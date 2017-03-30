Foundation Brewing’s Epiphany repeats as the winner of the Maine Madness Beer Tournament!

For the second year in a row, Foundation Brewing Co.’s Epiphany was crowned the champion of the Maine Madness Beer Tournament at a jam-packed happy hour Wednesday night at Portland House of Music.

More than 200 people showed up to sample beers from the fourth annual tournament’s Elite 8 round and hear the winner of the final round between Epiphany and Maine Beer Co.’s Dinner.

Because Epiphany has now won twice, as Rising Tide’s Maine Island Trail Ale did before, it will now be retired from the tournament.