Posted: November 13, 2017
Maine breweries from A to Z
See how many of these 60-plus breweries you’ve been to — and which you have yet to visit.
Written by: Staff Reports
Photo by Carey Kish
Airline Brewing Co.
22 Mill Lane, Amherst, 4-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, abcmaine.beer
Airline Brewing Co. opened its brewing operation and tasting room in Amherst in July and, soon after, opened a brewpub in downtown Ellsworth. Head brewer Ray Edgar makes a great lineup of English-, Scottish- and Irish-style ales; Pride of Ellsworth is the flagship brew.
Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Allagash Brewing Co.
50 Industrial Way, Portland, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, allagash.com
Established in 1994, Allagash focuses on Belgian-style ales. Its world-class barrel-aging facility has produced many award-winning beers. The tasting room offers four free samples during business hours.
Photo courtesy of Atlantic Brewing
Atlantic Brewing Co.
15 Knox Road, Bar Harbor, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Memorial Day weekend through Columbus Day, atlanticbrewing.com
One of Maine’s first breweries, established in 1991, Atlantic brews English and American style ales along with stouts and porters. The tasting room is only open seasonally, though, so plan accordingly.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Austin Street Brewery
1 Industrial Way, Portland, 3-7 p.m. Thursday, noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, austinstreetbrewery.com
Known for its flagship Patina Pale Ale, this nano-brewery founded in 2014 focuses on American-style ales, as well as sour beers brewed with Brettanomyces. The small tasting room features samples and bottle purchases.
Gordon Chibroski/Staff Photographer
Banded Horn Brewing Co.
32 Main St., BLDG 13-W, Pepperell Mill, Biddeford, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, bandedhorn.com
Established in 2013, Banded Horn brews German-style ales, lagers, and stouts giving its beers an American twist with big hop additions. Tasting room is located in a repurposed Biddeford mill and offers samples, growler fills and bottle and can purchases.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Barreled Souls Brewing Co.
743 Portland Road, Saco, 4-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, barreledsouls.com
Maine’s only brewery to barrel ferment all their beers. Barreled Souls opened in 2014 and offers a diverse list of beers and growler fills in its cozy tasting room.
Photo courtesy of Battery Steele Brewinn
Battery Steele Brewing
1 Industrial Way, Portland, noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday-Saturday, noon 5 p.m. Sunday. batterysteele.com
First opened in 2017, Battery Steele received immediate acclaim for their hop-forward ales like Flume
Double IPA and Kineo IPA. In addition to the selection of hoppy beers, they also brew farmhouse ales and
stouts.
John Patriquin/Staff Photographer
Baxter Brewing Co.
130 Mill St., Lewiston, 3-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, tours at 2 p.m., baxterbrewing.com
The first Maine brewery to feature can-only packaging, Baxter opened in 2010 and brews a lineup of pale ales, IPAs, stouts, and porters. Tasting room located in a historic Lewiston mill.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Bear Bones Beer
Brewery, 43 Lisbon St., Lewiston, 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6
p.m.; Tasting Toom, 2 Cottage St., Bridgton, 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon
to 6 p.m. Sunday. bearbonesbeer.com
Bear Bones Beer brews traditional style beers with a contemporary twist. Their Double C.R.E.A.M. is a cream
ale aged on oak while their Pink Pils is a refreshing pilsner that gets its pink hue from the addition of
fresh beet juice. All of Bear Bones beer is brewed at the Lewiston brewery and tasting room.
Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel
Bigelow Brewing Co.
473 Bigelow Hill Road, Skowhegan, 3-8 p.m. Friday (musical guests, wood-fired pizzas served), noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, bigelowbrewing.com
Established in 2014, this microbrewery offers growler fills and 22 ounce bottles of its American-style ales at its Skowhegan brewery.
Joel Page/Staff Photographer
Bissell Brothers Brewing Co.
