Posted: November 13, 2017

Maine breweries from A to Z

See how many of these 60-plus breweries you’ve been to — and which you have yet to visit.

  • Photo by Carey Kish Airline Brewing Co. 22 Mill Lane, Amherst, 4-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, abcmaine.beer Airline Brewing Co. opened its brewing operation and tasting room in Amherst in July and, soon after, opened a brewpub in downtown Ellsworth. Head brewer Ray Edgar makes a great lineup of English-, Scottish- and Irish-style ales; Pride of Ellsworth is the flagship brew.

    Photo by Carey Kish

    Airline Brewing Co.

    22 Mill Lane, Amherst, 4-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, abcmaine.beer
    Airline Brewing Co. opened its brewing operation and tasting room in Amherst in July and, soon after, opened a brewpub in downtown Ellsworth. Head brewer Ray Edgar makes a great lineup of English-, Scottish- and Irish-style ales; Pride of Ellsworth is the flagship brew.

  • Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff PhotographerAllagash Brewing Co. 50 Industrial Way, Portland, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, allagash.comEstablished in 1994, Allagash focuses on Belgian-style ales. Its world-class barrel-aging facility has produced many award-winning beers. The tasting room offers four free samples during business hours.

    Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

    Allagash Brewing Co.

    50 Industrial Way, Portland, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, allagash.com
    Established in 1994, Allagash focuses on Belgian-style ales. Its world-class barrel-aging facility has produced many award-winning beers. The tasting room offers four free samples during business hours.

  • Photo courtesy of Atlantic BrewingAtlantic Brewing Co. 15 Knox Road, Bar Harbor, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Memorial Day weekend through Columbus Day, atlanticbrewing.com One of Maine’s first breweries, established in 1991, Atlantic brews English and American style ales along with stouts and porters. The tasting room is only open seasonally, though, so plan accordingly.

    Photo courtesy of Atlantic Brewing

    Atlantic Brewing Co.

    15 Knox Road, Bar Harbor, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Memorial Day weekend through Columbus Day, atlanticbrewing.com
    One of Maine’s first breweries, established in 1991, Atlantic brews English and American style ales along with stouts and porters. The tasting room is only open seasonally, though, so plan accordingly.

  • Photo by Dave Patterson Austin Street Brewery 1 Industrial Way, Portland, 3-7 p.m. Thursday, noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, austinstreetbrewery.com Known for its flagship Patina Pale Ale, this nano-brewery founded in 2014 focuses on American-style ales, as well as sour beers brewed with Brettanomyces. The small tasting room features samples and bottle purchases.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Austin Street Brewery

    1 Industrial Way, Portland, 3-7 p.m. Thursday, noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, austinstreetbrewery.com
    Known for its flagship Patina Pale Ale, this nano-brewery founded in 2014 focuses on American-style ales, as well as sour beers brewed with Brettanomyces. The small tasting room features samples and bottle purchases.

  • Gordon Chibroski/Staff Photographer Banded Horn Brewing Co. 32 Main St., BLDG 13-W, Pepperell Mill, Biddeford, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, bandedhorn.com Established in 2013, Banded Horn brews German-style ales, lagers, and stouts giving its beers an American twist with big hop additions. Tasting room is located in a repurposed Biddeford mill and offers samples, growler fills and bottle and can purchases.

    Gordon Chibroski/Staff Photographer

    Banded Horn Brewing Co.

    32 Main St., BLDG 13-W, Pepperell Mill, Biddeford, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, bandedhorn.com
    Established in 2013, Banded Horn brews German-style ales, lagers, and stouts giving its beers an American twist with big hop additions. Tasting room is located in a repurposed Biddeford mill and offers samples, growler fills and bottle and can purchases.

  • Photo by Dave Patterson Barreled Souls Brewing Co. 743 Portland Road, Saco, 4-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, barreledsouls.com Maine’s only brewery to barrel ferment all their beers. Barreled Souls opened in 2014 and offers a diverse list of beers and growler fills in its cozy tasting room.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Barreled Souls Brewing Co.

    743 Portland Road, Saco, 4-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, barreledsouls.com
    Maine’s only brewery to barrel ferment all their beers. Barreled Souls opened in 2014 and offers a diverse list of beers and growler fills in its cozy tasting room.

  • Photo courtesy of Battery Steele Brewinn Battery Steele Brewing 1 Industrial Way, Portland, noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday-Saturday, noon 5 p.m. Sunday. batterysteele.com First opened in 2017, Battery Steele received immediate acclaim for their hop-forward ales like Flume Double IPA and Kineo IPA. In addition to the selection of hoppy beers, they also brew farmhouse ales and stouts.

    Photo courtesy of Battery Steele Brewinn

    Battery Steele Brewing

    1 Industrial Way, Portland, noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday-Saturday, noon 5 p.m. Sunday. batterysteele.com
    First opened in 2017, Battery Steele received immediate acclaim for their hop-forward ales like Flume Double IPA and Kineo IPA. In addition to the selection of hoppy beers, they also brew farmhouse ales and stouts.

  • John Patriquin/Staff Photographer Baxter Brewing Co. 130 Mill St., Lewiston, 3-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, tours at 2 p.m., baxterbrewing.com The first Maine brewery to feature can-only packaging, Baxter opened in 2010 and brews a lineup of pale ales, IPAs, stouts, and porters. Tasting room located in a historic Lewiston mill.

