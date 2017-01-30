Network



Dave Patterson

Dave Patterson is a writer and musician who is thirsty for craft beer.

Posted: January 30, 2017

Trade Bud Light for a local beer this Super Bowl Sunday

Written by: Dave Patterson

Remember the Bud Bowl? I loved it as a kid. (Though looking back, it seems very inappropriate that I cheered for Bud to beat Bud Light when I was 10. Ah, the ’90s.)

There’s no question that lagers and pilsners are king on Super Bowl Sunday. They’re easy to drink and low in alcohol — and they fly off the shelf in record numbers on the day of the big game.

If you typically turn to Bud, Miller or Coors for game day imbibing, it’s time to start thinking of local lagers and pilsners. Maine breweries produce brilliant light beers that are easy-drinking and refreshing. And by buying local, you support Maine jobs and keep your dollars in our local economy.

Ready to try a Maine craft pilsner to replace your macrobrew favorite? Try one of these. They’re available in cans at local beverage stores throughout the state.

Machine Czech Pilz by Bunker Brewing Photo by Dave Patterson

Machine Czech Pilz by Bunker Brewing
Photo by Dave Patterson

MACHINE CZECH PILZ: BUNKER BREWING

Machine Czech Pilz is a classic pilsner that pours a clear golden hue. The aroma has hints of graham cracker and pepper. The flavor has a nice spicy bite from the lager yeast and a clean hop finish from the noble hops. This is a drinkable pilsner that won’t overwhelm your palate or fill you up as you munch on game day grub.

Banded Horn Brewery's Pepperell Pilsener Photo courtesy of Banded Horn Brewing

Banded Horn Brewery’s Pepperell Pilsener
Photo courtesy of Banded Horn Brewing

PEPPERELL PILSENER: BANDED HORN BREWING

This pilsner has a lot of complexity in a very clean flavor profile. Pepperell Pilsener, named for the Biddeford mill where it’s brewed, is straw-colored with a crisp aroma from the hops and lager yeast. The flavor is built around fresh grains and a nuanced hop character. At 4.6-percent alcohol, this one will keep you in the game until the very end.

Wooly Bugger Pils by March Island Brewing Photo by Dave Patterson

Wooly Bugger Pils by March Island Brewing
Photo by Dave Patterson

WOOLY BUGGER PILS: MARSH ISLAND BREWING

Brewed in Orono, Wooly Bugger Pils is a German pilsner. In this tradition, it has a light golden appearance with a nice foamy head of tiny bubbles. The aroma and flavor have notes of crackers, toasted malts and subtle grassy hops. Like its predecessors above, Wooly Bugger has all the refreshing characteristics you crave in light beer.

Grab some cans of Maine pilsners this Sunday and taste the fresh drinkability of local beer.

 