4 Thompson's Point, Portland, noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, bissellbrothers.com
After opening in 2013, Bissell Brothers became renowned for its IPA, The Substance. This is a hop-forward brewery that focuses on creative takes on the American-style ale. Bissell serves samples and sells cans of its beer at its tasting room.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Black Bear Brewery
19 Mill St., Suite 4, Orono, 3-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 3-11 p.m. Thursday, 3-11 p.m. Friday and 2-11 p.m. Saturday, blackbearmicrobrew.com
Since opening in 2008, Black Bear has gone through a few expansions and now features a tasting room. Look for American- and English-style ales.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Blank Canvas Brewery
46 Betton St., Brewer, 4-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, blankcanvasbrewery.wordpress.com
This nano-brewery was opened in 2015 and offers a diverse selection of beer. Samples and growler fills available in the tasting room.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Boothbay Craft Brewery
301 Adams Pond Road, Boothbay, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, boothbaycraftbrewery.com
Located off of historic Route 1, this brewery opened in 2011. It features bold American-style ales, IPAs and stouts. The brewery is attached to the Watershed Tavern where you can enjoy their lineup of beers.
John Patriquin/Staff Photographer
Bray’s Brewing Co.
678 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 11:30 a.m. to close daily, braysbrewpub.com
The pub formerly known as Bray's is now Gary's Old Towne Tavern, but the beers are are still brewer by Bray Brewing Co. Owner Michael Bray makes a wide variety of beers from traditional styles to more experimental brews. Brewery and pub are located off Route 302 in a 125-year-old former inn.
Gabe Souza/Staff Photographer
Bunker Brewing Co.
122 Anderson St., Portland, 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, bunkerbrewingco.com
One of the first breweries to brew a craft lager in Maine, Bunker was founded in 2012, has since moved to a larger facility and is now canning its signature lagers and ales. Tasting room features samples, growlers and can purchases.
Photo courtesy of Cushnoc Brewing Co.
Cushnoc Brewing Co.
243 Water Street, Augusta, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. cushnocbrewing.com
Located on the Kennebec River in Maine’s capital city, Cushnoc Brewing opened in the fall of 2017.
Featuring a full lineup of year round and seasonal beers, Cushnoc also specializes in wood fired pizza.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Dirigo Brewing Co.
28 Pearl St., Biddeford, noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, dirigobrewingcompany.com
The latest endeavor from longtime Maine brewer Tom Bull, previously of Stonecoast and Bull Jagger among others, the Biddeford brewery opened in 2016. Its Old World styles include German Pale Ale, Rotbier and Schöps.
John Patriquin/Staff Photographer
D.L. Geary Brewing Co.
38 Evergreen Dr., Portland, noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, gearybrewingco.com
Maine’s first post-Prohibition brewery, Geary's opened in 1986 with a focus on English-style ales. Its tasting room opened in 2014 and offers samples of its flagship beers as well as experimental pilot batches.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Flight Deck Brewing
11 Atlantic Ave, Brunswick, noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. flightdeckbrewing.com
Flight Deck Brewing is located in a former small arms range at Brunswick Landing. Boasting a beautiful
tasting room and patio, Flight Deck brews a variety of American-style beers from the Sub-Hunter Double IPA
to Tea-56 Hibiscus Ale.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Fore River Brewing Co.
45 Huntress Ave., South Portland, 2-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, foreriverbrewing.com
Opened in the winter of 2016, this brewery currently focuses on three beers: an IPA, a stout and a red ale. The tasting room is spacious and features draft pours and growler fills.
Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Foulmouthed Brewing
15 Ocean Street, South Portland, 3-11 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, foulmouthedbrewing.com
The South Portland brewery opened in 2016 in a former auto garage and features cocktails and food, along with a wide range of beers, from a German ale to a double IPA.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Foundation Brewing Co.
1 Industrial Way, Portland, noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, foundationbrew.com
Foundation focuses on farmhouse ales, American-style ales and stouts. Founded in 2014, the small tasting room offers can releases, growler fills and samples.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Funky Bow Brewery and Beer Co.
21 Ledgewood Lane, Lyman, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 1-9 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, funkybowbeercompany.com
Funky Bow opened in 2013 and is located on a working farm. They brew American-style ales and stouts. The tasting room features Friday and Saturday night growler fill parties with live music, food and samples.
Photo by Carey Kish
Geaghan Brothers Brewing
34 Abbott St., Brewer, 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, geaghans.com
The brewery and pub are located in Fireside Inn and Suites in Bangor, serving food and offering their lineup of beers on draft. They opened in 2011, but tours and tastings are at the production facility in Brewer that opened in 2015.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Gneiss Brewing Co.