    John Patriquin/Staff Photographer

    Baxter Brewing Co.

    130 Mill St., Lewiston, 3-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, tours at 2 p.m., baxterbrewing.com
    The first Maine brewery to feature can-only packaging, Baxter opened in 2010 and brews a lineup of pale ales, IPAs, stouts, and porters. Tasting room located in a historic Lewiston mill.

  • Photo by Dave Patterson Bear Bones Beer Brewery, 43 Lisbon St., Lewiston, 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.; Tasting Toom, 2 Cottage St., Bridgton, 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. bearbonesbeer.com Bear Bones Beer brews traditional style beers with a contemporary twist. Their Double C.R.E.A.M. is a cream ale aged on oak while their Pink Pils is a refreshing pilsner that gets its pink hue from the addition of fresh beet juice. All of Bear Bones beer is brewed at the Lewiston brewery and tasting room.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Bear Bones Beer

    Brewery, 43 Lisbon St., Lewiston, 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.; Tasting Toom, 2 Cottage St., Bridgton, 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. bearbonesbeer.com
    Bear Bones Beer brews traditional style beers with a contemporary twist. Their Double C.R.E.A.M. is a cream ale aged on oak while their Pink Pils is a refreshing pilsner that gets its pink hue from the addition of fresh beet juice. All of Bear Bones beer is brewed at the Lewiston brewery and tasting room.

  • Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Bigelow Brewing Co. 473 Bigelow Hill Road, Skowhegan, 3-8 p.m. Friday (musical guests, wood-fired pizzas served), noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, bigelowbrewing.com Established in 2014, this microbrewery offers growler fills and 22 ounce bottles of its American-style ales at its Skowhegan brewery.

    Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

    Bigelow Brewing Co.

    473 Bigelow Hill Road, Skowhegan, 3-8 p.m. Friday (musical guests, wood-fired pizzas served), noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, bigelowbrewing.com
    Established in 2014, this microbrewery offers growler fills and 22 ounce bottles of its American-style ales at its Skowhegan brewery.

  • Joel Page/Staff Photographer Bissell Brothers Brewing Co. 4 Thompson's Point, Portland, noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, bissellbrothers.com After opening in 2013, Bissell Brothers became renowned for its IPA, The Substance. This is a hop-forward brewery that focuses on creative takes on the American-style ale. Bissell serves samples and sells cans of its beer at its tasting room.

    Joel Page/Staff Photographer

    Bissell Brothers Brewing Co.

    4 Thompson's Point, Portland, noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, bissellbrothers.com
    After opening in 2013, Bissell Brothers became renowned for its IPA, The Substance. This is a hop-forward brewery that focuses on creative takes on the American-style ale. Bissell serves samples and sells cans of its beer at its tasting room.

  • Photo by Dave Patterson Black Bear Brewery 19 Mill St., Suite 4, Orono, 3-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 3-11 p.m. Thursday, 3-11 p.m. Friday and 2-11 p.m. Saturday, blackbearmicrobrew.com Since opening in 2008, Black Bear has gone through a few expansions and now features a tasting room. Look for American- and English-style ales.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Black Bear Brewery

    19 Mill St., Suite 4, Orono, 3-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 3-11 p.m. Thursday, 3-11 p.m. Friday and 2-11 p.m. Saturday, blackbearmicrobrew.com
    Since opening in 2008, Black Bear has gone through a few expansions and now features a tasting room. Look for American- and English-style ales.

  • Photo by Dave Patterson Blank Canvas Brewery 46 Betton St., Brewer, 4-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, blankcanvasbrewery.wordpress.com This nano-brewery was opened in 2015 and offers a diverse selection of beer. Samples and growler fills available in the tasting room.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Blank Canvas Brewery

    46 Betton St., Brewer, 4-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, blankcanvasbrewery.wordpress.com
    This nano-brewery was opened in 2015 and offers a diverse selection of beer. Samples and growler fills available in the tasting room.

  • Photo by Dave Patterson Boothbay Craft Brewery 301 Adams Pond Road, Boothbay, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, boothbaycraftbrewery.com Located off of historic Route 1, this brewery opened in 2011. It features bold American-style ales, IPAs and stouts. The brewery is attached to the Watershed Tavern where you can enjoy their lineup of beers.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Boothbay Craft Brewery

    301 Adams Pond Road, Boothbay, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, boothbaycraftbrewery.com
    Located off of historic Route 1, this brewery opened in 2011. It features bold American-style ales, IPAs and stouts. The brewery is attached to the Watershed Tavern where you can enjoy their lineup of beers.

  • John Patriquin/Staff Photographer Bray’s Brewing Co. 678 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 11:30 a.m. to close daily, braysbrewpub.comThe pub formerly known as Bray's is now Gary's Old Towne Tavern, but the beers are are still brewer by Bray Brewing Co. Owner Michael Bray makes a wide variety of beers from traditional styles to more experimental brews. Brewery and pub are located off Route 302 in a 125-year-old former inn.

    John Patriquin/Staff Photographer

    Bray’s Brewing Co.

    678 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 11:30 a.m. to close daily, braysbrewpub.com
    The pub formerly known as Bray's is now Gary's Old Towne Tavern, but the beers are are still brewer by Bray Brewing Co. Owner Michael Bray makes a wide variety of beers from traditional styles to more experimental brews. Brewery and pub are located off Route 302 in a 125-year-old former inn.

