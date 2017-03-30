Network



Leslie Bridgers

After a decade reporting on the news of Portland's suburbs, Leslie is excited to let loose on MaineToday, where the scoops are more ice cream, less scandal -- much like her life. After hours, you can find her reluctantly covering right field for the company softball team, bowling a straight ball at Bayside or wandering down from Munjoy Hill in search of food and drink.

Posted: March 30, 2017

Foundation Brewing’s Epiphany repeats as the winner of the Maine Madness Beer Tournament!

Written by: Leslie Bridgers
Foundation Brewing's Joel Mahaffey addresses the crowd at Portland House of Music after the Portland brewery's Epiphany was named winner of the 2017 Maine Madness Beer Tournament. Photo by Shamus Alley

For the second year in a row, Foundation Brewing Co.’s Epiphany was crowned the champion of the Maine Madness Beer Tournament at a jam-packed happy hour Wednesday night at Portland House of Music.

More than 200 people showed up to sample beers from the fourth annual tournament’s Elite 8 round and hear the winner of the final round between Epiphany and Maine Beer Co.’s Dinner.

Because Epiphany has now won twice, as Rising Tide’s Maine Island Trail Ale did before, it will now be retired from the tournament.

epiphany

Foundation Brewing’s trophy in front of a wall of Epiphany cans. Photo courtesy of Foundation Brewing Co.

