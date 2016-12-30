Network



Posted: December 30, 2016

Portland ranked No. 2 city for beer drinkers

Finance company SmartAsset ranked the top 25 cities.

Written by: Staff Reports

Personal finance company SmartAsset has once again ranked the top cities for beer drinkers and our very own Portland took second place — a drop from last year’s top spot.

Besting our beloved city was the similarly small and hip Asheville, North Carolina. Our West Coast frenemy, Portland, Oregon, which has the most total breweries at 72, came in fifth.

The rankings were based on microbreweries and bars per capita, breweries’ Yelp scores and the average price for a pint.

See the entire list here.