  • Gabe Souza/Staff Photographer Bunker Brewing Co. 122 Anderson St., Portland, 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, bunkerbrewingco.com One of the first breweries to brew a craft lager in Maine, Bunker was founded in 2012, has since moved to a larger facility and is now canning its signature lagers and ales. Tasting room features samples, growlers and can purchases.

    Gabe Souza/Staff Photographer

    Bunker Brewing Co.

    122 Anderson St., Portland, 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, bunkerbrewingco.com
    One of the first breweries to brew a craft lager in Maine, Bunker was founded in 2012, has since moved to a larger facility and is now canning its signature lagers and ales. Tasting room features samples, growlers and can purchases.

  • Photo courtesy of Cushnoc Brewing Co. Cushnoc Brewing Co. 243 Water Street, Augusta, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. cushnocbrewing.com Located on the Kennebec River in Maine’s capital city, Cushnoc Brewing opened in the fall of 2017. Featuring a full lineup of year round and seasonal beers, Cushnoc also specializes in wood fired pizza.

    Photo courtesy of Cushnoc Brewing Co.

    Cushnoc Brewing Co.

    243 Water Street, Augusta, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. cushnocbrewing.com
    Located on the Kennebec River in Maine’s capital city, Cushnoc Brewing opened in the fall of 2017. Featuring a full lineup of year round and seasonal beers, Cushnoc also specializes in wood fired pizza.

  • Photo by Dave Patterson Dirigo Brewing Co. 28 Pearl St., Biddeford, noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, dirigobrewingcompany.com The latest endeavor from longtime Maine brewer Tom Bull, previously of Stonecoast and Bull Jagger among others, the Biddeford brewery opened in 2016. Its Old World styles include German Pale Ale, Rotbier and Schöps.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Dirigo Brewing Co.

    28 Pearl St., Biddeford, noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, dirigobrewingcompany.com
    The latest endeavor from longtime Maine brewer Tom Bull, previously of Stonecoast and Bull Jagger among others, the Biddeford brewery opened in 2016. Its Old World styles include German Pale Ale, Rotbier and Schöps.

  • John Patriquin/Staff PhotographerD.L. Geary Brewing Co. 38 Evergreen Dr., Portland, noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, gearybrewingco.com Maine’s first post-Prohibition brewery, Geary's opened in 1986 with a focus on English-style ales. Its tasting room opened in 2014 and offers samples of its flagship beers as well as experimental pilot batches.

    John Patriquin/Staff Photographer

    D.L. Geary Brewing Co.

    38 Evergreen Dr., Portland, noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, gearybrewingco.com
    Maine’s first post-Prohibition brewery, Geary's opened in 1986 with a focus on English-style ales. Its tasting room opened in 2014 and offers samples of its flagship beers as well as experimental pilot batches.

  • Photo by Dave Patterson Flight Deck Brewing 11 Atlantic Ave, Brunswick, noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. flightdeckbrewing.com Flight Deck Brewing is located in a former small arms range at Brunswick Landing. Boasting a beautiful tasting room and patio, Flight Deck brews a variety of American-style beers from the Sub-Hunter Double IPA to Tea-56 Hibiscus Ale.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Flight Deck Brewing

    11 Atlantic Ave, Brunswick, noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. flightdeckbrewing.com
    Flight Deck Brewing is located in a former small arms range at Brunswick Landing. Boasting a beautiful tasting room and patio, Flight Deck brews a variety of American-style beers from the Sub-Hunter Double IPA to Tea-56 Hibiscus Ale.

  • Photo by Dave PattersonFore River Brewing Co. 45 Huntress Ave., South Portland, 2-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, foreriverbrewing.com Opened in the winter of 2016, this brewery currently focuses on three beers: an IPA, a stout and a red ale. The tasting room is spacious and features draft pours and growler fills.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Fore River Brewing Co.

    45 Huntress Ave., South Portland, 2-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, foreriverbrewing.com
    Opened in the winter of 2016, this brewery currently focuses on three beers: an IPA, a stout and a red ale. The tasting room is spacious and features draft pours and growler fills.

  • Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff PhotographerFoulmouthed Brewing 15 Ocean Street, South Portland, 3-11 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, foulmouthedbrewing.com The South Portland brewery opened in 2016 in a former auto garage and features cocktails and food, along with a wide range of beers, from a German ale to a double IPA.

    Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

    Foulmouthed Brewing

    15 Ocean Street, South Portland, 3-11 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, foulmouthedbrewing.com
    The South Portland brewery opened in 2016 in a former auto garage and features cocktails and food, along with a wide range of beers, from a German ale to a double IPA.

  • Photo by Dave PattersonFoundation Brewing Co. 1 Industrial Way, Portland, noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, foundationbrew.com Foundation focuses on farmhouse ales, American-style ales and stouts. Founded in 2014, the small tasting room offers can releases, growler fills and samples.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Foundation Brewing Co.

    1 Industrial Way, Portland, noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, foundationbrew.com
    Foundation focuses on farmhouse ales, American-style ales and stouts. Founded in 2014, the small tasting room offers can releases, growler fills and samples.

