No matter your mood at Old Port Fest, there’s a bar for that

I love Old Port Fest. But who doesn’t? You’d have to be a real wet blanket to snub your nose at a day of street food, nonstop local music, children’s activities and uninhibited abandon in one of America’s greatest cities.

Every year at Old Port Fest, I never know what kind of mood I’m going to be in when I hit Fore Street. Some years, I’m energized by mazing my way through the throngs of people who descend on Portland, while other years, I’m looking for an escape route to get a reprieve from the mayhem.

But there’s one thing I always know: I’m getting a Maine beer from one of Portland’s world-class beer bars to pair with this great day.

Here’s a guide to help you match your mood at this year’s Old Port Fest with a local beer bar. The ambiance and craft beer at these pubs are sure to take your festival experience to such great heights.

Your mood: I’m loving these crowds

Your destination: Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St.

Also try: Novare Res Bier Café, 4 Canal Plaza

If you’re feeling the urge to hang in a packed house with revelers tipping back golden pints of local beer, The Thirsty Pig is your huckleberry. The Pig, as it’s affectionately known, and Bissell Brothers Brewing are joining forces for another Old Port Fest Deck Jam. Drink highly-acclaimed, hop-forward ales from Bissell Brothers while hanging on the sure-to-be-packed urban patio, listening to music by DJ MOM. My beer pick for this stop is Baby Genius, a low-alcohol, dank IPA.

Your mood: I need a quick break from these crowds

Your destination: Liquid Riot Bottling Co., 250 Commercial St.

Also try: Sebago Brewing Co., 211 Fore St.

In need of a quick respite from the crowds, but don’t want to leave Old Port Fest just yet? Hit up Liquid Riot Bottling Co. on Commercial Street. The spacious brewpub offers an eclectic lineup of house-brewed beer, from IPAs to Belgian-style ales, and will give you a moment to stretch out, enjoy a beer and reinvigorate your spirits before heading back out to catch Dave Gutter crush his set on the WCLZ stage at 4 p.m. I suggest a pint of Love & Happiness, a hoppy blonde ale brewed with brettanomyces yeast; it gushes with juicy hop flavors and just the right amount of wild yeast funk.

Your mood: Take me to Portland’s hippest hang

Your destination: Sonny’s Restaurant and Bar, 83 Exchange St.

Also try: Portland Hunt & Alpine Club, 75 Market St.

Sonny’s is a sure bet for a chic beer locale as electric guitar riffs echo off brick facades throughout the Old Port. The interior has a gorgeous 19th-century urban vibe with mosaic tile flooring, vintage lamp fixtures and an antique bank vault turned wine storage, while the small outdoor patio abuts Post Office Plaza. Most importantly, Sonny’s slings some of the best beers Maine has to offer. Its tap lineup features beer from, among others, Maine Beer Co., Oxbow Brewing, Battery Steele Brewing and Bunker Brewing. I suggest you settle into one of the refurbished Victorian couches with a crushable Machine Czech Pilz from Bunker.

Your mood: Get me the hell out of here

Your destination: The Great Lost Bear, 540 Forest Ave.

Also try: Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St.

Have the sweaty crowds and incessant sounds of happiness finally gotten to you? Head to the outskirts of town and dig into a craft beer from one of the 78 draft lines at the fabled Great Lost Bear. While festivalgoers carouse in the Old Port, you’ll have plenty of room to belly up to the bar and enjoy a pint of Maine beer without bumping elbows with any pesky joy-seekers. With over 25 Maine breweries on tap, it’s hard to make a beer suggestion, but if you’re really at your wit’s end, order a Curieux from Allagash Brewing. The 11-percent Tripel aged in bourbon barrels will certainly calm your nerves.

Cheers!

OTHER BEER HAPPENINGS

The Maine Brew Bus presents Sips and Sea Dogs

4 p.m. Friday. Tour leaves from Hadlock Field, 271 Park Ave., Portland, $55 per ticket. themainebrewbus.com/activities/sips-and-sea-dogs-tour

Baseball and beer have long been happy bedfellows, making the Sips and Sea Dogs beer tours from The Maine Brew Bus a great summer outing. Get on the bright green bus before select Portland Sea Dogs home games and visit three local breweries for tastings and tours. Following the tastings, patrons will be dropped off at Hadlock Field in time for the game’s first pitch. The ticket price includes all the brewery tastings, along with your ticket to the evening’s Sea Dogs game. The next tour is Friday, when the Sea Dogs take on the Erie Seawolves. Check the website for upcoming tours.

3rd annual Allagash Street Fair

1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Industrial Way, Portland, $20 per ticket. www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-allagash-street-fair-tickets-31935005461

Two years ago, to celebrate its 20th anniversary, Allagash Brewing Co. threw a block party in its Industrial Way neighborhood. It was such a success, Allagash decided to make it a yearly event. And rightly so. Allagash Street Fair is a great day of craft beer, live music, great food and plenty of children’s activities. The beer lineup at this year’s Street Fair includes Industrial Way breweries Austin Street, Foundation Brewing and Battery Steele Brewing, along with many other Maine breweries, such as Marshall Wharf and Oxbow. In years past, this event has sold out well before the event date, so don’t wait to get your tickets. You don’t want to miss this beer event.