94 Patterson Road, Limerick, 2-7 p.m. Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, gneissbeer.com
The brewery and tasting room are set on a working farm. Gneiss – established in 2013 – focuses on beers brewed with at least 50 percent wheat grain and fermented with German Hefeweizen yeast.
John Patriquin/Staff Photographer
Gritty McDuff’s
Lower Maine Street, Freeport; 396 Fore St., Portland; 68 Main St., Auburn, 11 a.m. to close daily, grittys.com
Opened in 1988, Gritty’s serves English-style ales defined by malty characteristics and fermented with ringwood yeast. Its brewpubs offer food and draft pours of its lineup of beers.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Gruit Brewing
200 Anderson St., Portland, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday. fermentory.com/gruit-brewing-
home
The only brewery dedicated solely to making gruit beers, Gruit Brewing is located in Urban Farm Fermentory.
Gruits are brewed with little or no hops added to the boil, using instead a variety of botanicals for
flavoring. Many of the brewery’s gruits are made with locally foraged ingredients.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Hidden Cove Brewing Co.
73 Mile Road, Wells, noon to 7 p.m. daily, hiddencovebrewingcompany.com
Located in the Fire N Brew restaurant and founded in 2013, Hidden Cove features a selection of American style ales. Growler fills and draft list available at the restaurant.
Photo courtesy of Island Dog Brewing
Island Dog Brewing
125 John Roberts Rd, South Portland, 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8
p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. islanddogbrewing.com
Located near the Maine Mall, Island Dog Brewing opened in the summer of 2017. Island Dog is dedicated to
using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible in their ever-changing lineup of beers, including IPAs,
ales, saisons, and stouts.
Photo courtesy of Kennebec River Brewery
Kennebec River Brewery
1771 Route 201, The Forks, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, on Facebook
Located at Northern Outdoors Adventure Resort, the brewery has been making unfiltered all-natural beers since 1997.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Lake St. George Brewing Co.
4 Marshall Shore Rd, Liberty, 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday,
noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. lakestgeorgebrewing.com
Lake St. George Brewing originally opened in 1993 and closed shortly after. In 2017, legendary brewer, Dan
McGovern reopened Lake St. George, bringing back the signature loon logo and his distinctive style of
American and English-style ales along with his iconic Oatmeal Stout.
Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal
The Liberal Cup Public House & Brewery
115 Water St., Hallowell, 11:30 a.m. to close Monday-Saturday and Friday, 11 a.m. to close Sunday, theliberalcup.com
The Liberal Cup was founded in 2000 and features English-style ales in a quaint brewpub inspired by the pubs of England.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Liquid Riot Bottling Co.
250 Commercial St., Portland, noon to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, noon to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, liquidriot.com
Founded in 2013, Liquid Riot brews a wide variety of styles, ranging from sour beers to dark stouts. It's also a distillery and serves house-made spirits. The large tasting room offers a full draft list of its beer along with growler fills and can and bottle purchases.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Lone Pine Brewing Co.
219 Anderson St., Portland, 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, on Facebook
This bright pink brewery opened in Portland's East Bayside neighborhood in 2016 and started selling out of its Portland Pale Ale right away.
Joel Page/Staff Photographer
Maine Beer Co.
525 Route 1, Freeport, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. p.m. Sunday, mainebeercompany.com
Highly regarded for its hop-forward American style ales, Maine Beer Co. opened in 2009, and its tasting room features samples and bottles to purchase.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Marsh Island Brewing Co.
86 Main St., Machias, 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday. www.marshislandbrewing.com
Located in downtown Orono, Marsh Island Brewing features a wide ranging lineup of beers on draft at the tasting room, including Pulp Truck IPA, their
take on the New England IPA, Wooly Bugger Pils, a classic style pilsner, and Flag! Stout, a stout brewed with Madagascar vanilla beans.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Marshall Wharf Brewing Co.
2 Pinchy Lane, Belfast, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, marshallwharf.com
Established in 2007, Marshall Wharf is known for big, bold beers that are high in malts, hops and alcohol. Tasting room open seasonally. Located next to Three Tides bar where their beers can be found on draft.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Mason’s Brewing Co.