  • Photo by Dave PattersonFunky Bow Brewery and Beer Co. 21 Ledgewood Lane, Lyman, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 1-9 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, funkybowbeercompany.com Funky Bow opened in 2013 and is located on a working farm. They brew American-style ales and stouts. The tasting room features Friday and Saturday night growler fill parties with live music, food and samples.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Funky Bow Brewery and Beer Co.

    21 Ledgewood Lane, Lyman, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 1-9 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, funkybowbeercompany.com
    Funky Bow opened in 2013 and is located on a working farm. They brew American-style ales and stouts. The tasting room features Friday and Saturday night growler fill parties with live music, food and samples.

  • Photo by Carey KishGeaghan Brothers Brewing 34 Abbott St., Brewer, 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, geaghans.com The brewery and pub are located in Fireside Inn and Suites in Bangor, serving food and offering their lineup of beers on draft. They opened in 2011, but tours and tastings are at the production facility in Brewer that opened in 2015.

    Photo by Carey Kish

    Geaghan Brothers Brewing

    34 Abbott St., Brewer, 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, geaghans.com
    The brewery and pub are located in Fireside Inn and Suites in Bangor, serving food and offering their lineup of beers on draft. They opened in 2011, but tours and tastings are at the production facility in Brewer that opened in 2015.

  • Photo by Dave PattersonGneiss Brewing Co. 94 Patterson Road, Limerick, 2-7 p.m. Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, gneissbeer.com The brewery and tasting room are set on a working farm. Gneiss – established in 2013 – focuses on beers brewed with at least 50 percent wheat grain and fermented with German Hefeweizen yeast.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Gneiss Brewing Co.

    94 Patterson Road, Limerick, 2-7 p.m. Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, gneissbeer.com
    The brewery and tasting room are set on a working farm. Gneiss – established in 2013 – focuses on beers brewed with at least 50 percent wheat grain and fermented with German Hefeweizen yeast.

  • John Patriquin/Staff PhotographerGritty McDuff’s Lower Maine Street, Freeport; 396 Fore St., Portland; 68 Main St., Auburn, 11 a.m. to close daily, grittys.com Opened in 1988, Gritty’s serves English-style ales defined by malty characteristics and fermented with ringwood yeast. Its brewpubs offer food and draft pours of its lineup of beers.

    John Patriquin/Staff Photographer

    Gritty McDuff’s

    Lower Maine Street, Freeport; 396 Fore St., Portland; 68 Main St., Auburn, 11 a.m. to close daily, grittys.com
    Opened in 1988, Gritty’s serves English-style ales defined by malty characteristics and fermented with ringwood yeast. Its brewpubs offer food and draft pours of its lineup of beers.

  • Photo by Dave Patterson Gruit Brewing 200 Anderson St., Portland, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday. fermentory.com/gruit-brewing- home The only brewery dedicated solely to making gruit beers, Gruit Brewing is located in Urban Farm Fermentory. Gruits are brewed with little or no hops added to the boil, using instead a variety of botanicals for flavoring. Many of the brewery’s gruits are made with locally foraged ingredients.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Gruit Brewing

    200 Anderson St., Portland, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday. fermentory.com/gruit-brewing- home
    The only brewery dedicated solely to making gruit beers, Gruit Brewing is located in Urban Farm Fermentory. Gruits are brewed with little or no hops added to the boil, using instead a variety of botanicals for flavoring. Many of the brewery’s gruits are made with locally foraged ingredients.

  • Photo by Dave PattersonHidden Cove Brewing Co. 73 Mile Road, Wells, noon to 7 p.m. daily, hiddencovebrewingcompany.com Located in the Fire N Brew restaurant and founded in 2013, Hidden Cove features a selection of American style ales. Growler fills and draft list available at the restaurant.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Hidden Cove Brewing Co.

    73 Mile Road, Wells, noon to 7 p.m. daily, hiddencovebrewingcompany.com
    Located in the Fire N Brew restaurant and founded in 2013, Hidden Cove features a selection of American style ales. Growler fills and draft list available at the restaurant.

  • Photo courtesy of Island Dog Brewing Island Dog Brewing 125 John Roberts Rd, South Portland, 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. islanddogbrewing.com Located near the Maine Mall, Island Dog Brewing opened in the summer of 2017. Island Dog is dedicated to using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible in their ever-changing lineup of beers, including IPAs, ales, saisons, and stouts.

    Photo courtesy of Island Dog Brewing

    Island Dog Brewing

    125 John Roberts Rd, South Portland, 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. islanddogbrewing.com
    Located near the Maine Mall, Island Dog Brewing opened in the summer of 2017. Island Dog is dedicated to using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible in their ever-changing lineup of beers, including IPAs, ales, saisons, and stouts.

  • Photo courtesy of Kennebec River BreweryKennebec River Brewery 1771 Route 201, The Forks, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, on Facebook Located at Northern Outdoors Adventure Resort, the brewery has been making unfiltered all-natural beers since 1997.

    Photo courtesy of Kennebec River Brewery

    Kennebec River Brewery

    1771 Route 201, The Forks, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, on Facebook
    Located at Northern Outdoors Adventure Resort, the brewery has been making unfiltered all-natural beers since 1997.

