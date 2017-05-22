Put on your game face, along with your drinking hat, at Maine’s tasting rooms

Editor’s note: Jim Patrick, a beer enthusiast and the social media editor for the Portland Press Herald, is filling in this week and next as a guest writer for the Beer Muse column.

On a perfect spring day outside of Barreled Souls Brewing Co. in Saco, Wyatt Johnson lined up his shot.

He drew back a cornhole bag and launched it far left of his intended target. The bag landed just behind a group of friends who were drinking on the lawn.

Johnson just laughed and quickly tossed another bag. Whatever keeps the kids happy. Johnson, his sister and a family friend found plenty of ways to play while the parents hung out – and got a little break.

“It makes for a more relaxing environment,” said Shannon Johnson, Wyatt’s mom. “There’s not as much on mom duty. It allows us to get out.”

That’s the idea. There are plenty of tasting rooms in Greater Portland, but some of the most alluring offer something to do other than talking about hop profiles and beer ratings.

Barreled Souls takes recreation seriously. Inside the brewery – on a sunny, warm day – Eric Wright and Nick Pierce played a low-key game of shuffleboard. The brewery offers a cribbage league in the winter, but it’s shuffleboard that’s a “huge draw,” said bar manager Kristi Drew.

“It’s very rare to come in and have neither shuffleboard being used. I would say the majority of the time both boards are occupied,” Drew said. “I know a friend of mine comes in and says, if both boards are occupied, ‘I don’t know what to do now.’ ”

Barreled Souls is far from alone in the tasting room Olympics.

Banded Horn in Biddeford has foosball and indoor cornhole. There used to be a ping-pong table, but overzealous players kept knocking the balls into the brewing area.

Fore River Brewing might have the best outdoor space in the metro area. In a huge, fenced-in yard area next to the brewery, Fore River sets up picnic tables and three sets of cornhole for gamers. There’s a fire pit over in the corner, and the yard is mobbed on the weekends. Not bad for an area that used to have a giant loam pile that co-founder John Legassey called “the tallest point in South Portland.”

Fore River built the yard last spring, and drinkers – even if they’re just dabbling with small tasters – have come.

“It is very busy,” Legassey said. “We knew it was gonna be popular, but one of the first weeks it was open in June, I walked out, and there were two families that brought quilts. The quilts were spread out there, and they’re having a picnic. They have food all the way around them and then they’re just drinking little 5-ounce beers. The business guy inside me is saying, ‘You’re not even drinking all that much beer, slug some beer down.’ But they’re here having a good time, the kids are running around, it’s almost like a park space. There are tons of people here.”

Many of them are drinkers looking for a little competition. But some are parents like Johnson, who said most breweries try to provide some kind of activities to keep people busy. Her favorite for bringing kids: Allagash. They have a game called “Shoot the Yeti,” there are soccer balls for booting around, and kids get to have their own special experience.

“They have coloring there, they have juice boxes. It’s easy,” Johnson said. “And the kids get a little stamp when they go in on their hand.”

It’s the little things that keep all of us happy.