15 Hardy St., Brewer, 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily, masonsbrewingcompany.com
The brewery and brewpub on the Penobscot River opened in 2016 and features a number of craft beers, from farmhouse ales to American ales to stouts to porters, along with an an elevated tapas menu.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Mast Landing Brewing Co.
920 Main St., Westbrook, 4-8 p.m. Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, mastlandingbrewing.com
Mast Landing's tasting room opened in March 2016 and hosts weekend hours. It also features crawlers and a 32-ounce can packaged in front of the customer for off-site consumption.
Photos by Dave Patterson
Monhegan Brewing Co.
1 Boody Lane, Monhegan Island, 2-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, monheganbrewing.com
Monhegan Brewing was opened in 2013 and is located on the remote Monhegan Island. They feature a varied lineup of beers crafted by Danny McGovern. Tasting room is open seasonally and features samples, growler fills, and bottle purchase.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Nonesuch River Brewing
201 Gorham Rd, Scarborough, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. nonesuchriverbrewing.com
Nonesuch River Brewing is located in a beautifully crafted brewpub, featuring patio seating in warm weather. Their lineup of low alcohol, easy
drinking beers include a blonde ale, English bitter, and an Irish red ale.
Photo by Cherie Gendreau
Northern Maine Brewing Co.
22 Main St, Caribou, 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday-Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. facebook.com
Positioned near the Canadian border in Aroostook County, Northern Maine Brewing is a brewpub featuring a full menu along with their lineup of house-
brewed beers.
Photo by Claire Jeffers
Norway Brewing Co.
237 Main St., Norway, 4-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 2-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, norwaybrewing.com
A couple with ties to the country of Norway opened this brewpub in the town of Norway in 2016. The beers include farmhouse-style ales, pale ales, session ales and a flagship stout.
David Leaming/Morning Sentinel
Oak Pond Brewing Co.
101 Oak Pond Road, Skowhegan, 3-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon to 1 a.m. 12:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday or by appointment, oakpondbrewery.com
Oak Pond brews ales and lagers in its small brewery. First opened in 1996, it offers growler fills and samples in its tasting room.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Orono Brewing Co.
20 Main St., Orono, 3-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 3 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday; 26 State St., Bangor, 3 to 10 pm. Monday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, oronobrewing.com
Focusing on American-style ales and IPAs, Orono Brewing was founded in 2015 and now has two tasting room locations, its original at its brewery in Orono and another in Bangor.
Jill Brady/Staff Photographer
Oxbow
Brewery, 274 Jones Woods Road, Newcastle, noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; blending and bottling facility, 49 Washington Ave., Portland, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday, noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, oxbowbeer.com
Oxbow is an American farmhouse brewery specializing in traditional Belgian farmhouse beers with American influences. Tasting room features samples along with bottle and growler purchases. Also visit its Portland tasting room.
Oxbow, 274 Jones Wood Road, Newcastle
John Ewing/Staff Photographer
Rising Tide Brewing Co.
103 Fox St., Portland, noon to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, risingtidebrewing.com
Rising Tide has brewed American style ales, along with wheat beers, stouts and porters since 2010. Its large tasting room features samples, growler fills and can purchases.
Photos by Dave Patterson
Rock Harbor Brewing Co.
brewery at 5 Payne Ave., Rockland, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; brewpub at 416 Main St., Rockland, pub open 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, rockharbor.me
This brewpub opened in 2011 and features house-brewed beers along with a full pub menu. Rock Harbor recently opened a new brewery and tasting room, too.
Photo courtesy of Run of the Mill
The Run of the Mill Public House and Brewery
100 Main St., Saco Island, Saco, 11:30 a.m. to close daily, therunofthemill.net
Sister brewpub to The Liberal Cup in Hallowell, Run of the Mill was established in 2008 and features English-style ales.
Saco River Brewing
10 Jockey Cap Lane, Fryeburg, 3-7 p.m. Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, on Facebook
The tasting room, which opened in 2016, has an industrial feel with concrete floors and rustic woods. A red Old Town canoe hangs above the poured concrete bar, where beers served include Clearwater Pale Ale, Old Course Porter and Coffee Porter.
John Patriquin/Staff Photographer
Sea Dog Brewing Co.