  • Photo by Dave Patterson Lake St. George Brewing Co. 4 Marshall Shore Rd, Liberty, 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. lakestgeorgebrewing.com Lake St. George Brewing originally opened in 1993 and closed shortly after. In 2017, legendary brewer, Dan McGovern reopened Lake St. George, bringing back the signature loon logo and his distinctive style of American and English-style ales along with his iconic Oatmeal Stout.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Lake St. George Brewing Co.

    4 Marshall Shore Rd, Liberty, 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. lakestgeorgebrewing.com
    Lake St. George Brewing originally opened in 1993 and closed shortly after. In 2017, legendary brewer, Dan McGovern reopened Lake St. George, bringing back the signature loon logo and his distinctive style of American and English-style ales along with his iconic Oatmeal Stout.

  • Andy Molloy/Kennebec JournalThe Liberal Cup Public House & Brewery 115 Water St., Hallowell, 11:30 a.m. to close Monday-Saturday and Friday, 11 a.m. to close Sunday, theliberalcup.com The Liberal Cup was founded in 2000 and features English-style ales in a quaint brewpub inspired by the pubs of England.

    Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal

    The Liberal Cup Public House & Brewery

    115 Water St., Hallowell, 11:30 a.m. to close Monday-Saturday and Friday, 11 a.m. to close Sunday, theliberalcup.com
    The Liberal Cup was founded in 2000 and features English-style ales in a quaint brewpub inspired by the pubs of England.

  • Photo by Dave PattersonLiquid Riot Bottling Co. 250 Commercial St., Portland, noon to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, noon to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, liquidriot.com Founded in 2013, Liquid Riot brews a wide variety of styles, ranging from sour beers to dark stouts. It's also a distillery and serves house-made spirits. The large tasting room offers a full draft list of its beer along with growler fills and can and bottle purchases.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Liquid Riot Bottling Co.

    250 Commercial St., Portland, noon to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, noon to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, liquidriot.com
    Founded in 2013, Liquid Riot brews a wide variety of styles, ranging from sour beers to dark stouts. It's also a distillery and serves house-made spirits. The large tasting room offers a full draft list of its beer along with growler fills and can and bottle purchases.

  • Photo by Dave Patterson Lone Pine Brewing Co. 219 Anderson St., Portland, 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, on Facebook This bright pink brewery opened in Portland's East Bayside neighborhood in 2016 and started selling out of its Portland Pale Ale right away.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Lone Pine Brewing Co.

    219 Anderson St., Portland, 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, on Facebook
    This bright pink brewery opened in Portland's East Bayside neighborhood in 2016 and started selling out of its Portland Pale Ale right away.

  • Joel Page/Staff PhotographerMaine Beer Co. 525 Route 1, Freeport, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. p.m. Sunday, mainebeercompany.com Highly regarded for its hop-forward American style ales, Maine Beer Co. opened in 2009, and its tasting room features samples and bottles to purchase.

    Joel Page/Staff Photographer

    Maine Beer Co.

    525 Route 1, Freeport, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. p.m. Sunday, mainebeercompany.com
    Highly regarded for its hop-forward American style ales, Maine Beer Co. opened in 2009, and its tasting room features samples and bottles to purchase.

  • Photo by Dave Patterson Marsh Island Brewing Co. 86 Main St., Machias, 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Marsh Island Brewing Co.

    86 Main St., Machias, 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday. www.marshislandbrewing.com
    Located in downtown Orono, Marsh Island Brewing features a wide ranging lineup of beers on draft at the tasting room, including Pulp Truck IPA, their take on the New England IPA, Wooly Bugger Pils, a classic style pilsner, and Flag! Stout, a stout brewed with Madagascar vanilla beans.

  • Photo by Dave PattersonMarshall Wharf Brewing Co. 2 Pinchy Lane, Belfast, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, marshallwharf.com Established in 2007, Marshall Wharf is known for big, bold beers that are high in malts, hops and alcohol. Tasting room open seasonally. Located next to Three Tides bar where their beers can be found on draft.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Marshall Wharf Brewing Co.

    2 Pinchy Lane, Belfast, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, marshallwharf.com
    Established in 2007, Marshall Wharf is known for big, bold beers that are high in malts, hops and alcohol. Tasting room open seasonally. Located next to Three Tides bar where their beers can be found on draft.

  • Photo by Dave Patterson Mason’s Brewing Co. 15 Hardy St., Brewer, 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily, masonsbrewingcompany.com The brewery and brewpub on the Penobscot River opened in 2016 and features a number of craft beers, from farmhouse ales to American ales to stouts to porters, along with an an elevated tapas menu.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Mason’s Brewing Co.

    15 Hardy St., Brewer, 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily, masonsbrewingcompany.com
    The brewery and brewpub on the Penobscot River opened in 2016 and features a number of craft beers, from farmhouse ales to American ales to stouts to porters, along with an an elevated tapas menu.

  • Photo by Dave PattersonMast Landing Brewing Co. 920 Main St., Westbrook, 4-8 p.m. Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, mastlandingbrewing.com Mast Landing's tasting room opened in March 2016 and hosts weekend hours. It also features crawlers and a 32-ounce can packaged in front of the customer for off-site consumption.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Mast Landing Brewing Co.

    920 Main St., Westbrook, 4-8 p.m. Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, mastlandingbrewing.com
    Mast Landing's tasting room opened in March 2016 and hosts weekend hours. It also features crawlers and a 32-ounce can packaged in front of the customer for off-site consumption.

