at the bar and letting the chef choose your adventure at Izakaya Minato. Staff photo by Derek Davis

The bar at Bolster, Snow and Co. on the first floor is one of the perks of staying at The Francis Hotel, owned by Anthony DeLois, one of several restaurteurs in the city with backgrounds in New York – a reason the Bon Appetit editor gives for the Maine city's food renaissance. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

The magazine showed its appreciation for a good dive by calling out Ruski's Tavern for its array of pub food. Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh

The Fisherman's feast seen in the window at Rose Foods, whose bagels were deemed "legit" by BA. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

At the heart of the Washington Avenue foodie craze, Cong Tu Bot got a shoutout for its "funky, fresh pho ga." Staff Photo by Gregory Rec

The pork terrine and tomato bread at Chaval, the type of small plates Bon Appetit warned not to fill up on, so as to have room for owner and pastry chef Ilma Lopez's desserts. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

Beets three ways, roasted, pickled and raw, with yogurt, tarragon and spiced pistachios at Little Giant, from the owners of Portland Hunt + Alpine. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

Drifter's Wife chef Ben Jackson garnishes the marinated bluefish with dill sprigs. The restaurant was also in the magazine's Top 50 new eateries of the year. Staff photo by Ben McCanna

Jordan Rubin, owner of Mr. Tuna Mobile Sushi Bar, prepares a scicy scallop and crab handroll at the corner of Commercial and Custom House streets. If Bon Appetit is OK with eating sushi out of a food cart, then we are too. Staff photo by Ben McCanna

Sixteen Counties on the production line at Allagash, one of a few must-try breweries the magazine mentioned, along with Bissell Brothers, Foundation, Oxbow and Austin Street. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

The magazine gave a nod to the entire Public Market House, but called particular attention to the arepas at Maiz. Staff photo by Mary Pols

Chef and owner Sam Hayward smelling mushrooms at Fore Street, one of the old standbys on the Portland food scene to get a shoutout, along with Hugo's and Back Bay Grill. Staff photo by Tim Greenway

Co-owner Markos Miller, right, serves customer Leslie Dillon, who is waiting for a Bento box, at Ten Ten Pie on Cumberland Avenue – a market whose eclectic offerings, from French pastries to Japanese groceries, make it even more worth a visit. Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

Giving a shoutout to all of Biddeford - including restaurant Elba, Rabelais bookstore and Little Spruce Baking Co. – Bon Appetit calls Palace Diner (with co-owners Greg Mitchell and Chad Conley, seen here) the best of its kind "On. The. Planet." Staff photo by Whitney Hayward

The magazine called the croissants at Belleville on Portland’s Munjoy Hill the "best and butteriest" in the city. Photo by Peggy Grodinsky

A tip led BA to Maps, a tiny beer bar on Market Street that can serve as a "safe place" away from tourists. Photo by Claire Jeffers

The magazine gave props to food trucks that have gone brick and mortar, including Mami and Baharat, whose signature dish, The All In, is a large format sharing plate with kabobs, mezze, spreads, pickles, sauces and Iraqi flatbread. Staff photo by Derek Davis