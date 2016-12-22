As for Maine beer, it was a very good year

An ode to the state’s beer scene in 2016.

As 2016 now comes to an end,

And gatherings are planned with family and friends,

Raise up a pint of Maine beer to toast

The brewers from all over our rocky coast.

Many new breweries opened their doors,

Lone Pine and Theory, Norway and more:

Mason’s and 2 Feet, Threshers and Gruit,

Bear Bones, Mast Landing, Fore River can do it.

One Eye Open, Foulmouthed and Saco River,

Dirigo and Simplicity are here to deliver

Porters and stouts and ales to beer lovers,

So many new breweries for you to discover.

Expansions were seen all over the state

While some brewers even had to migrate.

Rising Tide, Austin Street and Foundation did grow,

Bigger tasting rooms and tanks for their cold beer to flow.

Bissell and Bunker decided to move

To industrial spaces: new houses, same groove.

Marshall Wharf was struck by a seaside attack,

but weathered the storm, and the black cans are back.

Maine Madness Beer Tourney arrived in the spring,

64 beers clashed to see who was king.

Six thousand votes were casted and tallied;

Foundation’s Epiphany battled and rallied.

Through six rounds it fought many great beers

And won in the end to a loud, raucous cheer.

Little Tap House called out to all moms and dads

To bring in their infants, their lasses, their lads.

New parents shared joy at Bring Your Own Baby

While the Maine beers on draft were hearty and tasty.

2016 saw many beer fests

Gracing the state — oh, Mainers were blessed.

Craft Brew Races, Great Falls and Summer Session

Were wild successes, that’s true without question.

Austin Street’s Brett Camp lauded wild brett yeast,

While Allagash’s Street Fair was one sumptuous feast.

Speaking of Allagash they had quite a year

Using Maine grains to create a new beer.

Sixteen Counties was brewed with help from Maine farms:

Aurora Mills, Maine Malt House, Blue Ox give it charm;

Along with Maine Grains, it’s a localvore’s dream:

A gold Belgian beer — the crop’s one true cream.

It was another great year for Portland Beer Week

With many events for all us beer geeks.

Bangor threw its own Beer Week soiree

A northern beer heaven just up the highway.

It was a big year for both metro locations

Being named two of the best beer destinations:

Travelocity ranked them high on their list

Of American beer cities that cannot be missed.

And what does 2017 have in store?

New breweries, new beers and fanfare galore.

Expect this great scene to continue to grow,

For next year our brewers will put on a show.

2017 will be out of sight.

Happy New Year to all and to all a good night!