  • Photos by Dave PattersonMonhegan Brewing Co. 1 Boody Lane, Monhegan Island, 2-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, monheganbrewing.com Monhegan Brewing was opened in 2013 and is located on the remote Monhegan Island. They feature a varied lineup of beers crafted by Danny McGovern. Tasting room is open seasonally and features samples, growler fills, and bottle purchase.

    Photos by Dave Patterson

    Monhegan Brewing Co.

    1 Boody Lane, Monhegan Island, 2-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, monheganbrewing.com
    Monhegan Brewing was opened in 2013 and is located on the remote Monhegan Island. They feature a varied lineup of beers crafted by Danny McGovern. Tasting room is open seasonally and features samples, growler fills, and bottle purchase.

  • Photo by Dave Patterson Nonesuch River Brewing 201 Gorham Rd, Scarborough, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. nonesuchriverbrewing.com Nonesuch River Brewing is located in a beautifully crafted brewpub, featuring patio seating in warm weather. Their lineup of low alcohol, easy drinking beers include a blonde ale, English bitter, and an Irish red ale.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Nonesuch River Brewing

    201 Gorham Rd, Scarborough, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. nonesuchriverbrewing.com
    Nonesuch River Brewing is located in a beautifully crafted brewpub, featuring patio seating in warm weather. Their lineup of low alcohol, easy drinking beers include a blonde ale, English bitter, and an Irish red ale.

  • Photo by Cherie Gendreau Northern Maine Brewing Co. 22 Main St, Caribou, 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday-Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. facebook.com Positioned near the Canadian border in Aroostook County, Northern Maine Brewing is a brewpub featuring a full menu along with their lineup of house- brewed beers.

    Photo by Cherie Gendreau

    Northern Maine Brewing Co.

    22 Main St, Caribou, 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday-Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. facebook.com
    Positioned near the Canadian border in Aroostook County, Northern Maine Brewing is a brewpub featuring a full menu along with their lineup of house- brewed beers.

  • Photo by Claire JeffersNorway Brewing Co. 237 Main St., Norway, 4-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 2-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, norwaybrewing.com A couple with ties to the country of Norway opened this brewpub in the town of Norway in 2016. The beers include farmhouse-style ales, pale ales, session ales and a flagship stout.

    Photo by Claire Jeffers

    Norway Brewing Co.

    237 Main St., Norway, 4-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 2-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, norwaybrewing.com
    A couple with ties to the country of Norway opened this brewpub in the town of Norway in 2016. The beers include farmhouse-style ales, pale ales, session ales and a flagship stout.

  • David Leaming/Morning SentinelOak Pond Brewing Co. 101 Oak Pond Road, Skowhegan, 3-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon to 1 a.m. 12:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday or by appointment,

    David Leaming/Morning Sentinel

    Oak Pond Brewing Co.

    101 Oak Pond Road, Skowhegan, 3-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon to 1 a.m. 12:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday or by appointment, oakpondbrewery.com
    Oak Pond brews ales and lagers in its small brewery. First opened in 1996, it offers growler fills and samples in its tasting room.

  • Photo by Dave PattersonOrono Brewing Co. 20 Main St., Orono, 3-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 3 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday; 26 State St., Bangor, 3 to 10 pm. Monday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, oronobrewing.com Focusing on American-style ales and IPAs, Orono Brewing was founded in 2015 and now has two tasting room locations, its original at its brewery in Orono and another in Bangor.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Orono Brewing Co.

    20 Main St., Orono, 3-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 3 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday; 26 State St., Bangor, 3 to 10 pm. Monday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, oronobrewing.com
    Focusing on American-style ales and IPAs, Orono Brewing was founded in 2015 and now has two tasting room locations, its original at its brewery in Orono and another in Bangor.

  • Jill Brady/Staff PhotographerOxbow Brewery, 274 Jones Woods Road, Newcastle, noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; blending and bottling facility, 49 Washington Ave., Portland, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday, noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, oxbowbeer.com Oxbow is an American farmhouse brewery specializing in traditional Belgian farmhouse beers with American influences. Tasting room features samples along with bottle and growler purchases. Also visit its Portland tasting room. Oxbow, 274 Jones Wood Road, Newcastle

    Jill Brady/Staff Photographer

    Oxbow

    Brewery, 274 Jones Woods Road, Newcastle, noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; blending and bottling facility, 49 Washington Ave., Portland, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday, noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, oxbowbeer.com
    Oxbow is an American farmhouse brewery specializing in traditional Belgian farmhouse beers with American influences. Tasting room features samples along with bottle and growler purchases. Also visit its Portland tasting room.
    Oxbow, 274 Jones Wood Road, Newcastle

  • John Ewing/Staff PhotographerRising Tide Brewing Co. 103 Fox St., Portland, noon to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, risingtidebrewing.com Rising Tide has brewed American style ales, along with wheat beers, stouts and porters since 2010. Its large tasting room features samples, growler fills and can purchases.

    John Ewing/Staff Photographer

    Rising Tide Brewing Co.

    103 Fox St., Portland, noon to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, risingtidebrewing.com
    Rising Tide has brewed American style ales, along with wheat beers, stouts and porters since 2010. Its large tasting room features samples, growler fills and can purchases.