Brewpubs located at 125 Western Ave., South Portland; 1 Main St., Topsham; 26 Front St., Bangor; 1 Main St., Camden, various hours, seadogbrewing.com
Originally founded in 1993, Sea Dog has a number of brewpubs in Maine. Its beer is brewed at Shipyard Brewing Co. in Portland.
Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Sebago Brewing Co.
48 Sanford Drive, Gorham, and various brewpub locations, growler fills 3-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, call 856-2537, ext. 102 to arrange tours and tastings, sebagobrewing.com
Founded in 1998, Sebago is credited with bringing American-style, hoppy ales to Maine. Tours and tastings are available by appointment at its Gorham brewery. Its lineup of beers can be sampled at its four brewpubs.
Photo by Carey Kish
Sheepscot Valley Brewing Co.
74 Hollywood Blvd., Whitefield, check Facebook for tasting room hours
Established in 1995, Sheepscot Valley brews English-style ales at its remote Whitefield brewery.
John Patriquin/ Staff Photographer
Shipyard Brewing Co.
86 Newbury St., Portland, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, shipyard.com
Maine’s largest brewery was founded in 1994. It focuses on English-style ales brewed with ringwood yeast. Samples and bottle purchases available at its tasting room.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Simplicity Brewing Co. & Supplies
2473 Camden Rd., Warren, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.mkt.com/store/SimplicityBrewingSupplies
Simplicity Brewing offers a tasting room where they serve their lineup of beers, while also selling brewing supplies to patrons. Their beers include
Rock Porter, a London style porter with notes of coffee and chocolate, and Spring Fling Pilsner Ale, a light ale with citrus notes.
Photo by Dave Patterson
SoMe Brewing Co.
1 York St., Unit 3, York, noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, noon to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, on Facebook
A nano-brewery founded in 2013, its tasting room offers samples and growler fills.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Sunday River Brewing Co.
29 Sunday River Road, Bethel, 6 a.m. to close daily, sundayriverbrewingcompany.com
Located at the base of the access road to Sunday River Ski Resort, the brewpub was established in 1992. It features a varied list of beers available at the brewpub.
Photo courtesy of Threshers Brewing Co.
Threshers Brewing Co.
22 Main St, Building 3B, Searsmont, (seasonal hours) Fall/Winter Hours: 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.
Sunday. threshersbrewingco.com
Opened in 2016, Threshers Brewing is located in a lumber mill complex in Searsmont. Regularly featuring live music, Threshers offers a lineup of beers
ranging from the Citra IPA, a beer dry hopped with Citra hops, to Firefly Wheat, a saison-style wheat ale.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Tributary Brewing Co.
10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, tributarybrewingcompany.com
Tributary was opened in 2014 by legendary brewer Tod Mott. The tasting room features Mott’s diverse lineup of American-style ales and IPAs, along with stouts and saisons.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Tumbledown Brewing
805 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, 1-7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday, tumbledownbrewing.com
Features American-style ales along with stouts and porters. Tasting room opened in 2014 and offers growler fills and samples.
Photo courtesy of 2 Feet Brewing
2 Feet Brewing
80 Columbia St., Bangor, 3 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. 2feetbrewing.com
2 Feet Brewing is focused on making drinkable, unique beers. Their flagship beer is Barn Burner, a saison brewed with jalapeno and ghost peppers. The rotating draft list also includes Downtown Quencher, an ale brewed with grapefruit juice, and Downtown Abbey, a Belgian sour ale made with dark cherries. The tasting room features a menu of finger foods.
Photo courtesy of Woodland Farms Brewery
Woodland Farms Brewery
306 US-1 C, Kittery, noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. wfbrewery.com
Focusing their flagship beers on artfully crafted lagers like Backyard Scientist, an imperial pale lager, Woodland Farms is located across Route 1
from Kittery Trading Post. In addition to the number of lagers on draft, they also offer IPAs and barrel aged beers.
Photo courtesy of Yes Brewing
Yes Brewing
609 Main St, Westbrook, 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. facebook.com
Yes Brewing is a nano brewery with an early 90’s graffiti culture vibe. Yes is dedicated to brewing beers with a creative twist, evidence by Yes PLZ,
a mint-infused IPA, No Crust!, a peanut butter and jelly ale, and their Dry Hopped Berliner Weisse, a low alcohol sour beer brewed with a rotating hop
addition.