  • Photos by Dave PattersonRock Harbor Brewing Co. brewery at 5 Payne Ave., Rockland, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; brewpub at 416 Main St., Rockland, pub open 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, rockharbor.me This brewpub opened in 2011 and features house-brewed beers along with a full pub menu. Rock Harbor recently opened a new brewery and tasting room, too.

    Photos by Dave Patterson

    Rock Harbor Brewing Co.

    brewery at 5 Payne Ave., Rockland, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; brewpub at 416 Main St., Rockland, pub open 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, rockharbor.me
    This brewpub opened in 2011 and features house-brewed beers along with a full pub menu. Rock Harbor recently opened a new brewery and tasting room, too.

  • Photo courtesy of Run of the MillThe Run of the Mill Public House and Brewery 100 Main St., Saco Island, Saco, 11:30 a.m. to close daily, therunofthemill.net Sister brewpub to The Liberal Cup in Hallowell, Run of the Mill was established in 2008 and features English-style ales.

    Photo courtesy of Run of the Mill

    The Run of the Mill Public House and Brewery

    100 Main St., Saco Island, Saco, 11:30 a.m. to close daily, therunofthemill.net
    Sister brewpub to The Liberal Cup in Hallowell, Run of the Mill was established in 2008 and features English-style ales.

  • Saco River Brewing 10 Jockey Cap Lane, Fryeburg, 3-7 p.m. Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, on Facebook The tasting room, which opened in 2016, has an industrial feel with concrete floors and rustic woods. A red Old Town canoe hangs above the poured concrete bar, where beers served include Clearwater Pale Ale, Old Course Porter and Coffee Porter.

    Saco River Brewing

    10 Jockey Cap Lane, Fryeburg, 3-7 p.m. Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, on Facebook
    The tasting room, which opened in 2016, has an industrial feel with concrete floors and rustic woods. A red Old Town canoe hangs above the poured concrete bar, where beers served include Clearwater Pale Ale, Old Course Porter and Coffee Porter.

  • John Patriquin/Staff PhotographerSea Dog Brewing Co. Brewpubs located at 125 Western Ave., South Portland; 1 Main St., Topsham; 26 Front St., Bangor; 1 Main St., Camden, various hours, seadogbrewing.com Originally founded in 1993, Sea Dog has a number of brewpubs in Maine. Its beer is brewed at Shipyard Brewing Co. in Portland.

    John Patriquin/Staff Photographer

    Sea Dog Brewing Co.

    Brewpubs located at 125 Western Ave., South Portland; 1 Main St., Topsham; 26 Front St., Bangor; 1 Main St., Camden, various hours, seadogbrewing.com
    Originally founded in 1993, Sea Dog has a number of brewpubs in Maine. Its beer is brewed at Shipyard Brewing Co. in Portland.

  • Brianna Soukup/Staff PhotographerSebago Brewing Co. 48 Sanford Drive, Gorham, and various brewpub locations, growler fills 3-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, call 856-2537, ext. 102 to arrange tours and tastings,

    Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

    Sebago Brewing Co.

    48 Sanford Drive, Gorham, and various brewpub locations, growler fills 3-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, call 856-2537, ext. 102 to arrange tours and tastings, sebagobrewing.com
    Founded in 1998, Sebago is credited with bringing American-style, hoppy ales to Maine. Tours and tastings are available by appointment at its Gorham brewery. Its lineup of beers can be sampled at its four brewpubs.

  • Photo by Carey KishSheepscot Valley Brewing Co. 74 Hollywood Blvd., Whitefield, check Facebook for tasting room hours Established in 1995, Sheepscot Valley brews English-style ales at its remote Whitefield brewery.

    Photo by Carey Kish

    Sheepscot Valley Brewing Co.

    74 Hollywood Blvd., Whitefield, check Facebook for tasting room hours
    Established in 1995, Sheepscot Valley brews English-style ales at its remote Whitefield brewery.

  • John Patriquin/ Staff PhotographerShipyard Brewing Co. 86 Newbury St., Portland, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, shipyard.com Maine’s largest brewery was founded in 1994. It focuses on English-style ales brewed with ringwood yeast. Samples and bottle purchases available at its tasting room.

    John Patriquin/ Staff Photographer

    Shipyard Brewing Co.

    86 Newbury St., Portland, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, shipyard.com
    Maine’s largest brewery was founded in 1994. It focuses on English-style ales brewed with ringwood yeast. Samples and bottle purchases available at its tasting room.

  • Photo by Dave Patterson Simplicity Brewing Co. & Supplies 2473 Camden Rd., Warren, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.mkt.com/store/SimplicityBrewingSupplies Simplicity Brewing offers a tasting room where they serve their lineup of beers, while also selling brewing supplies to patrons. Their beers include Rock Porter, a London style porter with notes of coffee and chocolate, and Spring Fling Pilsner Ale, a light ale with citrus notes.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Simplicity Brewing Co. & Supplies

    2473 Camden Rd., Warren, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.mkt.com/store/SimplicityBrewingSupplies
    Simplicity Brewing offers a tasting room where they serve their lineup of beers, while also selling brewing supplies to patrons. Their beers include Rock Porter, a London style porter with notes of coffee and chocolate, and Spring Fling Pilsner Ale, a light ale with citrus notes.

  • Photo by Dave PattersonSoMe Brewing Co. 1 York St., Unit 3, York, noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, noon to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, on Facebook A nano-brewery founded in 2013, its tasting room offers samples and growler fills.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    SoMe Brewing Co.

    1 York St., Unit 3, York, noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, noon to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, on Facebook
    A nano-brewery founded in 2013, its tasting room offers samples and growler fills.

  • Photo by Dave PattersonSunday River Brewing Co. 29 Sunday River Road, Bethel, 6 a.m. to close daily, sundayriverbrewingcompany.com Located at the base of the access road to Sunday River Ski Resort, the brewpub was established in 1992. It features a varied list of beers available at the brewpub.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Sunday River Brewing Co.

    29 Sunday River Road, Bethel, 6 a.m. to close daily, sundayriverbrewingcompany.com
    Located at the base of the access road to Sunday River Ski Resort, the brewpub was established in 1992. It features a varied list of beers available at the brewpub.

  • Photo courtesy of Threshers Brewing Co. Threshers Brewing Co. 22 Main St, Building 3B, Searsmont, (seasonal hours) Fall/Winter Hours: 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. threshersbrewingco.com Opened in 2016, Threshers Brewing is located in a lumber mill complex in Searsmont. Regularly featuring live music, Threshers offers a lineup of beers ranging from the Citra IPA, a beer dry hopped with Citra hops, to Firefly Wheat, a saison-style wheat ale.

    Photo courtesy of Threshers Brewing Co.

    Threshers Brewing Co.

    22 Main St, Building 3B, Searsmont, (seasonal hours) Fall/Winter Hours: 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. threshersbrewingco.com
    Opened in 2016, Threshers Brewing is located in a lumber mill complex in Searsmont. Regularly featuring live music, Threshers offers a lineup of beers ranging from the Citra IPA, a beer dry hopped with Citra hops, to Firefly Wheat, a saison-style wheat ale.

  • Photo by Dave PattersonTributary Brewing Co. 10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, tributarybrewingcompany.com Tributary was opened in 2014 by legendary brewer Tod Mott. The tasting room features Mott’s diverse lineup of American-style ales and IPAs, along with stouts and saisons.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Tributary Brewing Co.

    10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, tributarybrewingcompany.com
    Tributary was opened in 2014 by legendary brewer Tod Mott. The tasting room features Mott’s diverse lineup of American-style ales and IPAs, along with stouts and saisons.

  • Photo by Dave PattersonTumbledown Brewing 805 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, 1-7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday, tumbledownbrewing.com Features American-style ales along with stouts and porters. Tasting room opened in 2014 and offers growler fills and samples.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Tumbledown Brewing

    805 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, 1-7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday, tumbledownbrewing.com
    Features American-style ales along with stouts and porters. Tasting room opened in 2014 and offers growler fills and samples.

  • Photo courtesy of 2 Feet Brewing 2 Feet Brewing 80 Columbia St., Bangor, 3 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. 2feetbrewing.com 2 Feet Brewing is focused on making drinkable, unique beers. Their flagship beer is Barn Burner, a saison brewed with jalapeno and ghost peppers. The rotating draft list also includes Downtown Quencher, an ale brewed with grapefruit juice, and Downtown Abbey, a Belgian sour ale made with dark cherries. The tasting room features a menu of finger foods.

    Photo courtesy of 2 Feet Brewing

    2 Feet Brewing

    80 Columbia St., Bangor, 3 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. 2feetbrewing.com
    2 Feet Brewing is focused on making drinkable, unique beers. Their flagship beer is Barn Burner, a saison brewed with jalapeno and ghost peppers. The rotating draft list also includes Downtown Quencher, an ale brewed with grapefruit juice, and Downtown Abbey, a Belgian sour ale made with dark cherries. The tasting room features a menu of finger foods.

  • Photo courtesy of Woodland Farms Brewery Woodland Farms Brewery 306 US-1 C, Kittery, noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. wfbrewery.com Focusing their flagship beers on artfully crafted lagers like Backyard Scientist, an imperial pale lager, Woodland Farms is located across Route 1 from Kittery Trading Post. In addition to the number of lagers on draft, they also offer IPAs and barrel aged beers.

    Photo courtesy of Woodland Farms Brewery

    Woodland Farms Brewery

    306 US-1 C, Kittery, noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. wfbrewery.com
    Focusing their flagship beers on artfully crafted lagers like Backyard Scientist, an imperial pale lager, Woodland Farms is located across Route 1 from Kittery Trading Post. In addition to the number of lagers on draft, they also offer IPAs and barrel aged beers.

  • Photo courtesy of Yes Brewing Yes Brewing 609 Main St, Westbrook, 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. facebook.com Yes Brewing is a nano brewery with an early 90’s graffiti culture vibe. Yes is dedicated to brewing beers with a creative twist, evidence by Yes PLZ, a mint-infused IPA, No Crust!, a peanut butter and jelly ale, and their Dry Hopped Berliner Weisse, a low alcohol sour beer brewed with a rotating hop addition.

    Photo courtesy of Yes Brewing

    Yes Brewing

    609 Main St, Westbrook, 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. facebook.com
    Yes Brewing is a nano brewery with an early 90’s graffiti culture vibe. Yes is dedicated to brewing beers with a creative twist, evidence by Yes PLZ, a mint-infused IPA, No Crust!, a peanut butter and jelly ale, and their Dry Hopped Berliner Weisse, a low alcohol sour beer brewed with a rotating hop addition.

